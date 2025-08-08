📎 This is the sixth article in my rebuttal series against WIRED’s malicious reporting.

🔍 Prologue: A Shocking Entrapment Network Emerges

In this installment, I expose a long-running, meticulously designed entrapment network.

At its center — a “fake patient” named Fiona Pettit O’Leary.

Evidence indicates that she worked in close coordination with WIRED reporter David Gilbert and actively participated in a broader “bleach narrative” campaign spanning multiple media outlets and platforms.

The timing, structure, and execution of this campaign show it was an organized, premeditated media operation — targeting not only me and my therapy, but also the current U.S. Secretary of Health, RFK Jr.

1. The Birth of the Fake Patient: It Started with WIRED’s First Story

Fiona’s first appearance was in the June 9, 2025 WIRED article:

The Bleach Community Is Ready for RFK Jr. to Make Their Dreams Come True

by David Gilbert.

In that article, Fiona was presented as an anti-chlorine dioxide activist:

“The bleachers are back, making connections with powerful people, reaching RFK and Trump,” says Fiona O’Leary… “Bleachers want RFK to approve chlorine dioxide as a treatment for autism, cancer, and other conditions. It is like watching a horror show.”

The timing matters — this article came right after my June 7 Substack post:

The FDA Quietly Removed Its Warnings on Chlorine Dioxide

Less than 48 hours after I exposed how the FDA quietly removed its warnings, WIRED published this first “bleach-labeled” attack, quoting Fiona.

More importantly, they quoted me in that story — but refused to link to my Substack post, especially the one exposing the FDA’s deletion of warnings. This was not oversight; it was a deliberate cut-off to prevent readers from verifying the source.

2. Direct Infiltration: Fiona Contacted Me Using Her Real Name

On the evening of June 7, just hours after my FDA article was published, Fiona contacted me using her real name, requesting the contact information of my German partner clinic.

I provided it, suspecting nothing at the time.

This appears to have been the beginning of her approach while presenting herself as a “prospective patient.”

On June 10, she sent me screenshots of her conversation with Lena, a representative at the German clinic, claiming Lena had said my therapy was “not legal in Germany.”

Later, Lena explained to me that as a non-native English speaker, she had misspoken — what she meant was: “The therapy cannot be publicly promoted and must be conducted only with the informed consent of the patient.” I relayed this clarification to Fiona immediately.

Yet just one day later, this information appeared in the hands of WIRED’s reporter — and ended up in their article.

WIRED wrote:

In conversations on WhatsApp shared with WIRED, a representative of the clinic named Lena told a prospective patient that it didn’t advertise the chlorine dioxide procedure because it was “not a legal treatment.” … Lena later wrote that chlorine dioxide was not referenced on an invoice … because it is “not a legal treatment.”

Notice — WIRED hid Fiona’s identity, presenting her simply as a “prospective patient,” and used her screenshots to create the impression of “illegal treatment.”

3. Fiona Escalates: Police Complaints and Legal Entrapment

On July 2, German partner Dr. Renz informed me:

Fiona has filed legal complaints with the German Federal Police and the German Drug authorities against me for treating patients with CDL… citing Paragraph 223 and 224 (Körperverletzung, gefährliche Körperverletzung).

This meant Fiona had escalated from “fake patient” to legal attacker, using German Penal Code §§ 223 and 224 to accuse the collaborating clinic doctor of bodily harm.

I immediately sent a WhatsApp warning to WIRED’s David Gilbert, making it clear that Fiona was a fake patient and requesting any background knowledge that could clarify her intentions.

His reply was short but revealing — he did not deny knowing Fiona, and instead tried to guide me into confirming a statement that would later appear in his article:

“but Liu tells WIRED that German authorities are investigating a complaint about the clinic.”

Indeed, he wrote exactly that in the final piece, stripping away context and twisting the facts.

4. The Fake Patient Chain Exposed: Enter Mary B

I had assumed that after warning the reporter, they would stop. I was wrong.

Fiona continued her probing questions as a fake patient.

On June 21, she asked a series of loaded questions, including:

“Do you administer chlorine dioxide injections to children?”

This was a set-up for the headline “Injecting Bleach into Children.”

I blocked her immediately.

But barely an hour later, another “patient” — Mary B, who had first contacted me on May 5 — sent a suspiciously similar question:

“Have any of the approximately 20 patients had any negative effects from the treatment, and has anyone died as a result of this treatment?”







The timing, content, and tone made it clear that Mary B and Fiona were in direct communication — a coordinated fake patient network, with one probing and the other delivering the follow-up blow.

5. Fiona’s Own Confession: Publicly Admitting Collaboration with WIRED

The most damning evidence came on June 10, when Fiona posted on X openly admitting her work with WIRED reporter David Gilbert on the first anti-chlorine dioxide article:

“Great @daithaigilbert & I worked very hard on this excellent, concerning piece… Thanks @WIRED…”

Then, on July 24, after WIRED published its attack piece on me:

Dangerous Bleach-Injecting Cancer Treatment

Fiona posted on Substack the next day:

“Huge amount of work went into this excellent report by wonderful @daithaigilbert @WIRED… Bleachers injecting Cancer patients with BLEACH!”

And an account clearly controlled by her, AntiChlorineDioxideDeathCult, declared:

“The article we were working on with Wired has just been released.”

That phrase — “we were working on” — is a direct admission of joint operation with WIRED.

For a long time, I was frustrated at not being able to read the full WIRED article. I even asked the reporter directly for the complete text, but received no reply. Ironically, it was the fake patient who eventually gave me an “unexpected solution” — a link that bypassed the paywall and allowed me to read the entire piece:

https://www.removepaywall.com/search?url=https://www.wired.com/story/dangerous-bleach-injecting-cancer-treatment/





6. The Timeline of the “Bleach Narrative” Offensive

A closer look at the sequence reveals a coordinated media attack:

July 22 – The Conversation publishes an anti-chlorine dioxide article. Fiona immediately shares it with the hashtag #ChlorinedioxideISBLEACH.

July 23 – Fiona again amplifies similar content, stressing extreme cases involving children and enemas.

July 24 (morning) – VICE publishes a negative piece on oral chlorine dioxide. Fiona boosts it instantly.

July 24 (later) – WIRED publishes its piece targeting me, continuing the “bleach” framing. Fiona is first to share it.

📌 This proves that before WIRED’s article dropped, there was already a two-day coordinated “bleach narrative” warm-up — with Fiona as a central relay hub.

7. Signs of Higher-Level Orchestration

On July 21 — just three days before WIRED’s hit piece — WIRED’s Global Editorial Director Katie Drummond published her editor’s letter,

Beyond Wellness, explicitly linking chlorine dioxide, “bleach,” and RFK Jr. in a single narrative frame.

As I explained in my July 21 Substack post,

Wired’s Political Hit Job: How the Media Weaponized the “Bleach” Narrative,

this was no casual editorial choice. Such deliberate conflation of medical innovation with polarizing political figures is a textbook strategic narrative operation — laying the groundwork not only for an attack on my therapy, but for a long-term political framing device.

RFK Jr., as a political figure, faces a high legal bar to sue the media. I do not. My personal and commercial reputation has been directly and severely damaged by this coordinated “fake patient–reporter–editor” entrapment network.

7.1 Background Connections: From Vice to WIRED – A Prebuilt Network

The events of July 24 become even more revealing when viewed alongside the professional histories of WIRED’s leadership and the reporter behind the chlorine dioxide stories.

Katie Drummond, WIRED’s Global Editorial Director, is no stranger to orchestrating coordinated content campaigns. Before joining WIRED, she was Senior Vice President of Global News and Entertainment at Vice, where she directed the international expansion of Vice News across Latin America, Europe, and Asia, and oversaw all Vice digital brands — including Motherboard, Waypoint, and others. She also served as Deputy Editor of Bloomberg.com and Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo.

David Gilbert, the WIRED reporter responsible for both the June 9 and July 24 chlorine dioxide pieces, also came directly from Vice News, where he specialized in stories on “disinformation” and “online extremism,” often framed in a U.S. political context.

This shared Vice pedigree is not a trivial coincidence. On July 24 (morning) — just hours before WIRED published its hit piece — Vice itself ran a chlorine dioxide attack:

People Are Drinking Bleach for Health. Please Don’t

https://www.vice.com/en/article/xxy7ek/people-are-drinking-bleach-for-health-please-dont

Fiona amplified the Vice article immediately, recycling the same “bleach” framing she had been pushing for weeks. Later that same day, WIRED released its own chlorine dioxide attack piece — authored by Gilbert, edited under Drummond’s leadership, and perfectly aligned with the Vice narrative.

This alignment in both narrative and timing mirrors the two-day “warm-up” period identified earlier.

📌 The sequencing and personnel links point to more than coincidence. They suggest a deliberate, two-stage release by two outlets connected through direct personal and professional relationships — ties forged over years of collaboration at Vice.

Appendix – Legal Violations Checklist and Analysis

The documented conduct by WIRED (a publication owned by Condé Nast), reporter David Gilbert, activist Fiona Pettit O’Leary, and other coordinated actors implicates multiple areas of U.S., EU, and German law.

This is not only a case against individual journalists — it directly exposes Condé Nast to joint and several liability as the publisher with editorial control and global distribution reach.

What follows is a preliminary legal roadmap.

1. Defamation (Libel) – U.S. Common Law & State Statutes

Elements satisfied:

· False factual assertions: Deliberately framing my patented medical therapy as “bleach injection” performed by someone with “no medical training”, while omitting my patents, peer-reviewed research, and clinical evidence. · Actual malice: Evidence shows WIRED and Condé Nast’s editorial leadership knowingly relied on a hostile activist posing as a patient, concealed her identity and motives, and disregarded my direct clarifications. · Damages: Quantifiable loss of clinical partnerships, withdrawn investment negotiations, and halted legislative initiatives.

Relevant legal anchors:

· New York Times Co. v. Sullivan – “Actual malice” standard for public figures. · Multiple state statutes on libel per se, covering false statements on medical competence and professional misconduct.

2. Commercial Disparagement / Trade Libel

Elements satisfied:

· False statements targeting my commercial activities — therapy, proprietary technology, and clinic operations. · Publication to a global audience via WIRED’s platform under Condé Nast’s control. · Direct financial harm: measurable lost contracts, postponed legislative pathways, and patient withdrawal.

Why stronger than personal defamation:

· Directly attacks a product and business, reducing the need to meet the higher public-figure threshold. · Enables full recovery of economic damages in addition to reputational harm — expanding the potential financial exposure for Condé Nast.

3. Fraudulent Misrepresentation (by Activist)

Against Fiona Pettit O’Leary:

· Evidence indicates she posed as a genuine patient to obtain private communications and confidential clinic contacts. · Extracted statements under false pretenses, then passed them to WIRED for publication under Condé Nast’s brand. · In both U.S. and EU civil law, such conduct is actionable when it foreseeably causes economic harm and reputational injury.

4. Tortious Interference with Contractual Relations

· Fiona’s false-patient role and subsequent legal complaints against Dr. Renz directly disrupted ongoing medical collaborations. · WIRED’s publication of her material — under Condé Nast’s editorial approval — amplified the harm, deterring both current and prospective partners. · Meets the standard for “intentional and improper interference” under U.S. tort law.

5. Conspiracy to Commit Defamation / Interference

· Coordinated activity between Fiona, WIRED, and Condé Nast’s editorial apparatus — including synchronized tweets, Substack posts, and real-time narrative alignment — shows concerted action toward a common unlawful objective. · In many jurisdictions, civil conspiracy liability extends to all participants, including the corporate publisher that enabled and distributed the defamatory content.

6. EU & German Law Violations

Under German Criminal Code (StGB):

· §§186 & 187 – Defamation and intentional false accusation. · §263 – Fraud, in the context of misrepresenting identity to obtain sensitive information. · §164 – Filing knowingly false police complaints.

These provisions carry both civil liability and criminal exposure, which could attach to corporate entities like Condé Nast if coordination or editorial endorsement can be established.

7. Potential U.S. Wire Fraud (18 U.S.C. §1343)

· Use of interstate and international electronic communications (email, social media, WhatsApp) in a scheme to obtain proprietary information and cause foreseeable commercial harm. · Cross-border coordination and deceptive identity create a basis for federal jurisdiction — extending liability to Condé Nast as the corporate publisher benefiting from the scheme.

Why This Case Threatens Condé Nast

This is not routine press bias. The record shows:

1. Entrapment-style evidence gathering — material obtained through deception that no ethical newsroom would use. 2. Strategic omission of key facts — the activist’s role, motives, and my research record were concealed from readers. 3. Coordinated timing — multiple outlets launching identical “bleach” narratives within 48 hours. 4. Editorial orchestration from the top — Condé Nast’s global editorial leadership approved framing that primed readers to equate my work with political extremism before any facts were presented.

Together, these elements satisfy — and in some cases exceed — the thresholds for:

· Actual malice in defamation, · Intentional interference in commercial relations, · Civil conspiracy across multiple jurisdictions, making Condé Nast a viable primary defendant in any litigation.

Closing Note

RFK Jr., as a political figure, must clear a high bar to sue.

I am not bound by that limitation — my personal and commercial reputation has been the direct target of a deceptive, multi-actor operation executed through WIRED and Condé Nast’s editorial and distribution infrastructure.

This was not independent journalism. It was a calculated effort to entrap, discredit, and economically damage a named individual and his technology — coordinated across borders and media platforms.

For Legal Counsel

The events described above represent only a fraction of the verifiable evidence in my possession.

Unreleased materials include full, timestamped communications, original metadata, server logs, and cross-platform coordination records.

These strengthen all elements of defamation, commercial disparagement, and tortious interference outlined here — and would be made available to counsel experienced in high-stakes, cross-border litigation against multinational publishers such as Condé Nast.