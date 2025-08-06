https://www.wired.com/story/dangerous-bleach-injecting-cancer-treatment/

An Inventor Is Injecting Bleach Into Cancerous Tumors—and Wants to Bring the Treatment to the US

Previous Rebuttals:

01-Rebuttal to WIRED’s Smear Campaign: Bleach Lies, FDA Distortions, and the Real Reason Why Unapproved Therapies Are Under Attack

02-Rebuttal to WIRED’s Smear Campaign: Does “No Medical Credentials” Mean No Capability? — The Scientific Path of an Independent Inventor

03-Rebuttal to WIRED’s Smear Campaign: Exposing the Manufactured ‘No Data’ Narrative and Its Deadly Consequences

In this fourth rebuttal, I will systematically expose 13 explicit distortions, fabrications, and manipulative framing tactics employed by WIRED in their July 24, 2025 article targeting my Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy.

WIRED’s article is not a product of objective journalism. It is a carefully constructed narrative assault, blending Terminology Manipulation, Source Concealment, Misleading Omissions, False Equivalence Framing, and Pathway Substitution — all designed to fabricate a portrait of “fraudulence” where none exists.

This article will dissect each of the 13 core distortions, revealing how WIRED’s reporting violates basic journalistic integrity, ignores factual evidence, and crosses the line into Actual Malice.

13 Distortion Points at a Glance

Business Model Distortion WIRED falsely reduced Liu’s “Clinic Licensing & Therapy Promotion” strategy to “selling injections,” concealing the compliant network model and real treatment cases. Evidence Fabrication via “WhatsApp Screenshots” WIRED maliciously portrayed Liu’s comprehensive data (preprints, imaging, clinic records) as “only chat screenshots,” ignoring the actual scientific evidence chain. False Communication Channel & Symptom Exaggeration WIRED fabricated “WhatsApp” communication and turned a brief localized discomfort into “immediate severe side effects” for fear-mongering purposes. Omitting Efficacy Data & Twisting Follow-Up Protocols WIRED deleted patients’ positive tumor reduction feedback and Liu’s detailed case management explanations, distorting clinical follow-up into “patients casually sharing complications.” False Claim of “General Anesthesia” & License Smearing WIRED replaced Liu’s use of “IV Sedation” with “general anesthetic” to exaggerate risk, and blurred Liu’s inventor role to falsely frame him as “practicing medicine without a license.” Fabricated Attribution on “German Authorities Investigation” WIRED falsely claimed Liu confirmed an official investigation, when in fact, Liu only mentioned internal checks on a malicious complainant (Fiona), whose identity WIRED deliberately hid. False Imputation of Privacy Violations WIRED baselessly implied Liu leaked patient data by speculating “It’s unclear if patients agreed,” while Liu’s shared screenshot was anonymized and strictly used for internal verification. Deliberate Conceptual Blur of “Advocacy Registration” as “Trial Recruitment” WIRED distorted a public patient advocacy campaign into “illegally recruiting trial subjects” to manufacture a narrative of “unauthorized clinical experimentation.” Defamation by Implication on Regulatory Compliance WIRED manipulated phrasing to imply Liu’s research initiative “doesn’t meet FDA exemptions,” deliberately hiding his lawful pathways under Right-to-Try and State-Legislation frameworks. Fishing Attempt with a Fake Patient & Terminology Trap WIRED’s fake “patient” cited Williams Cancer Institute and baited Liu into a casual conversation, which was later twisted into “misrepresentation of tumor type” and “random clinic referrals.” Regulatory Misapplication: Framing a Technical Website as Illegal Promotion WIRED deliberately applied FDA’s drug advertising standards to Liu’s scientific educational website, turning technical content into a fabricated “illegal product promotion” accusation. Mechanism Omission Bias & False Equivalence with Irrelevant Patents WIRED concealed Liu’s invention patents and technical mechanisms, while over-amplifying Scott Hagerman’s unrelated soy-supplement patent, misleading readers on project leadership. Terminology Layer Swap: From “Clinical Research” to “Clinical Trials” WIRED replaced Liu’s “clinical research program” with “clinical trials,” creating a false narrative that Liu admitted his therapy was “unproven and not yet in formal trials,” obscuring his actual compliant strategies.

Let’s begin:



1

Original Quote

“When asked for evidence to back up his claims of efficacy, Liu shared links to a number of preprints, which have not been peer-reviewed, with WIRED. He also shared a pitch deck for a $5 million seed round in a US-focused startup that would provide the chlorine dioxide injections.” — WIRED, July 24, 2025

Distortion Explanation

WIRED’s report contains two critical distortions in this passage:

It deliberately simplifies Liu’s business model of “clinic licensing and therapy promotion” into “providing injections,” distorting a compliant medical service network into a low-level “product sales activity.” It juxtaposes Liu’s provided Pitch Deck with “unpeer-reviewed preprints,” implying a lack of scientific foundation, portraying him as merely using fundraising to promote an unverified therapy, and deliberately concealing the existing real treatment cases and therapeutic validation facts.

Facts and Evidence

Original Pitch Deck Evidence

In the business plan provided by Liu, it is explicitly stated: o “Networked Clinics + Licensing Model – Rapid scalability through partnerships and licensing.” o “Human Patients via State-Legislation Clinics – Operates legally in ‘Right-to-Try’ or ‘Free States.’” This clearly shows that Liu’s business pathway is to promote the therapy through a “clinic network and licensing model,” not by directly selling injections.

Compliance Pathway and Existing Cases

Liu’s Pitch Deck and Substack articles repeatedly mention real treatment cases in countries like Germany and Italy and explain how the therapy is promoted through “voluntary patient treatment” and “legislatively authorized clinics” permitted by the laws of various countries. WIRED completely ignored these existing efficacy validations and compliant practice pathways in its report.

Industry Standard Definition

In the pharmaceutical industry, “Licensing Model” and “Product Sales” are entirely different business models. The former emphasizes technical licensing and service network cooperation, while the latter refers to direct product circulation. WIRED’s conflation of these concepts constitutes intentional misleading.

Logical Reconstruction: The Correct Narrative Should Be

The accurate description should be: “Liu shared links to several preprints detailing the scientific rationale and early case studies of his therapy, alongside a pitch deck outlining a $5 million seed round for a US-focused startup that plans to expand the therapy through a licensed clinic network.”

This is the objective description of Liu’s business model and therapy validation pathway, reflecting both its scientific basis and the actual path of advancing the therapy through compliant licensing and clinic cooperation.

2

Original Quote

“Screenshots of WhatsApp chats with patients or their doctors is not evidence of efficacy, yet that is the only evidence he provides,” says Alex Morozov, an oncologist who has overseen hundreds of drug trials at multiple companies including Pfizer. “Needless to say, until appropriate studies are done and published in peer-reviewed journals, or presented at a reputable conference, no patients should be treated except in the context of clinical trials.” — WIRED, July 24, 2025

Distortion and Error Explanation

Confusing FDA review standards with “publication in peer-reviewed journals”: Morozov treats “publishing in peer-reviewed journals” as a prerequisite for therapy validation, deliberately ignoring that the FDA’s real focus is on “systematic clinical data and validation mechanisms,” not on whether papers are published. Distorting Liu’s evidence materials by belittling them as “WhatsApp screenshots”: WIRED and Morozov collude to intentionally ignore the preprint research, actual case imaging data, and global clinic cooperation information Liu provided, reducing his efforts to merely “chat screenshots.” Denying real efficacy validation and legal pathways: Morozov defines “clinical trials” as the only legal path, deliberately avoiding Liu’s actual strategy of promoting legal application through “state legislation” and the “Right-to-Try” policy.

Facts and Evidence

FDA approval pathway is unrelated to paper publication:

o Many new tumor interventional technologies (such as cryoablation and radiofrequency ablation) were approved by the FDA without publishing peer-reviewed papers beforehand, instead completing approval based on registration clinical trials and real-world data. o The FDA’s review focuses on “data authenticity and validation pathways,” and does not require “papers to be published first.” Morozov’s statement is intentionally misleading.

Liu provided a complete set of validation materials:

o Materials provided to WIRED include: • Preprint research documents • Ultrasound and imaging data of multiple cases • Information on cooperating clinics in Germany and China o WIRED deliberately ignored these materials and reduced Liu’s evidence quality to “WhatsApp chat screenshots,” which constitutes intentional defamation.

Compliance of Right-to-Try and State Legislation Pathways:

o Liu’s strategy for promoting the therapy is clearly based on the US “Right-to-Try” Act and state legislative authorization pathways, providing innovative treatments to patients within the scope of legal permissions. o The FDA itself has also been actively promoting patient-centered flexible regulatory policies in recent years and does not treat “unpublished papers” as an obstacle.

Logical Reconstruction: The Correct Narrative Should Be

The accurate description should be: “Liu provided WIRED with preprint studies, clinical imaging data from actual patients, and documentation of partnerships with clinics in Germany, Italy, and Mexico. While these materials have not yet been published in peer-reviewed journals, Liu is pursuing a pathway of state-level legislative authorization and patient-driven clinical research, which aligns with FDA’s evolving policies on real-world data and patient access.”

This narrative accurately reflects Liu’s chain of evidence and compliance pathway and allows the public to understand that he is not evading scientific validation but circumventing the monopolistic barriers of the traditional publication system.

3

Original Quote

“The patient had previously been taking oral solutions of chlorine dioxide as an alternative treatment for cancer, but, unsatisfied with the results, she contacted Liu via WhatsApp. On a spring evening last year, she took her first injection of chlorine dioxide and, she says, almost immediately suffered negative side effects.” — WIRED, July 24, 2025

Distortion Explanation

False description of communication tools (WeChat being distorted as WhatsApp): This patient is Chinese, and all contact with Liu was conducted through WeChat, but WIRED fabricated “WhatsApp” into the narrative, which is a falsification of factual details. Exaggerating and distorting the patient’s reaction (slight discomfort portrayed as “immediate side effects”): The patient only had brief local discomfort after the first injection, but WIRED used the phrase “almost immediately suffered negative side effects” to create a panic-inducing narrative of “serious problems occurring immediately,” which seriously deviates from the facts.

Facts and Evidence

Communication Record Evidence:

o All communications with the patient were via WeChat chat. WIRED does not possess any WhatsApp chat records; its claim of “contact via WhatsApp” is a fabricated narrative. o The relevant WeChat chat records can serve as direct evidence to prove that WIRED did not conduct basic fact-checking.

Patient Feedback Content Evidence:

o On the day of the injection, the patient reported only slight discomfort at the injection site, without any systemic side effects or medical incidents. o WIRED deliberately described this “brief local reaction” as “immediate negative side effects,” which is a manipulative narrative distortion.

Emotional Manipulation in Reporting Language:

o The phrase “almost immediately suffered negative side effects” carries strong inflammatory implications in journalistic writing, aiming to induce readers to believe in a “dangerous illusion,” which is completely inconsistent with reality.

Logical Reconstruction: The Correct Narrative Should Be

The accurate description should be: “Unsatisfied with her prior use of oral chlorine dioxide solutions, the patient reached out to Liu via WeChat. After receiving her first localized injection in the spring of last year, she reported brief discomfort at the injection site, which resolved without systemic side effects.”

This description faithfully reflects the patient’s communication channel and actual reaction, avoiding artificially induced panic associations, and maintains the factual objectivity that news reporting should uphold.

4

Original Quote

“The patient says that thanks to a WeChat group that Liu set up, she is also in contact with other people who have had chlorine dioxide injections. One of the women, who is based in Shenzhen, China, had at least one injection of chlorine dioxide to treat what was described as vaginal cancer, but she says she is also suffering complications, according to screenshots of conversations reviewed by WIRED. ‘After the injection, there was swelling and difficulty urinating,’ the Chinese woman wrote. ‘It was very uncomfortable.’”

— WIRED, July 24, 2025

Distortion Explanation

Deliberately obscuring the source of patient contact to weaken professional management responsibility

o WIRED claims that “patients connected with others through a WeChat group set up by Liu,” while in fact, Liu personally coordinated one-on-one WeChat contact between two patients for case exchange and postoperative follow-up, based on case tracking and efficacy observation purposes. o This report deliberately omits this fact, twisting a professional management act into a “casual patient-to-patient side effect discussion,” insinuating that Liu lacks medical responsibility and management capability.

