Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RebeccaccebeR's avatar
RebeccaccebeR
1h

I’m sorry this has been happening to you!

I’m glad to see someone else “fighting fire with fire” — using the very same tools they’re trying to destroy us with to turn the narrative back upon their evil.

Go get the bastards!

I have a legitimate question that I hope you can answer. (You’ll have to forgive me if you’ve explained this in depth elsewhere — I’m just getting into your content…)

How do we safely facilitate the removal of the collapsed tumors or cancers, dead cellular leftovers etc after treatment?

Thanks for your time, your life-changing work and all your effort!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Xuewu Liu
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture