📎 This is the fifth installment in my response series to WIRED’s deeply misleading article.

👉 Catch up with Parts 1–4 here:

🔥 Introduction: One Article, Three Layers of Malice

In this installment, I tackle three deeply entangled forms of distortion in WIRED’s narrative — and expose how they work together:

Legal Framework Manipulation

WIRED and their featured “expert” attorney falsely claim that I misunderstood the U.S. legal and ethical basis for unapproved therapies — twisting both the Right to Try law and the Declaration of Helsinki.

Intentional Case Misrepresentation

They amplified a single early patient case — conducted under emergency conditions — and weaponized its outcome to suggest general failure of my therapy, ignoring key medical context.

Fear-Based Framing of ‘Illegality’

Through quotes from a planted “fake patient” and selective legal jargon, WIRED created the false impression that my therapy is criminal — even in countries where it is already being legally applied with informed consent.

This article exposes all three, with documentation, legal reasoning, and clinical logic.

⚖️ 1. When Legal Experts Serve the Narrative, Not the Law

Let’s begin with WIRED’s preferred legal authority: attorney Clint Hermes, quoted in the article as an expert on biomedical research regulation. His comments were not just inaccurate — they were revealing.

WIRED writes:

“If [Liu] is under the impression that the ‘breast cancer trial’ referenced on his website is sufficient on its own to allow him to market or study his therapy in the US under Right to Try and/or the Declaration of Helsinki, he is mistaken.”

— Clint Hermes, Bass, Berry & Sims

Ironically, his law firm chose to republish this quote as a badge of honor, further reinforcing WIRED’s defamatory framing of me.

📎 Bass, Berry & Sims: “Chinese Inventor’s Intention to Bring Cancer Treatment to United States” (July 25, 2025)

🧩 What the Facts Actually Show:

I have never claimed that my therapy is FDA-approved , or that I am marketing a drug in the U.S.

I have always stated that it is used based on physician judgment , patient consent , and existing legal frameworks like Right to Try and Article 37 of the Declaration of Helsinki.

I am not “selling” or “distributing” medication.

My goal has been to initiate legal, physician-led, observational research, particularly via state-level legislation.

🟥 In my upcoming defamation lawsuit against WIRED, I fully expect my legal team to subpoena Mr. Clint Hermes. As a quoted authority whose public comments contributed directly to the false criminal framing of my work, he will be held accountable for the role he played.



⚠️ When Legal Experts Don’t Even Read the Website

WIRED also cited Mary Kohler, a member of the American Health Law Association’s Life Sciences leadership team, who claimed:

“From a quick glance at the website, I see several claims that FDA’s OPDP would likely consider violative as pre-approval promotion…”

Let’s be clear:

I am not marketing a drug . There is no product for sale, no pricing listed, and no purchase mechanism.

The website contains no guarantees of efficacy , only early-stage clinical observations, mechanistic explanations, and documentation of research in progress.

Multiple disclaimers clarify that this is not an FDA-approved treatment , and that all uses are investigational and physician-directed.

The primary purpose is to recruit participants and collaborators for non-commercial, ethics-based clinical research — not to promote or sell.

And yet, Ms. Kohler admitted that her conclusion came after “a quick glance.” That level of review is not only superficial — it’s professionally negligent when commenting on a matter involving scientific nuance and legal complexity.

It is legally reckless to conflate scientific communication and patient advocacy with criminal drug marketing — especially in the absence of any FDA complaint, regulatory warning, or commercial offer.

This is exactly how media like WIRED weaponize legal terminology to fabricate the illusion of illegality — when in fact, no law has been broken.

If Ms. Kohler stands by her statement, she is welcome to identify the specific webpage and clause that violates OPDP standards — and be prepared to defend that claim under oath.

And this isn’t just about reputational theory. The legal smear delivered by WIRED — and echoed by Kohler — had real-world consequences.

In the days following the article’s publication, a proposal I had submitted to a major oncology company was abruptly rejected — without questions, clarification, or feedback.

Here’s what happened:

🧨 Business Fallout: Did Legal Smears Scare Off a Major Pharma Partner?

On July 19, 2025, I submitted a partnership proposal to a major pharmaceutical company, seeking collaboration on clinical research for intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy. The proposal included successful human and veterinary cases, outlined mechanistic rationale, and suggested synergistic integration with the company’s immuno-oncology pipeline.

