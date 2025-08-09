👉 Catch up with Parts 1–6 here:

📎 This is the seventh installment in my ongoing series responding to WIRED’s deeply misleading and reputationally damaging article published on July 24, 2025.

In this piece, I present three interconnected cases that—while each initially lacking a “smoking gun”—are structured in such a way that their full scope and coordination can be exposed through U.S. civil litigation discovery.

Together, they outline what appears to be a deliberate pattern of planted identities, fabricated scenarios, and targeted business interference.

In my first six rebuttals, I dismantled WIRED’s July 24 article piece by piece—showing how it misrepresented my therapy, concealed my patents, and relied on a “fake patient” to construct its central narrative.

This seventh installment is different. It is not just about factual corrections. It is about exposing a coordinated pattern:

1. A “patient” who was never mine, appearing just in time to feed WIRED a distorted story. 2. A “partner” whose dual identity as a fake patient’s relative conveniently served WIRED’s framing. 3. A “15-year-old death” claim so emotionally loaded it could destroy reputations—yet strangely omitted from the article.

Individually, each case is suspicious. Taken together, they form a blueprint for media entrapment and commercial sabotage—a pattern that U.S. civil litigation can fully unravel through discovery.

Part 1 — The “Fake Patient” Who Wasn’t Mine

One of the most suspicious elements in WIRED’s July 24 article concerns an alleged U.S.-based colon cancer patient who, according to the reporter, signed up through my website and exchanged messages with me.

WIRED’s portrayal:

The patient was “told” to consider traveling to Germany for treatment, at €5,000 per injection. WIRED claims the patient said he could not afford the trip, asked about treatment in the U.S., and specifically mentioned the Williams Cancer Institute. The article also alleges I “responded with inaccurate details,” referred to a “rectal tumor” instead of a colon tumor, and suggested the patient contact the Williams Clinic directly. Both Dr. Jason Williams and Dr. Nathan Goodyear allegedly declined to comment.

At first glance, this reads like an ordinary patient–doctor exchange. But my own records reveal a radically different sequence of events.

1. This Patient Did Not Originate from My Network

The individual calling himself Alexei Morozov first appeared in my records on June 11, 2025 (Beijing morning) when he filled out my State-Level Legislative Support Form—not my patient intake form.

That same night at 10:00 pm, I replied to his email, recommending my German partner clinic.

Just 90 minutes later—at 11:30 pm—“Alexei” sent me a WhatsApp message, not expressing financial difficulty, but sending me a link to the Williams Cancer Institute webpage featuring my therapy, asking:

“Can Williams Institute do the procedure? I can pay extra.”

This alone directly contradicts WIRED’s claim that he “didn’t have the money to travel to Europe.”

2. The 60-Minute Chain Reaction

The speed of events is as revealing as the content:

11:30 pm – “Alexei” sends me the Williams webpage. ~12:30 am – Within an hour, I forward the link to WIRED reporter David Gilbert. Within 1 minute – Gilbert replies:

“I was just reading this. Have you been in touch with this clinic?”

This near-instant feedback, coupled with the fact that “Alexei” appeared only two days after Gilbert’s first contact with me (June 9), points toward prior coordination rather than a random patient inquiry.

3. The Actual WhatsApp Conversation

The real messages show:

He never claimed a lack of funds—on the contrary, he offered to pay more.

He introduced Williams Clinic into the conversation before I mentioned any U.S. options.

I explicitly stated that Williams was not authorized to provide my therapy and advised him to contact them directly.

The “can’t afford” detail in WIRED’s story is not a misinterpretation—it is a pure fabrication.

4. Aftermath: Silent Clinic, Deleted Page

Today, the Williams Cancer Institute’s webpage mentioning my therapy has been removed, and my messages to them go unanswered.

The timing—a planted patient, rapid media involvement, and immediate commercial fallout—aligns with a classic case of tortious interference with ongoing business discussions.

5. What Litigation Discovery Will Reveal

In a U.S. lawsuit, the discovery process can compel WIRED, its reporter, and related parties to produce:

Communication logs between Gilbert and “Alexei” prior to June 11

Metadata showing when/where the patient form was submitted

Any WIRED outreach to Williams Cancer Institute about my therapy

If these records confirm prior contact, it would establish coordinated action between WIRED, a planted “patient,” and possibly other third parties—amounting to commercial defamation and deliberate business interference.

Part 2 — The “Fake Partner” and the “Fake Patient Couple”

In WIRED’s July 24 article, Scott Hagerman is presented as a legitimate ally—an entrepreneur and former Pfizer executive who publicly supports my therapy and claims he and his wife have taken oral chlorine dioxide.

On the surface, this looks like an endorsement. But when we examine the timeline, our communications, and his role in the article, a different picture emerges—one that raises strong questions of deliberate positioning.

While he has no approval from US government agencies or support of a state or national lawmaker, Liu does have the full backing of Scott Hagerman, an entrepreneur and former executive with 30 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including a decade working at Pfizer.

“It’s an unbelievable breakthrough,” Hagerman tells WIRED, adding that he and his wife have been using oral chlorine dioxide solution “for some time” as a preventative measure rather than to treat a specific ailment.

Hagerman’s time in the pharmaceutical industry included over a decade running a company called Chemi Nutra, which has in the past received a US patent for a soy-based supplement that addresses testosterone decline in men. He also says he oversaw teams of scientists who worked on drug applications to the FDA for oncology drugs.

Hagerman retired from Chemi Nutra in 2021, and in the intervening years his comments indicate that he appears to have become entirely disillusioned with the modern pharmaceutical industry, referring to it as a “drugs cartel” and a “a corrupt entity that is only profit-driven.” One of the issues Hagerman references is the Covid-19 vaccine based on mRNA technology, which he describes as a “con job” while also boosting the debunked theory that childhood vaccines are linked to increasing levels of autism reported in the population.

As a result, he sees Liu’s lack of experience as a positive.

“I would welcome the fact that he's not a doctor, that he's not an MD, because he's not clouded, jaded, and biased with all kinds of misguidance that would push them the wrong way,” Hagerman says, adding, “I'd like to help him establish some network here in the US, because obviously the US is where the action is.” Hagerman says he is “100 percent sure” that there would be investors willing to fund the development of this treatment.

When asked about a timeline to have this procedure legally available in the US, Hagerman said he hopes it could be achieved before the end of 2025. Liu, however, thinks it could take slightly longer, saying that he believes clinical trials will begin in 2026.

1. How Scott Appeared

Scott first contacted me on June 5, 2025, via my website. He described a deep understanding of cancer mechanisms and claimed his wife, Debra, had a breast tumor. He asked where she could receive treatment and said they were willing to travel abroad.

I began detailed correspondence, identifying him as a potential U.S. partner who could help advance my therapy under state-level legislative frameworks.

2. From First Contact to WIRED Interview — Within Hours

On June 9, WIRED reporter David Gilbert emailed me:

“Are you in discussions with anyone re funding?”

I immediately thought of Scott and recommended him for interview.

Unlike other people I suggested—who faced aggressive, skeptical questioning—Scott agreed to an interview within three hours.

Even more remarkable: within six hours of agreeing, Scott had already completed an 80-minute interview with Gilbert. The speed of this process suggests prior familiarity or pre-arrangement, not a spontaneous introduction.

3. The Information Asymmetry

In our exchanges:

Scott never mentioned his Pfizer background until after the WIRED interview.

He later sent me his CV and a patent—both later featured in WIRED’s portrayal of him.

Soon afterward, he blocked my email address entirely, cutting off direct contact.

Meanwhile, WIRED devoted more column space to Scott’s biography than to mine—shifting focus away from my role as inventor and patent holder, while subtly framing him as a credible “insider” voice.

4. The “Fake Patient” Wife

Scott’s first messages framed his contact around urgent treatment for his wife. He pressed for dates—until June 25, when I secured a treatment slot at my German partner clinic. At that point, he abruptly postponed to August 5, offering no explanation.

I have strong reason to suspect that they never intended to undergo treatment—raising the possibility that his wife’s illness was exaggerated or entirely fabricated for narrative positioning.

5. Why This Looks Like a Planted Role

Scott’s positioning served two functions:

As “potential partner” — he gained my trust and visibility into my operations. As “patient relative” — he gave WIRED a sympathetic human-interest angle, without making direct attacks.

The symmetry of timing—appearing before other suspicious patient contacts—suggests he may have been an entry point for pre-article intelligence gathering.

