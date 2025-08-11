WIRED article: Dangerous “Bleach” Injecting Cancer Treatment

I. Introduction

On July 24, 2025, WIRED published a report that delivered an immediate reputational shock to my therapy and my work. It was not just a hostile article — it was a direct disruption to an expanding global medical network that was weeks away from several strategic milestones.

This raises a central question: Was this really WIRED acting alone?

The goal of this installment is threefold:

To dissect the visible and hidden attack lines used against me.

To examine whether these point to a broader, multi-actor network beyond WIRED.

To quantify the business losses caused by this coordinated interference, and reflect on the human cost to cancer patients — a cost not included in my compensation claim but ethically impossible to ignore.

II. Visible Strikes

The overt attacks are plain for anyone to see in WIRED’s text:

Stigmatizing label : “Bleach injection” — chosen to evoke disgust before any facts are considered.

Credential attack : Framing me as “without medical training” while omitting my patent portfolio, preclinical studies (2016–2023), and human case series（2025）.

Data suppression: Ignoring documented mechanism descriptions, and omitting that my German partner clinic, my own records in China, and additional cases from Italy, Spain, and Lithuania (veterinary) had already documented over 10 successful patient outcomes before publication.

These visible strikes have direct and traceable effects:

Clinical partners hesitated or withdrew cooperation.

Potential investors lost confidence mid-negotiation.

The general public absorbed a stigma that is hard to erase, especially for a therapy outside the mainstream regulatory path.

III. Hidden Operations

The more insidious actions occurred off the printed page:

1. Fake patients / fake collaborators

Case 1 – Fiona: An activist posing as a patient, who also runs aggressive anti-chlorine-dioxide campaigns. In my seventh rebuttal, I documented her tactics. After the WIRED article, she posted a deliberately alarming YouTube video aimed at my community: link.

Case 2 – Scott （as documented in earlier rebuttals）: Appeared in the article as a supportive voice, but subtly inserted statements that undermined my legislative and clinical strategy. His subsequent actions — including his wife undergoing my therapy — suggest a calculated attempt to maintain proximity while seeding harm.

2. Technology infiltration attempts

A venture capital CEO (Jim) asked for my core patent documents without signing an NDA — “Agreed. Can you send me a copy of the application as part of my due diligence?” — and then vanished.

3. Cross-border coordination

Suspicious acquisition attempts for my injectable from multiple countries, with timing aligned to media narratives.

Legal threats from unrelated institutions arriving just as WIRED’s piece was in motion, echoing its framing.

Pattern recognition:

The alignment of activist infiltration, VC intelligence fishing, legal harassment, and a media hit suggests shared timing and shared objectives — the hallmarks of a coordinated network rather than isolated actors— a scale of alignment typically seen only when substantial industry interests are at stake.

IV. My Original Plan — and How It Was Disrupted

My commercial blueprint for Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy was not a vague ambition — it was published in detail, with timelines, geographic targets, and legal pathways.

1. The Blueprint: Alternative Therapy Channels + Patent Protection

In The Blueprint to Replace a Trillion-Dollar Cancer Industry, I laid out the commercial path:

Leveraging alternative therapy legal channels in countries where patient choice laws permit innovative treatments outside IND trials. Securing patent protection for preparation, stabilization, and administration of injectable ClO₂.

2. Global Rollout Strategy — From Points to Network

(Full plan here)

German-Speaking Countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) : Build on existing patient base and regulatory familiarity. Target: 2 human partner clinics + 1 veterinary clinic + 1 regional coordinator.

Italy and Spain : Strong alternative medicine culture and a growing veterinary oncology market. Target: 1 co-research site + several pet oncology clinics.

U.S. and Canada : First flagship clinic in a liberty-friendly state, with parallel physician recruitment and WeFunder campaigns.

Asia-Pacific: Regulatory diversity with potential in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia. Veterinary oncology as a fast-track entry point.

3. U.S. State-Level Legislation (Right to Try Model)

On March 28 and April 2, 2025, I launched patient advocacy campaigns (link1, link2) urging support for state-level legislation to make my therapy legally available in liberty states outside the FDA IND path.

By July 24 , 105 patients had registered their support; at least 2 had already died before treatment could begin.

On May 7, I announced a 100-patient clinical study (non-IND) to strengthen the legislative case.

4. A Regulatory Shift — and Possible Trigger for the Attack

On June 7, I published evidence that the FDA had quietly removed its ClO₂ warning. This was the first public identification of this change — a signal that I was closely tracking U.S. regulatory trends and anticipating a favorable turn for my legislative path. This may have been the direct trigger for WIRED’s strike.

5. Expanding the Global Clinic Network

On March 28 , I set the goal of 20+ human partner clinics by year-end (plan).

On May 15 , I added a veterinary partnership in Lithuania (link), planning for synchronous expansion of human and veterinary sites.

At this pace, by 2026 I projected partnerships with 200 human clinics and 200 veterinary clinics worldwide.

