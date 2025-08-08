Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andreas Kalcker's avatar
Andreas Kalcker
9h

They are the classical media hitman team manipulating with nothing but lies, paid by the woke system. Fiona has not one but two heavily autistic children. I bet she is sure that it was "not" because of vaccines. But Karma always comes back... an excellent work, Xuewu Liu.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Xuewu Liu and others
Daniela C's avatar
Daniela C
8hEdited

That’s the EXACT SAME strategy they used with the Mormon doc .Robert Young. This is their MO ( modus Operandi) that’s how they try to bring the GOOD ones down! Bravo for not falling for the trick !!! And fighting !!! They are loosing and have no more power and they’re desperate !! Here’s a link : https://www.cbs8.com/article/news/local/founder-of-ph-miracle-diet-found-guilty/509-38f122f5-ffd0-4e42-8ec8-9b47d14c8fbd

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Xuewu Liu
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture