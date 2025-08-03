Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Everything Voluntary Jack
Well considered and presented challenge to the Status/Statist Quo of government controlled health worldwide, thanks Xuewu.

This issue of Chlorine Dioxide being chosen by individuals for their health can be accurately assessed in that one word CONTROL.

As ever, with the would be "Rulers" in any area of Human Condition, they want--no need--to control the minds and bodies of their would be "Slaves".

I agree with most of your post but I would change the last two sentences to read:

"They ARE afraid of chlorine dioxide.

BECAUSE chlorine dioxide as a SELF-CHOSEN therapy IS releasing the persons from State Health Authorities control over who defines medicine, who defines science, and who does not."

Thomas Szasz reminds us:

“Man is the animal that speaks. Understanding language is thus the key to understanding man; and the control of language, to the control of man. In the animal kingdom, the rule is, eat or be eaten; in the human kingdom, define or be defined.”

Let the Chlorine Dioxide Community worldwide join together to delegitimate and neuter the Health Authorities power to DICTATE and DEFINE our Health.

Let us announce worldwide a DECLARATION OF HEALTH INDEPENDENCE for the Right to Manage our own Health.

Scire Licit The Universal Antidote.