6. What Discovery Will Reveal

Litigation discovery could compel:

All communications between Scott and WIRED before June 5

Any links to third-party groups (e.g., pharma lobbying networks or advocacy organizations)

WIRED editorial coordination notes about how to frame Scott’s role

Evidence on whether Scott or his wife ever intended to pursue treatment

7. Legal Consequences of Two Possible Scenarios

Scenario A — Direct Coordination with WIRED

Legal grounds: Civil conspiracy (joint action to harm reputation and business) Tortious interference with prospective economic advantage Defamation by implication (shaping public perception through selective portrayal)

Result: Joint and several liability for all proven damages—lost deals, reputational harm, clinic withdrawals—potentially tens of millions in damages.

Scenario B — Acting on Behalf of a Larger Interest Group

Same legal theories as above, with agency–principal liability if a corporate competitor directed the actions

Opens the door to punitive damages for willful anti-competitive conduct

Potential damages in the hundreds of millions, with possible antitrust implications if part of a market-exclusion scheme

8. Why This Is More Than Coincidence

If either scenario is confirmed, Scott’s role fits the profile of an engineered infiltration—providing WIRED with a “credible” insider while creating the illusion of legitimate patient representation.

This dual-role deception is a recognized tactic in coordinated defamation and commercial interference.

Part 3 — The “15-Year-Old Cancer Patient Death” Setup

On July 24, 2025—the very day WIRED published its article—I received a shocking email from the father of a 15-year-old Florida boy named Nicky, who had been in intermittent contact with me for months about my Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy.

The father claimed his son had already begun receiving the therapy in New York, but had died on July 10 during a routine urological procedure at Cohen Children’s Hospital.

The account was detailed and placed all blame on the hospital—not on me, not on the doctor, and not on the therapy.

Yet, despite the emotional potency of this claim, WIRED did not mention it in their article—an omission that demands scrutiny.

1. Initial Contact

On June 15, Nicky’s father, Nicolas, contacted me claiming his son had a massive 1,500cc spindle-cell rhabdomyosarcoma tumor and urgently needed my therapy.

He said he had access to a local interventional radiologist willing to perform intratumoral injections.

His messages alternated between medically detailed descriptions and erratic, illogical statements—enough for me to suspect the possibility of a planted patient.

2. Florida Was the Logical First Choice

Given that Nicolas lived in Florida—a Right-to-Try state—local treatment should have been the simplest legal route. But local doctors refused, even with state-level protections.

On June 22, through an introduction from a patient named Ann, I signed a cooperation agreement with CMN Hospital in Mexico and publicly announced the partnership. If Nicolas truly wanted timely treatment, traveling to CMN was the most straightforward option. He did not choose this route.

3. The New York Detour

Instead, Nicolas—via a patient named Ann—was introduced to Dr. Khan in New York.

On June 24, I forwarded Dr. Khan’s contact info to Nicolas. Within six hours, they had allegedly agreed to proceed that same day—without any FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The family told me they would provide Dr. Khan with an indemnification agreement to bypass legal risks—behavior that does not match standard U.S. medical practice.

3A. Why Ann’s Dual Role Matters

Ann served as a dual-link node in this sequence:

· She introduced the CMN Hospital pathway (a legally and logistically viable option). · She also introduced Dr. Khan in New York (a non–Right-to-Try state), where proceeding without an EUA would be atypical.

This dual role is probative of coordination rather than coincidence. In litigation, discovery can test this by compelling:

· Ann’s communications with CMN, and Dr. Khan; · Timing/metadata of her introductions relative to WIRED’s editorial timeline; · Any parallel communications with WIRED staff concerning either pathway.

4. Questionable Logistics

Nicolas purchased about 1,000ml of my 20,000 ppm ClO₂ injection from my Mexican partner.

The shipment route was highly irregular:

Sent to Dr. Germán García in New York

Delivered in a hotel lobby to Nicolas

No photographic or clinical proof that Dr. Khan administered the injection



No precise residential address was ever given, and the intermediary network (Ann, CMN Hospital, Dr. Khan, Dr. García) formed a closed loop that obscured accountability.

5. The Death Announcement

On July 3, I publicly posted that the first U.S. patient had received my therapy.

On July 24—the very day WIRED published its in-depth hit piece on me—Nicolas wrote to inform me that Nicky had died during surgery.



Hi Xuewu, pls forgive the delay in getting back to you, a lot has happened since last message... Nicky went to the local pediatric ER at Cohen Children's Hospital late on 3 July early 4 July, because of a small skin break on his left backside which was seeping blood. On hindsight it was not a good move. The ER was useless in doing anything constructive with the seeping blood & fluid, especially on a long holiday weekend. We elected to leave on that evening of the 4th; however in standing up to get into our car, Nicky suffered an ulcerated tumor as the exerted pressure overcame his thin skin on backside, with more blood and some necroted tumor material pouring out. More barely effective bandaging and coagulation arrested the seepage and Nicky was admitted to the hospital for observation. Unknown to us at the time was an ulterior objective keep Nicky in hospital and away from Dr Khan's treatment after having spoken to him prior to the discharge from ER. Nicky had a somewhat better wound dressing applied on Saturday and a CT scan that evening and two units of blood transfused on Sunday. we were focused on getting out by Monday for Dr Kahn's second injection in accordance w/ your 150ml dosing recommendation. By Monday morning it was clear that Cohen hospital was not going to cooperate w/ our intent to discharge Nicky in time for an afternoon appointment w/ Dr Khan. Instead they started ramping a bladder infection narrative with rusk of sepsis which was obviously a red herring to keep Nicky under their 'care' and away from the CDS treatment. By Thursday morning they had scheduled Nicky to attempt catheter replacement and redress the backside tumor wound. I signed OP consent with explicit understanding that old catheter was NOT to be pulled out without prior assurance that an equal replacement was indeed possible. OP time was to be half hour for catheter and 45 minutes for wound dressing, max two hours. Nicky went into OR at 1030 on 10 July and pronounced dead at 1422 due to cardiopulmonary failure as result of hemorrhagic shock. The subsequent forensic autopsy shows NO BLADDER INFECTION and no risk of sepsis and the fitment of a rediculous 1mm sized catheter which would have taken two days to drain the one liter of urine present in Nicky's bladder. There is an inexplicable long tear on his backside that was not present going into the OR. We are being referred to a legal prosecutor for a case of apparent wrongful death.

The account included precise surgical times, catheter specifications, and alleged autopsy findings. Yet the family remained unusually calm, focused on technical details, and showed no interest in broader media coverage—except to explicitly avoid the New York Times.

I still retain the complete chat history with Nicky, conducted through his wife’s account, containing every message exchanged.

6. The Most Telling Omission

If this “death” were real, WIRED could have used it as the most devastating anecdote against me.

The fact that they excluded it suggests two possibilities:

The death never happened and could not be verified. The narrative was being held in reserve for a future, more damaging release.

7. Likely Purpose

This alleged “death” could serve three purposes:

To create an emotionally explosive harm case for regulators or the media

To map my therapy’s operational network in the U.S. and Mexico

To hold a narrative weapon in reserve for maximum impact

8. What Discovery Can Expose

Litigation can compel:

Communications among Nicolas, Ann, Dr. Khan, Dr. García, and WIRED staff

Shipment tracking and hotel delivery logs

Cohen Children’s Hospital records from July 3–10, including autopsy reports

WIRED editorial notes referencing the case

9. Legal Consequences if Fabricated

Scenario A — Conspiracy with WIRED

Civil conspiracy, commercial defamation, tortious interference

Joint liability for all economic and reputational damages

Eligibility for punitive damages

Scenario B — Directed by a Third-Party Group

Adds principal–agent liability and potential antitrust violations

Treble damages if part of a market-exclusion scheme

Conclusion

From implausible U.S. medical conduct, to selective media silence, to convoluted logistics—the “15-year-old patient death” case aligns with a pre-planned entrapment narrative.

Its structure appears designed to deliver the most emotionally potent reputational strike possible while probing my operational channels.

In court, it will stand as core evidence of conspiracy and commercial interference—and a direct lead to uncovering the network and funding sources behind it.



These are not isolated incidents—they follow the same operational template:

· Sudden contact from a “patient” or “partner” with high narrative value; · Rapid linkage to WIRED’s reporter; · Immediate disruption of business relationships or treatment opportunities.

The pattern is unmistakable. My next steps will bring this into the courtroom, where the rules of discovery will strip away the anonymity, expose the funding sources, and confirm the coordination. The public will see not just what was done to me, but how such media–activist–corporate networks operate in plain sight.

Appendix — Timeline Map: Three Cases, One Pattern

Title: Three Cases, One Pattern: How Key Actors Entered and Exited in Perfect Sequence

Structure:

Horizontal axis: Dates from June 5 to July 24, 2025

Vertical lanes: WIRED reporter David Gilbert Alexei (Fake Patient #1) Scott Hagerman + “wife” (Fake Partner/Patient Couple) Ann (Dual Introduction Node) Nicolas + Nicky (15-year-old case) Institutions — Williams Cancer Institute, CMN Hospital, Dr. Khan



Key Markers: