Source of This Rebuttal Series:

On July 24, 2025, WIRED published an article by David Gilbert, titled “An Inventor Is Injecting Bleach Into Cancerous Tumors—and Wants to Bring the Treatment to the US.” (WIRED Original Article)

While the article attempts to discredit my work and portray my therapy as reckless, it inadvertently brought global attention to me and my invention. Just as my therapy targets and destroys tumors cell by cell, this series will dismantle WIRED’s false narrative, point by point, exposing their manipulation, factual distortions, and the institutional fear behind their attack.

WIRED tries to dismiss my work in its very opening lines with this framing:

“Xuewu Liu, a Chinese inventor who has no medical training or credentials of any kind, is charging cancer patients $20,000 for access to an AI-driven but entirely unproven treatment that includes injecting a highly concentrated dose of chlorine dioxide, a toxic bleach solution, directly into cancerous tumors.”

David Gilbert, though lacking scientific expertise, is adept at narrative manipulation. By stacking terms like “AI-driven,” “no medical background,” and “charging $20,000,” he attempts to frame me as an unqualified, profit-driven outsider. In the U.S., where credentialism is weaponized against those outside institutional circles, such labels may influence readers unfamiliar with the underlying science. But for a Chinese inventor working in an era of AI-driven knowledge expansion and unsustainable cancer treatment costs, this line of attack is not only invalid — it’s deliberately deceptive.

Kuhn’s Paradigm: Why Revolutionary Innovation Is Suppressed by Institutional Science

Thomas Kuhn's "Structure of Scientific Revolutions" explains why mainstream scientific systems resist paradigm-shifting innovations. Scientific communities are not neutral gatekeepers of truth; they are ecosystems of shared interests — careers, funding, reputational authority. Innovations that disrupt this equilibrium are met with hostility, not objective evaluation.

WIRED's motivation to discredit me is not based on scientific scrutiny but on protecting a fragile consensus. Their attack on my "lack of credentials" is not about public safety. It is a systemic reflex to shield a closed community from external disruption.

I've already detailed this mechanism in my first rebuttal article:

The Physician Community: A Systematically Non-Creative Group

Let’s be clear: Doctors are not the inventors of medical revolutions.

Medical education is designed to instill compliance with clinical guidelines, not to foster creativity. Doctors are rigorously trained to learn and apply established protocols — protocols built on past consensus, not future innovation. This structure inherently rejects outliers. Any unverified therapy, especially those proposed by non-doctors, is met with skepticism or outright hostility.

This is not an insult to doctors; it is a structural truth of how the medical profession is designed. Their role is to stabilize, not to innovate. Major technological breakthroughs in medicine rarely originate from within the physician community.

Examples include:

PCR by Kary Mullis (chemist)

X-rays by Wilhelm Röntgen (physicist)

Human Genome Project by Craig Venter (biochemist)

Thus, using my non-medical background as a disqualifier is not only illogical — it is historically ignorant.

AI Large Models Have Surpassed Human Doctors in Knowledge Structure

WIRED's attempt to frame my therapy as "AI-driven" is meant to imply incompetence, but it exposes their failure to understand today's scientific landscape.

Modern AI large language models (LLMs), like ChatGPT, have already assimilated the entirety of human medical knowledge — clinical guidelines, systematic reviews, case data. These datasets are structured, predictable, and processed at a scale human cognition cannot match.

In practical terms:

A well-trained AI user can perform analytical tasks that surpass the capacity of hundreds of top-tier doctors.

AI-assisted workflows achieve superior efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

If legal and ethical barriers were lifted, AI large models could replace one-third of the world's doctors within a decade. Under such a paradigm, no doctor has the privilege to dismiss an AI-augmented innovator's insights based on credentialism. Many physicians will face the uncomfortable reality of their judgments being re-examined by AI validation systems.

Thus, for WIRED to trivialize my AI-driven approach reveals not my incompetence, but their ignorance of technological reality.

Why My Background as a Chinese Inventor Is Not a Disadvantage

My lack of formal medical credentials is irrelevant because:

In high school, I mastered fundamental physics, chemistry, mathematics.

As an undergraduate, I trained in atmospheric science — mastering complex system modeling and empirical validation.

In graduate school, I studied modern economics, honing systemic problem-solving methodologies.

Unlike Western countries where 90% of high school students never study chemistry beyond basic levels, in China, 90% of students are trained in foundational chemistry. WIRED’s editors, mocking chlorine dioxide as "bleach," display a level of chemical illiteracy that is systemic, not incidental.

My academic path across meteorology, economics, and complex systems equips me with a cross-disciplinary lens that institutional medicine often lacks. This is why I was able to invent the Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy and formulate the Predictable Intervention Principle (PPI), which provides a universal framework for actionable intelligence in complex systems.

WIRED’s framing of me as an unqualified outsider says more about their ignorance than about my competence.

The Media Narrative: Protecting an Ossified Scientific Community

In Western mainstream media narratives, credentialism is not about truth; it is about control. Peer review cartels, credential loops, prolonged medical training — these are mechanisms to maintain professional monopolies, not to ensure innovation.

Medical treatment costs in the U.S. are inflated by design, not necessity. The “consensus” WIRED defends is an economic shield, not a scientific one. Breaking this consensus requires external disruption.

My personal academic journey explains why someone outside the medical guild can propose a revolutionary therapy. I was able to think beyond institutional constraints precisely because I am not entangled in them.

WIRED’s Conspiracy: 10 Clear Violations

This is why WIRED deliberately framed me as an uncredentialed outsider whose therapy is "probably snake oil" — not because they evaluated my work scientifically, but because they needed to preemptively discredit chlorine dioxide therapies and, by extension, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s health policy stance.

👉 WIRED's Political Hit Job: How the 'Bleach' Narrative Was Used to Smear RFK and a Real Medical Breakthrough

WIRED acted with reckless arrogance, conspiring with a fabricated patient named Fiona to construct a false narrative against me. This was not journalism. This was orchestrated defamation.

WIRED’s collaboration with the so-called ‘Anti-Chlorine Dioxide Death Cult’ was not a neutral interview—it was a coordinated defamation scheme orchestrated by this activist group. Their own public statement exposes David Gilbert’s article as a premeditated smear campaign disguised as journalism.

They were willing to commit illegal acts to smear me for two reasons:

Subconsciously, they recognize that my therapy poses a serious threat to the existing medical-industrial complex. Their unlawful (collusive defamation) actions expose a fundamental lack of cross-disciplinary competence — they don’t even possess basic legal awareness.

WIRED's editorial team compounded this by deliberately omitting public case reports, photos, and research data. Instead of engaging with evidence, they fabricated a "bleach injection scam" story. This was not ignorance; this was calculated deception.

They believed smearing me would be easy because I am a Chinese inventor without institutional protection. They were wrong.

To sustain their “bleach charlatan” narrative, WIRED, along with fake patients and deceptive informants, orchestrated a defamation campaign involving at least ten distinct violations:

Defamation Criminal Entrapment via Fake Patient Fraudulent Inducement & Collusion Editorial Fraud & Fabricated Quotes Omission of Exculpatory Evidence Patent Misrepresentation Legal Misrepresentation & Professional Misconduct Expert Witness Deception Linguistic Entrapment of Clinic Staff Coordinated Smear Conspiracy

WIRED’s attack is not a scientific discourse — it is a classic case of a media-industrial complex reflexively defending itself against external innovators.

But just as my therapy destroys tumors cell by cell, I will dismantle their falsehoods, layer by layer.