There was no follow-up, no questions — and then, on August 6, 2025, less than two weeks after WIRED published its article, I received a standard rejection:

“We have decided to respectfully decline interest at this time… based on strategic prioritization of internal and external opportunities.” — Search & Evaluation Division, [company name redacted]

📎 (See below for full email — company name omitted here for neutrality.)

By itself, this might appear routine — until one considers what happened in between.

On July 24, 2025, WIRED published its article quoting Mary Kohler, introduced as a legal expert from the American Health Law Association (AHLA), claiming my website likely violated FDA advertising rules — based, as she openly admits, on nothing more than “a quick glance.”

This accusation matters — not just because it’s legally dubious, but because of who she is.

Mary Kohler is the founder of Kohler Health Law PC, a boutique regulatory compliance firm that works with biotech companies in the exact category this pharmaceutical giant typically partners with.

More importantly, she is a former lead oncology counsel at GSK and later top legal executive at Amgen, where she oversaw FDA promotional compliance, regulatory risk, and legal strategy for cancer therapies.

📎 (See LinkedIn profile screenshot below.)

While there is no public record directly linking her to the company that declined my proposal, the timeline, the overlap in regulatory circles, and her sudden visibility via WIRED’s platform, raise a serious question:

Did WIRED’s legal framing — delivered through a former pharma compliance executive — unintentionally trigger reputational risk aversion at a potential partner?

I am not alleging coordination. I am raising what tort law calls negligent misrepresentation — or at minimum, foreseeable reputational interference.

When a high-profile legal figure accuses a novel therapy of regulatory violations — and within days, a large pharmaceutical company abandons a potential collaboration — that sequence deserves scrutiny.

This isn’t just journalism. It’s reputational sabotage by proxy.

🔒 Note: I do not claim that Mary Kohler or the pharmaceutical company acted in collusion with WIRED. This segment reflects public timelines, publicly stated roles, and a reasonable interpretation of reputational impact in high-risk biomedical environments.

🧠 2. They Said I Misunderstood the Law. Here’s Why They’re Wrong.

🎯 Misrepresentation #1:

“Right to Try” Law Doesn’t Apply

Fact: The federal Right to Try Act of 2017 allows terminally ill patients to access investigational drugs that have already passed FDA Phase I trials. My therapy has not yet completed a formal Phase I trial under the FDA, so technically it does not qualify under this federal statute — and WIRED is correct in pointing this out. However, I am not hiding this fact. In fact, I have been actively working with several U.S. states to expand their Right to Try frameworks to include physician-guided therapeutic procedures — especially for cancer patients who have exhausted all other options. Furthermore, my clinical work abroad has been conducted under Article 37 of the Declaration of Helsinki, which explicitly allows for the compassionate use of unproven interventions when standard treatments fail. My position is not that I bypass regulation, but that I am helping to build new legal pathways for last-resort cancer therapies in a system where no other options are available.

🎯 Misrepresentation #2: I claimed to bypass all regulation

No. What I said — and WIRED misrepresented — is that:

“According to Article 37 of the Declaration of Helsinki and U.S. Right to Try laws, my therapy is legally permissible under physician guidance and patient consent for life-threatening diseases.”

That is not marketing, and it is not illegal.

💣 3. A Case They Blew Up — While Hiding the Full Context

WIRED quoted one patient saying:

“The tumor shrinks first, then it grows faster than before… I suspect it is because the chlorine dioxide has broken the vein and the cancer cells go to the skin area.”

Let’s unpack the truth:

This was a self-injection , because no clinic would assist the patient at the time.

The initial tumor shrinkage confirms a real response.

The subsequent tumor flare-up is more likely due to cancer relapse , worsened by interruption in care — not a direct consequence of the therapy itself.

This is exactly why Article 37 and Right to Try exist: when patients are out of options, experimental use becomes ethically justifiable — even if imperfect.

Yet WIRED weaponized this case to falsely claim that my therapy is dangerous.

🧱 4. “Illegal Practice”? In China — Yes. But Here’s the Truth.

Let me be honest.

In China, there is no formal recognition of Article 37 of the Declaration of Helsinki, nor does the country have a legal framework like Right to Try. This means that the few injections I performed in China — under extreme conditions — are technically illegal under current Chinese medical law.

But I had no choice.

These patients were terminal .

They gave explicit written consent .

There were no alternatives .

I did not profit — I simply could not watch them die without trying.

I took personal risk not because I dismissed legality, but because China offers no lawful path for last-resort interventions. That is not medicine — that is abandonment.

This is why I shifted focus to countries with stronger ethical frameworks, like Germany and the U.S., where:

Treatments are administered by licensed physicians;

Informed consent is paramount;

Clinical research under compassionate use or Right to Try is ethically and legally valid.

WIRED’s effort to smear my work by invoking Chinese legality — while ignoring the ethical context — is deceptive and malicious.

🧭 Closing: What’s Really Illegal Here?

It is not illegal to fight for patients when the system has failed them.

What should be illegal is:

Using legal jargon to suppress scientific exploration;

Quoting lawyers out of context to silence inventors;

Weaponizing one imperfect case to erase a body of promising data;

Exploiting emotionally vulnerable patients — like Fiona — to entrap me for a hit piece.

I am not a criminal. I am a researcher operating under constraints.

And those who use media platforms to destroy therapies without understanding the science, the law, or the stakes — may one day find themselves called as witnesses in court.

📜 Legal and Ethical Foundations of My Therapy

✅ 1.

The Declaration of Helsinki, Article 37: The Ethical Basis of Compassionate Innovation

My therapy is not a mass-market drug. It is a localized, image-guided procedure using a well-understood molecule — chlorine dioxide — to induce tumor necrosis. Its primary justification comes not from regulatory approval, but from ethical necessity.

The ethical backbone is provided by Article 37 of the Declaration of Helsinki, which states:

“Where proven interventions do not exist or have been ineffective, the physician, after seeking expert advice, with informed consent from the patient, may use an unproven intervention if it offers hope of saving life, re-establishing health or alleviating suffering.”

This provision applies especially in the context of cancer, a terminal disease where many patients have exhausted all FDA-approved options. It authorizes physicians to act based on clinical judgment and patient autonomy, even in the absence of randomized trials.

I have used this principle to justify experimental use in multiple settings, under documented informed consent, without making unsubstantiated claims of cure. It is this very principle that many innovative treatments historically relied upon — including those now considered standard care.

🇩🇪 2.

Legal Use in Germany: Why My Therapy Is Already Practiced There

Unlike the United States, Germany allows doctors wide discretion to provide experimental therapies under two core conditions:

The patient gives informed consent; The doctor assumes legal and ethical responsibility for the use of a non-approved treatment.

German law allows what is known as “individueller Heilversuch” — an “individual therapeutic attempt.” Under this framework:

A doctor may use an unapproved method on a case-by-case basis;

No formal approval is required as long as the intervention is transparently documented and risk-benefit justification is provided;

It applies particularly to terminally ill patients where conventional therapies have failed.

All of my therapies in Germany were conducted by licensed physicians under these exact legal and ethical conditions. The treatments were not marketed or promoted to the general public, but offered only after detailed consultations, diagnostic imaging, and patient consent.

This is not “illegal medicine” — it is a core feature of medical autonomy under German health law.

🇺🇸 3.

U.S. State-Level Legislation: Building a Path Outside FDA Approval

While the federal Right to Try Act requires a completed FDA Phase I trial, states have the constitutional authority to regulate physician practice and medical freedom within their borders.

Several U.S. states — including Arizona, Texas, and Louisiana — have adopted state-level Right to Try laws that:

Allow terminally ill patients to access treatments not yet approved by the FDA;

Permit doctors to provide these therapies with patient consent;

Sometimes do not require Phase I completion, focusing instead on physician discretion.

More importantly, states are not constitutionally obligated to mirror FDA standards when regulating non-commercial, patient-specific medical practices. This is why:

Physicians can legally use off-label drugs;

Clinics can perform alternative procedures;

And state legislatures can authorize compassionate-use protocols that sidestep federal drug marketing rules.

My ongoing legislative efforts aim to formally establish this legal carve-out, enabling terminal cancer patients to receive chlorine dioxide-based therapy as a documented, physician-administered procedure — not as a marketed drug, but as a last-resort intervention.

This is the precise legal space that WIRED either misunderstands or deliberately obscures.

🧭 Summary: Law Is Not Just Federal, and Ethics Is Not Bureaucracy

To portray my work as “illegal” is not just misleading — it is a form of narrative suppression.

In Germany , the law permits it under physician discretion.

In the U.S. , the law is being shaped at the state level to allow it.

In ethics, Article 37 affirms that when patients are dying, doctors should not be paralyzed by procedural delay.

What WIRED calls “illegality” is in truth a jurisdictional evolution — and an ethical necessity.

This article reflects my good faith interpretation of public records, my lived experience, and my legal defense against reputational damage. Any party named is welcome to respond or clarify their position. I reserve all rights to seek legal remedy for demonstrably false statements made about me or my work.