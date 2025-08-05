Source of This Rebuttal Series:

On July 24, 2025, WIRED published an article by David Gilbert, titled "An Inventor Is Injecting Bleach Into Cancerous Tumors—and Wants to Bring the Treatment to the US."

While the article attempts to discredit my work and portray my therapy as reckless, it inadvertently brought global attention to me and my invention. Just as my therapy targets and destroys tumor cells, this series will dismantle WIRED's false narrative, point by point, exposing their manipulation, factual distortions, and the institutional fear behind their attack.

Perhaps I underestimated the depths of malice within certain Western media structures. Naively, I believed WIRED would report objectively, which is why I even introduced patients and potential collaborators to them.

But after reading the published article, it became clear: WIRED had never intended to report fairly. Their agenda was always to smear, entrap, and disrupt my commercial efforts. Let me break down how they did it:

Deliberate Omission of Positive Clinical Evidence

I provided the journalist with multiple pieces of direct evidence, including my business plan (https://117531cd-615f-4e46-af0f-328bee918cd7.usrfiles.com/ugd/117531_9b64304029de4cf28ad8653e6f78f22a.pptx), which contains real case studies, including animal models showing tumor necrosis and shrinkage. Yet, WIRED reduced this to:

"The presentation contains a number of 'case studies' of patients he has treated—including a dog—but rather than featuring detailed scientific data, the deck contains disturbing images of the patients' tumors. The deck also contains, as evidence of the treatment's efficacy, a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with a patient who was apparently treating a liver tumor with chlorine dioxide."

WIRED deliberately ignored the actual imaging data and pathology reports, preferring to focus on superficial interpretations designed to mislead.

Willful Blindness to Published Case Reports

All my case reports are openly published on Substack. Among them:

A nasopharyngeal cancer patient achieving complete remission: https://clo2xuewuliu.substack.com/p/real-world-nasopharyngeal-cancer

A cat's tumor visibly collapsing within 7 hours: https://clo2xuewuliu.substack.com/p/a-tumor-collapses-in-7-hours-visual

A German clinic case with 70% tumor necrosis in 7 days post-injection: https://clo2xuewuliu.substack.com/p/visible-tumor-destruction-within

David Gilbert had full access to these articles. Yet, his focus was on irrelevant topics — he questioned me about autism (first image) and an apartment explosion (second image) but had zero interest in the clinical successes I provided.

Complicity of a Former Pfizer Scientist in Fact Distortion

WIRED quoted Alex Morozov, an oncologist and former Pfizer scientist:

"Screenshots of WhatsApp chats with patients or their doctors is not evidence of efficacy, yet that is the only evidence he provides," says Morozov.

Morozov blatantly ignored the imaging data, pathology reports, and documented clinical outcomes. This isn't mere professional negligence — it's willful distortion. I hereby notify Mr. Morozov to prepare for a subpoena during the impending legal discovery phase.

Misleading Interview Tactics Designed to Manufacture Doubt

When WIRED interviewed patients I had introduced, their questions were framed to reinforce a narrative of "no data":

"Are you concerned at all by the fact that there is no clinical data to back up the claims he is making about the efficacy of this treatment?"

This was not journalism — it was a prosecutorial cross-examination masquerading as an interview, aimed solely at undermining credibility.

Linguistic Manipulation to Entrap Collaborating Clinics

WIRED also contacted my German clinical partner, asking:

"I was wondering if Dr. Renz was available to comment on the procedure and the legality of doing it in Germany given it is an unproven treatment without any proper clinical trial data to back it up."

Let’s dissect the manipulations here:

Vocabulary Trap : "Unproven" and "any proper" are subjective judgments disguised as objective standards.

Burden of Proof Reversal : The clinic is placed in a position of having to "prove innocence" against a presumption of guilt.

Intentional Framing: The question is not to discover facts but to bait a statement that can be spun as incriminating.

Commercial Interference and Lethal Consequences

WIRED's interference has had direct commercial consequences:

A signed agreement with a clinic in Mexico was unilaterally terminated within a week of their contact.

A Brazilian clinic also withdrew from collaboration during this period.

But more importantly, WIRED's actions have caused catastrophic real-world harm. Among the patients who registered to support my state legislation and clinical research initiative, the vast majority are late-stage cancer patients. Because of WIRED's defamation, commercial interference, and deliberate sabotage, these patients now face a very real risk of death.

This is not an abstract consequence — WIRED's smear campaign directly disrupted collaborations that could have enabled life-saving treatments. The delays and project collapses they caused will likely result in the deaths of dozens of patients who had no time to wait. WIRED must be held accountable for the human cost of their calculated attack.

This article addresses only one facet of my rebuttal. My response will be a comprehensive series, which will further expose WIRED's misconduct, including their use of fake patients to fabricate accusations, deliberate distortion in their reporting, and other compelling evidence.

Call to Action:

To the 100+ patients who signed up to support state legislation, many of whom have tragically passed away, I urge the remaining supporters to find local doctors willing to collaborate. We cannot wait for systemic permission; patients must learn to save themselves.

Legal Perspective:

WIRED's actions constitute:

Defamation through Actual Malice — Ignoring provided data to deliberately publish false claims. Tortious Interference in Business Relations — Their reporting directly caused partners to withdraw from signed agreements. Fraudulent Misrepresentation — Through interviews designed to elicit only negative responses under the guise of journalistic inquiry. Conspiracy to Commit Commercial Sabotage — Particularly if evidence shows coordination with individuals posing as fake patients or providing false reports.

I am now actively seeking contingency-fee litigation partners to pursue this case. This lawsuit presents:

A case where politics, media narratives, and factual evidence collide with undeniable clarity. An opportunity to establish legal precedents regarding media accountability in emerging medical innovation. A long-term, high-profile case that will generate continuous visibility and influence for the representing legal firm.

To interested attorneys: this is not a simple defamation case; it is a systemic battle for truth against a decaying media establishment. Contact me.

Xuewu Liu

Inventor, Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy

xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com