Selective citation of negative feedback, maliciously deleting efficacy data and doctor explanations

o The patient indeed mentioned “swelling and difficulty urinating after the injection” in the conversation, but also clearly reported that “the tumor shrank somewhat after the first injection,” which WIRED completely deleted. o More seriously, WIRED journalist David Gilbert, in a WeChat conversation with Liu, had already confirmed that after the second injection, the patient’s tumor volume shrank by about 50%, there was no pain, and her emotional state was very good. However, WIRED’s report made no mention of this. o Liu had also provided detailed explanations in the conversation regarding the pathological background of the case, reasons for the first injection’s reaction (insufficient sedation), and subsequent optimization plans (ultrasound guidance, dosage adjustment, sedation improvement). These professional explanations were also deliberately deleted by WIRED.

Facts and Evidence

Communication Record Evidence:

o All communications with the patient were one-on-one WeChat contact coordinated by Liu, with no so-called “spontaneous group chat discussion.” o The relevant WeChat records can serve as direct evidence to prove that WIRED intentionally fabricated a “group exchange” scenario in narrating the patient contact process.

Efficacy Feedback and Deletion Evidence:

o David Gilbert explicitly recorded in the WeChat conversation with Liu: “The tumor had already shrunk by about 50%, so we used a reduced dose. This time, she experienced no pain and called me the next day saying she felt extremely happy.” o This evidence directly proves that the WIRED journalist was fully aware of the positive efficacy of the case, but deliberately deleted it in the report, retaining only the “side effect feedback” to intentionally create a misleading narrative of “injection leading to complications.”

Doctor’s Professional Response Deleted:

o Liu had already explained in detail during the conversation the brief discomfort caused by insufficient sedation during the first injection, as well as subsequent improvement measures. WIRED, while fully aware of this, deleted these professional background explanations and optimization plans, which constitutes “Misleading Omission.”

Logical Reconstruction: The Correct Narrative Should Be

The accurate description should be:

“Facilitated by Liu for clinical follow-up, the patient connected with another woman from Shenzhen, China, who had undergone a similar chlorine dioxide injection for vaginal cancer. While she initially experienced some swelling and difficulty urinating after the first injection, she also noted a visible reduction in tumor size. After a second, optimized procedure, her tumor had shrunk by approximately 50%, and she reported feeling no discomfort and was very pleased with the result.”

Only such a description can objectively reflect the entire process of the event, not only presenting the real feedback of the case but also demonstrating Liu’s professionalism in case management and efficacy tracking.

Conclusion: Constitutes “Actual Malice” and “Misleading Omission”

WIRED, while in possession of all real conversations and case data, deliberately deleted positive efficacy and Liu’s explanations, retaining only one-sided negative feedback. This is an evident “Misleading Omission.”

Such behavior not only violates basic professional ethics in journalism but also meets the “Actual Malice” standard in defamation cases, directly constituting commercial disparagement and malicious slander against Liu.

5

Original Quote

“Despite having injected a patient in China last August, Liu tells WIRED, he is not a licensed physician—he calls himself ‘an independent inventor and medical researcher.’ The treatment, which he says is ‘designed to be administered by licensed physicians in clinical settings,’ is so painful that it needs to be given under general anesthetic.”

— WIRED, July 24, 2025

Distortion Explanation

The term “general anesthetic” is a false expression, deliberately exaggerating the therapy’s risk perception

o I clearly explained to WIRED that during the treatment process, “intravenous sedation (IV Sedation)” was used, not “general anesthesia.” The two differ fundamentally in complexity and risk level in medical applications. o WIRED deliberately altered “intravenous sedation” to “general anesthesia,” fabricating a false narrative of “extremely painful therapy with high operational risk,” misleading readers’ perceptions of the therapy’s feasibility and safety.

Using the “no medical license” label to conceal the principle of doctor implementation

o Although the report mentions that “the therapy is designed to be administered by licensed physicians,” the narrative logic deliberately blurs this, mixing my role as an inventor self-testing with the actual promotion model (implemented by licensed doctors in compliant settings), attempting to reinforce a negative label of “unlicensed person practicing medicine.”

Facts and Evidence

Clear Information on Sedation Method:

o In my communications with WIRED journalists, I repeatedly emphasized that “intravenous sedation (IV Sedation)” was used during treatment, a standard method with high safety and moderate complexity in tumor interventional procedures, not falling under the category of “general anesthesia.” o WIRED, while fully aware of this, still altered it to “general anesthesia,” which is a deliberate exaggeration of risk.

Principle of Doctor Implementation and Actual Application Path:

o Both in my Pitch Deck and interview conversations, I explicitly stated that the application path of this therapy is “administered by licensed physicians in clinical settings,” and will gradually achieve legal application through licensing and clinic networks. o Although WIRED mentions this point in the report, it deliberately juxtaposes it with the “I personally injected in China” scenario, blurring the boundary between “inventor self-testing” and “promotion application path,” reinforcing the negative impression of “illegal medical practice.”

Logical Reconstruction: The Correct Narrative Should Be

The accurate description should be:

“Liu, an independent inventor and medical researcher, administered an injection to a patient in China under intravenous sedation, a common practice in tumor interventional procedures. He emphasizes that the therapy is designed to be administered by licensed physicians within clinical settings, and his business model focuses on authorized clinic partnerships to ensure compliance.”

This is the objective restoration of the treatment process, operational methods, and application path, avoiding misleading readers into forming a false impression of “high-risk, illegal medical practice.”

6

Original Quote

“Lena also says that patients who have exhausted every other possible treatment have ‘the right to be treated with non-approved interventions under strict ethical conditions, full medical supervision and informed patient consent.’ The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices, which regulates medical products in Germany, did not respond to a request for comment, but Liu tells WIRED that German authorities are investigating a complaint about the clinic.”

— WIRED, July 24, 2025

Distortion Explanation

Fabricating the attribution “Liu tells WIRED,” creating a false information source

o In my complete WeChat conversation with WIRED journalist David Gilbert, I never confirmed or admitted to “German authorities investigating a complaint about the clinic.” o I only mentioned that a person named Fiona (known as an anti-chlorine dioxide activist) might have filed a complaint under a false identity, and stated that my team is conducting an internal investigation into her motives and activities. o WIRED, without obtaining any statement from me that “German authorities are investigating,” forcibly used “Liu tells WIRED” in the report, which is a typical fabricated attribution, constituting a false statement and defamation (False Light Defamation) in legal terms.

Concealing the complainant’s real identity and background, misleading readers’ understanding of the severity of the incident

o This “complaint” did not come from a patient or family member but from an extreme anti-chlorine dioxide Irish woman who shares information and possibly plans actions with the journalist. o WIRED deliberately concealed the identity and background of the complainant, describing her as an “independent complaint from an unknown source,” intending to create the illusion that “German authorities have officially intervened,” misleading readers into believing the clinic is under regulatory scrutiny. o Such selective concealment weakens my legitimate clarifications and proactive management as the inventor, packaging a false complaint into an “official investigation,” which is a typical “Misleading Omission.”

Facts and Evidence

Conversation Record Evidence:

o In the WhatsApp chat screenshots, my original words were: “Based on our internal understanding, Fiona never received treatment and may have presented herself as a cancer patient’s relative in a misleading way.” “We are currently collecting materials and evidence to better understand the scope and possible coordination of such activities.” o These statements clearly show that I never confirmed German authorities were investigating the clinic, only that we are conducting internal investigations and information gathering. WIRED’s attribution of this as “Liu tells WIRED German authorities are investigating” is a fabricated quote.

Complainant’s Background and Incident Nature:

o The complainant is not a patient and has never received treatment. Her complaint behavior carries a strong anti-chlorine dioxide stance and has information interactions and potential planning connections with journalist David Gilbert. o WIRED, while fully aware of the complainant’s complex background, deliberately concealed her real identity and stance, making readers mistakenly believe this is a “formal channel complaint,” thereby misleading public judgment on the clinic’s legitimacy and the seriousness of the incident.

Logical Reconstruction: The Correct Narrative Should Be

The accurate description should be:

“Liu told WIRED that his team is internally reviewing reports of a possible false identity complaint filed by an anti-chlorine dioxide activist, and is in the process of gathering further information on the matter. German regulatory authorities did not respond to a request for comment.”

This description accurately reflects my actual statements, the background of the complaint event, and the true nature and progress of the current investigation, avoiding the creation of a false impression of an “official investigation into the clinic.”

Conclusion: Fabricated Attribution & False Light Defamation

WIRED, fully aware that I never provided the statement “German authorities are investigating the clinic,” still used “Liu tells WIRED” as the attribution tone to conduct a fabricated report, which is a typical Fabricated Attribution.

At the same time, WIRED’s concealment of the complainant’s identity and background (Misleading Omission) directly led readers to manipulated misunderstandings about the nature and severity of the incident.

Both actions together constitute legal False Light Defamation and Actual Malice.

7

Original Quote

“Liu now appears laser-focused on making his treatment available in the US. Despite the lack of clinical data to back up his claims, Liu claims to have signed up over 100 US patients to take part in a proposed clinical research program. Liu shared a screenshot with WIRED including what appeared to be patients’ full names, zip codes, and the type of cancer they are suffering from. It’s unclear if any of the patients had agreed to have their information shared with a journalist.”

— WIRED, July 24, 2025

Distortion Explanation

Using “lack of clinical data” as a derogatory premise, deliberately concealing Liu’s compliant advancement pathway:

WIRED is fully aware that I have completed actual case treatments in Germany and Italy, and am progressively promoting clinical research legalization through the US “Right-to-Try” and state legislation pathways. Yet they still use the phrase “Despite the lack of clinical data” to disparagingly depict an image of “marketing an unproven therapy without scientific basis.” This constitutes a misleading statement deliberately obscuring the actual progress and compliant pathway of the project.

False Imputation of privacy violation:

WIRED uses the phrase “It’s unclear if any of the patients had agreed to have their information shared with a journalist” with an ambiguous tone, intending to imply a moral accusation of “Liu possibly disclosing patient privacy,” despite having no supporting evidence. The screenshot I shared with WIRED contained only partial patient names (mostly initials or without surnames), postal codes, and cancer types, without including contact information, detailed medical records, or personal identifiable information. It was solely used to demonstrate the actual scale of patient sign-ups. The screenshot was shared as a background material for internal verification by the journalist, but WIRED used false insinuation to maliciously amplify the “privacy breach risk,” which is a typical False Imputation.

Concealing source verification risk by anonymizing patient information while reverse-engineering a defamation illusion:

WIRED anonymized all patient information in the report, ostensibly to “protect privacy,” but in reality, to obscure the fact that their report lacked verifiable sources. Then, through a false comparison of “WIRED protecting privacy while Liu discloses privacy,” they distorted my screenshot display, which posed no actual privacy risk, into a negative image attack.

Facts and Evidence

Screenshot content and purpose of display:

The screenshot I presented to WIRED only included patient names (mostly initials or without surnames), postal codes, and cancer types, without containing contact information, identification numbers, detailed medical records, or other sensitive personal information. This screenshot was used solely for media background verification, not for any public dissemination or commercial use, falling within the reasonable scope of interview material presentation.

WIRED journalists never expressed privacy concerns during the conversation:

During the process of displaying the screenshot, WIRED journalists never raised any doubts or concerns regarding patient privacy. However, when publishing the report, the journalist used the speculative phrase “It’s unclear if…” to create a moral insinuation, intending to mislead readers into believing Liu engaged in inappropriate behavior.

Industry standards and journalists’ confidentiality obligations:

In journalism interviews and commercial due diligence, it is an industry practice for interviewees to present basic project information screenshots. Journalists are bound by professional confidentiality obligations. WIRED, however, exaggerated this industry norm into a “potential privacy breach risk,” constituting malicious narrative manipulation.

Logical Reconstruction: The Correct Narrative Should Be

“Liu, who has begun formalizing a clinical research initiative in the US through patient recruitment and state-level legislation pathways, shared with WIRED an anonymized snapshot of sign-up data to verify the project’s scale. The information included patient initials, general locations, and cancer types, without disclosing contact details or sensitive medical records.”

Such a narrative would accurately reflect the real background of the patient information display, avoiding artificially created negative labels of “privacy breach” and “moral accusation.”

Conclusion: False Imputation & Misleading Framing

WIRED, without any evidence, fabricated a “patient privacy breach” accusation through the speculative phrase “It’s unclear if…,” which constitutes a typical False Imputation. Simultaneously, by anonymizing patient information to obscure the fabricated risk of unverifiable sources in their report, and inversely defaming Liu, it falls under Misleading Framing. Both actions together constitute Actual Malice and commercial disparagement against Liu’s reputation and project integrity.

8

Original Quote

“Liu says he has recruited most of his potential patients via his own website. ‘Are You a U.S. Cancer Patient? Join the National Campaign to legalize a breakthrough therapy,’ a popup that sometimes appears on Liu’s website reads, urging visitors to fill out a patient advocacy application to potentially become part of a clinical trial.”

— WIRED, July 24, 2025

“Despite signing up for a potential trial, Jones understands the risks but feels as if she is running out of choices. ‘I am extremely concerned that there are but a handful of patients and no data to speak of for this procedure,’ Jones says. ‘I am debating all of my options and am constantly looking for anything that can help.’”

Distortion Explanation

Distorting “patient legislative support and advocacy registration” into “illegal clinical trial recruitment”:

WIRED, through expressions like “recruited most of his potential patients” and “potentially become part of a clinical trial,” intends to mislead readers into believing that I am illegally recruiting unapproved clinical trial subjects through my personal website. In fact, the page on my website is a policy advocacy and legislative support registration activity targeting cancer patients across the US. The page title clearly states: “Join the National Campaign to Legalize a Breakthrough Therapy,” emphasizing that patients are promoting therapy legalization through legislative support actions. This page has never promised participation in a “clinical trial,” nor does it constitute any form of legally defined trial recruitment.

Blurring the concepts of “patient advocacy registration” and “trial recruitment,” creating a false insinuation accusation (False Imputation):

WIRED, fully aware that the page content centers on legislative support, still uses the ambiguous phrase “potentially become part of a clinical trial” to distort this advocacy registration into an act “implying illegal recruitment intent.” Such factless ambiguous accusations are typical False Imputation, intending to morally stigmatize me through language manipulation in the absence of any illegal behavior evidence.

Facts and Evidence

Official Website Page Content Evidence:

The page title clearly states: “Join the National Campaign to Legalize a Breakthrough Therapy,” with core content calling on patients to participate in policy support and legalization advocacy. The bottom of the page explicitly states: “This opportunity is open to U.S. cancer patients in all 50 states. Information is kept confidential.” It does not promise any direct rights to enter trials, nor does it contain any description of “trial recruitment” in nature. All page content focuses on policy advocacy and patient rights efforts, without involving any clinical trial recruitment process or promises.

Nature of Advocacy Activities and Legal Definitions:

This registration page essentially constitutes a patient rights advocacy and legislative support activity, fundamentally different from the legal definition of “clinical trial subject recruitment.” WIRED deliberately avoids this distinction in their report, distorting the advocacy registration into an “illegal trial recruitment,” which is a malicious fabrication without factual basis.

Jones’ personal statement is wrongly embedded as a “trial participant” remark:

WIRED embeds the remarks of a patient “Jones,” who has not yet received treatment and has only expressed support intent through website registration, into the narrative chain of “trial recruitment,” further blurring the boundary between “advocacy registration” and “actual trial participation.” This constitutes “narrative nesting misdirection,” misleading readers through structural language manipulation to believe that I have illegally initiated clinical trials.

Logical Reconstruction: The Correct Narrative Should Be

“Liu’s website invites U.S. cancer patients to join a national advocacy campaign aimed at supporting state-level legislation for a breakthrough therapy. The site features a patient advocacy application, allowing individuals to express their interest in supporting the therapy’s legal pathway. While some patients, like Jones, are considering this as one of their limited options, the application does not constitute enrollment in a clinical trial.”

Only such a description can objectively reflect the nature of my website page and the patients’ participation intentions, avoiding the erroneous impression of “illegal trial recruitment” created through deliberate word confusion.

Conclusion: False Imputation & Deliberate Conceptual Blur

WIRED, fully aware that the website page is advocacy-oriented, still uses ambiguous language like “potentially become part of a clinical trial” to distort a transparent patient rights registration activity into an “illegal clinical trial recruitment,” which constitutes a False Imputation. Simultaneously, through structural narrative blurring (Conceptual Blur), it conflates “advocacy registration” and “subject recruitment,” deliberately morally degrading and attacking my reputation, constituting deliberate conceptual misguidance.

9

Original Quote

“When asked about these issues, Liu clarified that he was planning to initially conduct a 100-person ‘clinical research program’ that would not require FDA approval, but Liu’s treatment doesn’t appear to meet any of the most common exemptions that would allow such a trial to take place, according to the FDA’s own website.”

— WIRED, July 24, 2025

Distortion Explanation

1. Defamation by Implication: Creating the impression that “Liu Xuewu is operating illegally”: WIRED, through seemingly objective narration, describes my “100-person clinical research program” as “not requiring FDA approval,” but immediately adds the phrase “Liu’s treatment doesn’t appear to meet any of the most common exemptions,” constructing an impression of “Liu evading regulation” through ambiguous judgment. This suggestive writing, without providing any factual basis proving my non-compliance, misleads readers into believing my project carries legal risks, which is a typical Defamation by Implication. 2. False Light: Deliberately portraying me as someone “exploiting legal loopholes”: The report describes my plan as “self-declared research not requiring FDA approval” and uses vague conclusions like “doesn’t appear to meet exemptions,” intentionally crafting an image of me skirting legal edges and “exploiting loopholes.” In reality, I have clearly explained to WIRED that this plan is based on “voluntary patient data collection” and “state legislative authorization,” not an FDA IND registered trial, aligning with the spirit of US patient autonomy and Right-to-Try laws. WIRED, however, ignores this context and deliberately frames a “legal gray zone” narrative, placing me in a publicly misconstrued and derogatory environment, constituting False Light defamation. 3. Tortious Interference: Maliciously disrupting business relations: By fabricating the false perception that “Liu’s project cannot obtain FDA exemptions,” WIRED intentionally damages my trust foundation with FDA departments, IRB ethics committees, and potential clinical collaborators. This unverified and misleading reporting behavior is a typical case of Tortious Interference, causing substantial obstruction to the advancement of my project and regulatory coordination.

Facts and Evidence

1. Clear compliance pathways deliberately blurred in reporting: My “100-person clinical research program” is based on voluntary patient participation, non-registered data collection, and state legislative authorization pathways, not initiated through FDA IND registered trials. The US Right-to-Try Act and legislative authorizations in several states allow patients to autonomously choose emerging therapies under specific conditions. FDA is also promoting policies like Real-World Data (RWD) and Patient-Focused Drug Development frameworks. WIRED deliberately avoids mentioning these compliant pathways, using the ambiguous expression “doesn’t appear to meet exemptions” to mislead readers. 2. No factual basis, yet forcibly implying non-compliance: WIRED, without obtaining any official response from the FDA, makes subjective judgments based solely on “common exemptions listed on the FDA website,” presenting personal speculation disguised in a journalistic tone, constituting false representation. Such irresponsible expression methods easily mislead potential collaborators and regulators into negative impressions. 3. Clear intent of narrative manipulation: WIRED knows that my pathway is a compliance exploration based on patient rights and state legislation but deliberately describes the project as a “loophole operation” through an ostensibly neutral yet derogatory structure, aiming to damage my reputation and commercially obstruct my project.

Logical Reconstruction: The Correct Narrative Should Be

“Liu clarified that he is planning a 100-patient clinical research initiative focused on real-world data collection, leveraging patient advocacy and state-level legislative pathways. While the initiative is not structured as an FDA IND trial, Liu emphasizes that it is designed to operate within the legal frameworks of patient choice and Right-to-Try laws.”

Only such a description can truly reflect my project pathway and compliance strategy, avoiding misleading readers into negative perceptions of “legal loophole exploitation.”

Conclusion: Defamation by Implication, False Light & Tortious Interference

WIRED, through suggestive narration, portrays my “patient advocacy and compliant data collection project” as an “illegal trial evading regulation,” which constitutes Defamation by Implication. Simultaneously, the report structure deliberately creates a False Light image of me as someone operating in legal gray zones. More severely, this misleading report has caused substantial damage to my trust relationships with FDA, IRB ethics institutions, and potential clinical partners, constituting Tortious Interference.

10

Original Quote

“When the conversation moved to WhatsApp, Liu asked the patient what size the tumor was. The patient, who was granted anonymity to protect their privacy, told Liu the tumor was 3.8 centimeters, according to a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation reviewed by WIRED. Liu responded with inaccurate details and information that the patient did not share. Liu also referred to a rectal tumor rather than a colon tumor. When the patient said they didn’t have the money to travel to Europe for the treatment and asked about getting it in the US, referencing the Williams Cancer Institute in Beverly Hills, California, Liu suggested contacting the clinic directly.”

— WIRED, July 24, 2025

Distortion Explanation

1. The patient proactively mentioned the Williams Cancer Institute, not Liu recommending it: In reality, this “patient” proactively brought up the Williams Cancer Institute in the conversation and provided a blog link that referenced my research (which was later deleted). WIRED deliberately omits this fact in the report and instead uses narrative structure to suggest that I “as an afterthought” casually recommended a US clinic after the patient mentioned financial difficulty traveling to Europe, creating a negative image of me as “drifting and lacking management.” I merely responded politely based on the information the patient provided, saying “you can contact the clinic yourself,” without making any form of recommendation commitment or guarantee. 2. The terminology difference between “rectal cancer” and “colon cancer” is maliciously misinterpreted: WIRED accuses me of “mistakenly referring to rectal cancer instead of colon cancer,” attempting to frame a difference in anatomical terminology as a “medical professionalism error.” In reality, the patient only provided a vague description of a “3.8 cm tumor,” without specifying whether it was in the colon or rectum. My usage of “rectal tumor” in the conversation was merely a general terminology based on the given description, without any intention to falsify or fabricate the patient’s condition. Medically, “colorectal cancer” is a commonly used collective term, and specific naming requires more detailed pathological information. WIRED, however, magnifies an informal initial communication into “altering patient information,” which is a deliberate over-interpretation. 3. The patient’s identity is suspicious, and WIRED conceals the information source background (Source Fraudulent Concealment): This “patient” never provided any real identity or medical reports during the conversation and only interacted anonymously. Yet, they could accurately provide a blog link referencing my research, which was accessible for a limited time. The timing of this information aligns closely with WIRED reporter David Gilbert’s acquisition of the lead. I have ample reason to suspect that this “patient” was a sting operation arranged by WIRED’s journalist team, attempting to fabricate false evidence through “leading conversation.” WIRED conceals the true background of this information source by referring to them as an “anonymous patient,” which is a typical case of Source Fraudulent Concealment, deliberately manipulating the event narrative.

Facts and Evidence

1. Chat screenshot evidence: The “patient” proactively provided me with the name of the Williams Cancer Institute and a blog link, proving it was not me who initiated the clinic suggestion. WIRED, however, maliciously omits this fact in the report. 2. Context of the term “rectal tumor” usage: In the conversation, “rectal tumor” was used as a general term based on the patient’s vague 3.8 cm tumor description, without any medical records available for precise anatomical differentiation. WIRED deliberately exaggerates this common terminology usage into “data falsification,” which is a malicious misinterpretation. 3. Traces of information interaction between the patient and the journalist: The “patient” could accurately provide a blog link that only appeared during a specific time window, making the information source highly suspicious, aligning with characteristics of a journalist sting setup. I reserve the right to subpoena this “patient” for identity verification in court to determine whether they were a fake patient orchestrated by the media team.

Logical Reconstruction: The Correct Narrative Should Be

“In a private conversation, a patient who reached out to Liu shared a blog link referencing Liu’s research and mentioned the Williams Cancer Institute. Liu responded by suggesting the patient could contact the clinic directly. Based on the patient’s brief description of a 3.8-centimeter tumor, Liu used the term ‘rectal tumor’ in a general context, without access to full medical records.”

This statement accurately reflects the original context of the event, avoiding misleading readers through manipulative wording and source concealment.

Conclusion: Source Concealment & Defamation by Implication

WIRED, by concealing the fact that the patient proactively provided information, maliciously portrays me as “arbitrarily recommending clinics”; by exaggerating the terminology difference of “rectal/colon” to fabricate a false narrative of “Liu falsifying patient information”; and by concealing the true identity of a sting operation patient, manipulates the narrative through Source Concealment. These behaviors are typical acts of Source Concealment and Defamation by Implication, embodying Actual Malice, and have seriously harmed my reputation and project integrity.

11

Original Quote

“Companies cannot make claims regarding safety or efficacy until their products have been approved for marketing by the FDA,” Mary Kohler, a member of the AHLA’s Life Science leadership team, tells WIRED. “From a quick glance at the website, I see several claims that FDA’s Office of Prescription Drug Promotion (OPDP) would likely consider violative as pre-approval promotion even if this company were in trials that FDA was overseeing.”

— WIRED, July 24, 2025

Distortion Explanation

1. Jurisdictional Scope Misrepresentation: Confusing “technical introduction” with “drug advertising”: WIRED and Mary Kohler deliberately misclassify the content on the Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy website, which includes technical mechanisms and case studies, as “safety and efficacy promotion,” judging a scientific educational platform by drug advertising regulatory standards. In reality, my website does not promote or sell any “commercialized drug products.” The displayed content is limited to technical procedures, mechanism explanations, and case reports, fully within the realm of lawful informational expression. WIRED’s application of “drug approval standards” to evaluate a technology introduction website constitutes intentional Jurisdictional Scope Misrepresentation, misleading readers into believing I am conducting “illegal drug promotions.” 2. False Authority Framing: Packaging personal speculation as compliance determination: Kohler explicitly states in the article, “From a quick glance at the website” and “would likely consider violative,” which makes it clear her opinion is a preliminary subjective assumption based on a cursory review, not a formal legal assessment or OPDP enforcement determination. However, WIRED does not label this as an “unofficial personal opinion,” but instead packages it as an authoritative compliance judgment, misleading readers into believing “your website has already violated FDA regulations,” a typical case of False Authority Framing. 3. Regulatory Misapplication: Deliberately ignoring the right to free expression of information: The FDA OPDP’s regulatory scope mainly targets the commercial promotion of prescription drugs, whereas introducing technical principles, sharing scientific mechanisms, and demonstrating case procedures belong to the protected domain of informational freedom, and the law does not prohibit new technologies from being displayed in non-advertising contexts. My website explicitly does not engage in “drug sales activities” within the United States, nor does it use “promotional language” or “commercial dosage packaging information” on its pages. WIRED, however, deliberately ignores the legal boundary between “scientific information expression” and “unapproved drug promotion,” maliciously framing global patient information sharing as “FDA regulatory violations,” constituting Regulatory Misapplication.

Facts and Evidence

1. Website content evidence: Website page screenshots show that it only introduces the “Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy” mechanism, procedure, actual cases, and research background, without any “drug sales, dosage promotions, or absolute efficacy claims.” 2. No FDA-defined drug advertising or labeling content published: The website does not involve FDA-defined “prescription drug advertising or labeling information,” such as drug trade names, indications, dosage and administration, label instructions, etc. 3. Kohler’s remarks are not based on enforcement review: Kohler herself explicitly states that her opinion is merely based on a “quick glance,” not a formal legal review or an official determination by enforcement authorities, and she is not an OPDP enforcement officer. WIRED deliberately packages this personal speculation as a “compliance conclusion,” misleading readers into believing “Liu’s website is already illegal.” 4. FDA regulations’ clear definition of lawful scientific information expression: The FDA has a clear distinction between “free scientific information expression” and “unapproved drug advertising promotion,” yet WIRED deliberately blurs this boundary, slandering a technical educational website as “illegal drug promotion.”

Logical Reconstruction: The Correct Narrative Should Be

“Mary Kohler, from AHLA’s Life Science leadership team, noted that while she had not conducted a formal review, she believed that promotional claims on commercial drug websites typically fall under FDA’s OPDP oversight. However, Liu’s website appears to focus on explaining the mechanisms and case reports of an unapproved therapy, without promoting a specific commercial product.”

Such a narrative can accurately reflect the informal nature of the opinion and clarify the legal boundary between technical introductions and drug advertising promotions, avoiding misleading readers regarding my website’s compliance status.

Conclusion: Jurisdictional Misapplication, False Authority Framing & Defamation by Implication

WIRED, by forcibly applying drug advertising regulatory standards to a technical educational website, commits Jurisdictional Scope Misrepresentation; by packaging non-enforcement authority’s subjective speculation as a “compliance conclusion,” engages in False Authority Framing; and through structural wording implying I am conducting “illegal advertising,” commits Defamation by Implication. These behaviors collectively constitute slander and commercial reputation damage with Actual Malice characteristics.

12

Original Quote

“Hagerman’s time in the pharmaceutical industry included over a decade running a company called Chemi Nutra, which has in the past received a US patent for a soy-based supplement that addresses testosterone decline in men. He also says he oversaw teams of scientists who worked on drug applications to the FDA for oncology drugs.”

— WIRED, July 24, 2025

Distortion Explanation

1. Mechanism Omission Bias: Deliberately omitting Liu’s invention patents and therapy mechanism: As the inventor of Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy, I filed the original patents in 2014 and 2016 and provided WIRED with complete mechanism descriptions and research materials. However, WIRED completely avoided mentioning my invention patents and technical mechanisms in the report, focusing instead on “Scott Hagerman’s” personal background, deliberately substituting the core technical information of the inventor with “unrelated third-party credentials.” This reporting approach of “talking about others’ resumes without mentioning the invention mechanism” constitutes Mechanism Omission Bias and Source Fraudulent Concealment. 2. False Equivalence Framing: Using unrelated patents to fabricate “fake relevance”: WIRED juxtaposes Scott Hagerman’s “soy-based supplement patent for testosterone decline” with my invention of Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy, despite the fact that the two are completely unrelated in technical logic and application scenarios. This narrative technique creates a misleading association: “Scott has patents → Scott is the project leader or technical authority,” thereby blurring the reader’s understanding of invention ownership and project leadership. Presenting unrelated patents alongside core case technology constitutes a typical False Equivalence Framing.

Facts and Evidence

1. WIRED’s deliberate omission of the inventor’s patents and technical mechanism evidence: I provided WIRED reporter David Gilbert with patent documents, mechanism descriptions, and Substack article links, none of which were mentioned in the report. 2. Scott Hagerman’s patent has no relevance to the project, which WIRED deliberately obscures: Scott’s “soy-based supplement patent” has no technical, application, or invention ownership connection to Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy. WIRED, however, highlights and stacks his patent credentials, misleading readers into believing he holds a significant role or leadership in the therapy.

Logical Reconstruction: The Correct Narrative Should Be

“Liu, the inventor of Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy and holder of its original patents, shared detailed information on the therapy’s mechanism with WIRED. Separately, WIRED spoke with Scott Hagerman, whose prior experience includes a patent on a soy-based supplement unrelated to Liu’s therapy.”

Only such a description can objectively reflect invention ownership, patent relevance, and the actual backgrounds of the parties involved, avoiding reader misconceptions caused by improper narratives.

Conclusion: Mechanism Omission Bias, Source Concealment, False Equivalence Framing

WIRED, by deliberately omitting the inventor’s patents and technical mechanism, shifts the reporting focus to unrelated third-party “credential stacking,” constituting Mechanism Omission Bias and Source Concealment; by juxtaposing unrelated patents with core case technology, misleading readers into believing “others are leading the project,” constitutes False Equivalence Framing. These actions collectively constitute reputation damage and factual distortion with Actual Malice characteristics.

13

Original Quote

“When asked about a timeline to have this procedure legally available in the US, Hagerman said he hopes it could be achieved before the end of 2025. Liu, however, thinks it could take slightly longer, saying that he believes clinical trials will begin in 2026.”

— WIRED, July 24, 2025

Distortion Explanation

1. Terminology Level Manipulation: Maliciously substituting “clinical research” with “clinical trials”: My actual statement was “a clinical research program outside the IND pathway,” aiming to advance therapy validation through state legislation, voluntary patient research, and real-case accumulation. However, WIRED deliberately replaced my wording with “clinical trials,” creating the misleading impression that “Liu admits the therapy has not entered formal clinical trials,” and forcefully packaging “research-based application” as “an FDA-approved registration trial.” This style of “Terminology Level Manipulation” constitutes typical Defamation by Framing Shift, intentionally distorting the public’s understanding of the project’s phase and legal pathway. 2. False Equivalence Framing: Fabricating the illusion of “Liu lagging behind, Hagerman proactive”: WIRED juxtaposes Hagerman’s statement of “hoping to achieve legalization by 2025” with my statement of “believing clinical trials will start in 2026,” attempting to construct a narrative where “Liu is passive while Hagerman is proactive.” In reality, Hagerman is not involved in therapy development and holds no authority over legalization pathways; his so-called “expectation” is baseless personal speculation. Presenting the statements of a fishing agent and the inventor side-by-side as equivalent authority constitutes typical False Equivalence Framing, concealing the fraudulent nature of the source and the invalidity of the statements. 3. Pathway Substitution Bias: Intentionally replacing the “current compliance pathway” with “future FDA trial framework”: My “100-patient clinical research program” is based on the current regulatory framework of “voluntary patient data collection,” “Investigator-Initiated Trials (IIT),” and “state legislation authorization,” and does not rely on the FDA IND registration trial process. WIRED, however, forcibly shifted the narrative focus to “FDA approval clinical trials” by stating “clinical trials will begin in 2026,” deliberately ignoring my “current compliance pathway,” misleading public perception towards the false conclusion that “Liu admits the therapy is far from being compliant.” This narrative style is a typical Pathway Substitution Bias, intentionally concealing the project’s current status and feasible pathways.

Facts and Evidence

1. Consistency of wording in interviews and public materials: In the interview, I explicitly used the term “clinical research program,” without mentioning “clinical trials.” In my Substack articles and external communications, I consistently use terms like “research project” and “exploratory study,” emphasizing that the therapy is in a stage of research-based application and clinical exploration, never misleading anyone into believing it is an “FDA-registered clinical trial.” 2. Hagerman’s statements lack legality and factual basis: Scott Hagerman has no involvement in therapy development and no authority to set any “legalization timeline.” His remarks are merely baseless personal opinions. WIRED, however, presents his statements alongside the inventor’s authoritative stance, constituting Source Weight Misrepresentation, misleading readers regarding project leadership and source authority. 3. FDA regulations clearly distinguish between “research projects” and “registration clinical trials”: The FDA provides clear legal definitions and applicable scopes for “non-IND research pathways,” allowing non-registration research and data collection within specific compliant frameworks. WIRED conflates “clinical research” with “clinical trials” to create public perception that the project lacks compliance, a typical case of narrative manipulation for defamatory purposes.

Logical Reconstruction: The Correct Narrative Should Be

“Liu clarified that he is initiating a 100-patient clinical research program through state-level advocacy and patient-driven data collection, aiming to expand the therapy’s access in the US. While this pathway differs from FDA IND trials, Liu sees this as a legally viable starting point. Hagerman, an external supporter, expressed a personal hope that broader legal availability could be achieved by the end of 2025.”

Such a description can restore the legal pathway, advancement method, and actual weight of each party’s statements, preventing misleading interpretations by readers due to biased narration.

Conclusion: Framing Shift, False Equivalence, Pathway Substitution

WIRED, through Terminology Level Manipulation, maliciously replaced “clinical research” with “clinical trials,” misleading readers about the project phase; through side-by-side presentation of “Liu vs. Hagerman stances,” concealed the fraudulent nature of the source, constituting False Equivalence Framing; through Pathway Substitution Bias, deliberately replaced my current legal advancement pathway with the future FDA registration trial framework, a clear expression of Defamation by Framing Shift and Actual Malice.