6. Launching an International 100-Patient Study

Separate from the U.S. clinical initiative, I was negotiating with hospitals in China, Italy, and Turkey to conduct a large-scale trial outside the U.S., creating mutual validation with the American data.

Post-Attack Disruption

· U.S. market expansion frozen: Had the state legislation path continued, liberty-state private clinics could have been recruited rapidly. With my therapy’s simplicity, affordability (~$20,000 per course), repeatability, and one-month tumor clearance potential, 200 U.S. clinics could have treated 100,000 patients/year.

o At 500 patients/clinic/year and my current revenue split, this equates to $1B/year U.S. revenue.

o Losing the U.S. market means losing at least $0.5B/year in other markets that follow U.S. precedent.

· Amplified losses via German disruption: Fiona’s criminal complaint against my German partner damaged doctor confidence and patient trust, compounding losses.

· Non-U.S. human and veterinary clinic partnerships stalled: Following coordinated interference and defamatory reporting, both patients and pet owners lost confidence. The overall revenue loss from these markets is reasonably estimated to match the U.S. market impact — $1.5B.

· Partners hesitating or withdrawing:

o 3 U.S. clinics, a Brazil clinic, and Mexico partners (including signed agreements) walked away.

o Veterinary partners with signed agreements went silent.

· Investment talks collapsed:

o A major pharmaceutical company ended contact post-publication.

o A VC who had begun due diligence vanished after requesting patent details.

Direct Commercial Losses

Lost clinic cooperation: $1.5B projected revenue.

Investor/funding loss: $50M .

Brand and market share loss (linked to defamation + covert interference): assumed equal to lost clinical revenue = $1.5B.

Total Quantifiable Loss: $3.05B.

V. Comprehensive Commercial Loss Assessment (Core Damages Basis)

• Lost U.S. clinic cooperation: $1.5B projected revenue loss.

• Lost revenue from other global markets: $1.5B.

• Investor/funding loss: $50M.

• Brand and market share impact (linked to defamation + covert interference) is included in the revenue losses above.

Causal chain: From WIRED’s publication → coordinated third-party actions → measurable withdrawals of cooperation and investment.

VI. Life Opportunity Loss to Cancer Patients (Not in Damages Claim)

Even excluding financial damages, the moral cost is staggering:

Delay for 100,000 U.S. late-stage patients for one year = 20% mortality (~20,000 deaths).

At $1M value per life, that is $20B in societal loss.

Therapy potential: Rapid tumor clearance, minimal systemic toxicity, repeatable dosing — ideal for patients out of mainstream options.

Real cases:

At least 1 confirmed death from my state-legislation supporter registry.

A 15-year-old rhabdomyosarcoma patient — whose tumor appeared to respond visibly after the first injection — later died following hospital-induced delays. I have strong reasons to be suspicious of the timing and handling of that case (see Part 7 for details) — where I laid out the communications timeline, correspondence, and delays that raise serious concerns.

This is the real-world effect of blocking access — a loss not counted in my damages claim but morally heavier than the commercial numbers.

VII. Conclusion

This was far more than a WIRED smear.

It was a coordinated, multi-pronged assault — combining visible and covert tactics — driven by a network intertwining media influence, legal harassment, and market interference.

Based on the scale, complexity, and cross-border nature of the actions, the patterns observed are consistent with involvement by actors whose resources and reach extend far beyond a single media outlet. These are the kinds of alignments typically seen only when powerful industry interests are at stake.

I will seek full legal redress against every party involved, pursuing $5 billion in damages — covering direct commercial losses, punitive damages, and the destruction of brand value. This is not only to recover what has been taken, but to set a clear precedent: no medical innovation should ever be dismantled through covert coordination before it can be fairly tested and judged on its scientific merit.

My Message to the Public — and to the Courtroom

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury,

You may have wondered at some point during this trial:

Why is it that in this case, we are able to present so many internal records, so many communications, so much direct evidence?

I want to tell you — it’s not because the defendants suddenly lost their discipline.

It’s because they have never faced someone like me before.

In the past, their targets were often promoters of so-called “alternative” treatments that lacked scientific basis and real therapeutic effect.

For them, those were “easy battles” — a few stigmatizing labels, one or two emotional anecdotes, and the public would believe them. Their opponents would fall silent.

But this time, they came up against a therapy implemented in multiple countries, supported by imaging, pathology, and clinical cases — a therapy firmly grounded in science, one that truly changes life-and-death outcomes for patients.

They didn’t realize that such a therapy comes with a complete chain of evidence — verifiable facts, traceable timelines, and objective results.

So they used their usual playbook — fake patients, distorted labels, selectively edited interviews — but in this case, those tactics left cracks.

Ladies and gentlemen, do not be surprised — you have never seen a case like this before, and they have never had an opponent like this before.

It is precisely because this was a mismatch in strategy that we are able to present to you such an abundance of evidence. And that evidence is not the product of chance, nor of luck — it is the inevitable result of fact and truth.

Today, you have the opportunity to send a message to the world with your verdict: