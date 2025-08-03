Source of This Rebuttal Series:

On July 24, 2025, WIRED published an article by David Gilbert, titled “An Inventor Is Injecting Bleach Into Cancerous Tumors—and Wants to Bring the Treatment to the US”.

While the article attempts to discredit my work and portray my therapy as reckless, it inadvertently brought global attention to me and my invention. Just as my therapy targets and destroys tumors cell by cell, this series will dismantle WIRED’s false narrative, point by point, exposing their manipulation, factual distortions, and the institutional fear behind their attack.

1. Chlorine Dioxide Is Inherently Safe — “Bleach” Is a Smear Word

Chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) has long been recognized as a safe, eco-friendly disinfectant. It has never been classified or used as “bleach” in its proper chemical context. I estimate that hundreds of thousands of people worldwide use chlorine dioxide daily in various forms — especially oral solutions — without significant safety incidents.

When ingested, the concentrations are extremely low. Whether through MMS (acid-activated sodium chlorite) or CDS (pure ClO₂ solution at ~3,000 ppm saturation), the oral intake concentration is typically 20–50 ppm. Topical applications use slightly higher concentrations, and a few alternative clinics offer extremely low-concentration IV drips. Despite exaggerated media stories, actual verified safety incidents are exceedingly rare. The so-called “deaths” linked to chlorine dioxide use are unsubstantiated and contextually dubious.

2. FDA’s Original Warnings Were Never About Safety — They Were About Control

The FDA’s warnings against chlorine dioxide were not based on inherent toxicity, but on the fact that it was an unapproved therapeutic intervention. In the FDA’s regulatory view, no substance can be marketed as a treatment without official approval, regardless of its safety profile.

However, chlorine dioxide poses a unique challenge: it’s too simple. Anyone can easily mix sodium chlorite with an acid to produce it at home. This bypasses the entire drug approval and commercialization pipeline, effectively making control over its use impossible.

This loss of regulatory grip—not safety concerns—is the true reason for the FDA’s repeated warnings and the media’s mocking tone. The establishment’s core fear is a treatment model that operates outside their approved distribution and enforcement channels.

3. Why the Medical and Media Establishment Hate Unapproved Therapies

The conflict is not about scientific rigor—it’s about narrative control and institutional authority.

Regulatory Agencies (FDA, EMA, etc.): Their legitimacy depends on being the gatekeepers of what is considered “safe” and “effective.” An unregulated therapy that patients can self-administer challenges their very reason to exist.

Mainstream Media: Their power lies in shaping public perception of what is “science” and what is “quackery.” When patients find hope in a solution that bypasses the conventional pharma-media narrative, their role as the “truth arbiters” is undermined .

Big Pharma: Ironically, pharmaceutical giants are less directly hostile than media conspiracies suggest. Their core model is based on patents and exclusivity. While chlorine dioxide is not their priority, they tacitly benefit from a system where any non-patentable, decentralized therapy is discredited by default.

In this system, the media becomes the enforcer of a fragile regulatory order, fiercely attacking any therapy that is:

Widely accessible without centralized control. Scientifically plausible enough to threaten the narrative. Already adopted by desperate patients, which makes suppression urgent.

4. The “One-Size-Fits-All Rejection” Mechanism of the Establishment

Historically, the establishment opposed oral chlorine dioxide consumption, branding it dangerous despite its ultra-low concentrations and long safety track record.

Now, with the emergence of Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Injection Therapy, they are applying the same rejection template—without understanding or even addressing its fundamentally different mechanism:

Concentration: Injection-grade ClO₂ is at 20,000 ppm , far exceeding the saturation level of CDS.

Delivery Method: Direct tumor injection under imaging guidance, targeting only tumor tissue , sparing healthy cells.

Pharmacodynamics: The oxidative burst occurs locally within the tumor microenvironment , leading to rapid necrosis of tumor cells and destruction of tumor vasculature.

Clinical Observation: Tumors visibly decay within hours post-injection—a result that can be objectively verified through imaging, not subjective anecdote.

Yet, because it is not FDA-approved, the establishment labels it dangerous by default, ignoring its precise, predictable intervention mechanism that would, under any other circumstances, warrant serious clinical exploration.

5. The FDA’s Quiet Correction—and How WIRED Spun It Into a Scandal

WIRED insinuates that RFK Jr., as Health Secretary, orchestrated the FDA’s deletion of chlorine dioxide warnings, painting it as a reckless deregulation act. The reality is simpler—and more scientific.

As the first to publicly notice the FDA’s removal of these warnings, I know it was a technical archiving update, not a policy shift. The warnings targeted oral ingestion fearmongering, which lacked empirical support. Given the overwhelming evidence of ClO₂’s safety in low concentrations, it was a belated correction of a bureaucratic overreach.

Rather than reflect on the pathetic track record of FDA-approved cancer drugs (2.8 months median survival benefit), the establishment media decided to attack me—a minor inventor—because my therapy’s rise threatens their crumbling narrative control.

6. The True Threat: Losing Control Over “Who Decides What Is Medicine”

The establishment’s existential fear is not that unapproved therapies are unsafe, but that the public will stop relying on their approval altogether.

If therapies like Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ gain traction based on visible, verifiable patient outcomes, the FDA, media, and institutional authorities lose their “gatekeeper” status. They no longer dictate what is or isn’t legitimate medicine.

Thus, their reflex is not scientific rebuttal but narrative suppression:

Smearing the therapy as “bleach injections.”

Using out-of-context patient anecdotes to fabricate harm.

Suggesting that policy corrections (like FDA’s content updates) are backdoor deregulations orchestrated by “anti-science extremists.”

In this context, I became a convenient proxy target—because attacking a lone inventor is easier than confronting the systemic failures of a stagnant medical-industrial complex.

Conclusion: This Is Not About Me—It’s About Who Controls Innovation

WIRED’s attack is not just personal—it’s a case study in how media and regulatory powers work together to suppress unapproved medical innovation. Their fear is not chlorine dioxide itself, but the idea that patients might regain agency in choosing therapies that work for them, even outside approved frameworks.

The fight is not about “bleach.”

It’s about who gets to define what is medicine, and who doesn’t.

Afterword: PPI and the Scientific Community’s Defense Mechanism

The Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy is not only my most successful medical innovation—it is also the first and most vivid application of my Principle of Predictable Intervention (PPI).

PPI explains a structural truth about scientific progress that has been largely ignored: when a paradigm becomes entrenched, the scientific community (as defined by Thomas Kuhn) instinctively suppresses anything that falls outside its accepted boundaries. This suppression is not a scientific process; it is a defense mechanism designed to preserve institutional power and narrative control.

The FDA’s warnings, the peer-review barricades, and media smear campaigns are not isolated incidents of “scientific caution.” They are manifestations of a coordinated, systemic reaction by Kuhn’s Scientific Community, whose legitimacy is threatened whenever a new intervention emerges that:

Bypasses their established approval channels, Provides verifiable results without their endorsement, Challenges the economic and political structures that define their authority.

When traditional feedback loops—such as clinical trial publications and regulatory endorsements—are severed to maintain gatekeeping, PPI provides a methodology to rebuild micro-feedback paths that cannot be ignored. In the case of Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy, this is achieved by:

Delivering localized, image-guided injections with immediate observable tumor necrosis.

Offering patients a visual, undeniable feedback loop, independent of bureaucratic endorsement.

Structurally proving efficacy through direct intervention feedback rather than institutionally filtered narratives.

This is precisely why the Scientific Community reacts with such disproportionate hostility. They are not defending science; they are defending a monopoly over what is allowed to be called science.

In that context, WIRED’s article is not merely a misrepresentation of my work—it is a textbook case of how a rigid scientific paradigm deploys narrative suppression to eliminate inconvenient anomalies.

They are not afraid of chlorine dioxide.

They are afraid of losing control over who defines medicine, who defines science, and who does not.