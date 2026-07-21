Following our previous reports on rapid tumor necrosis and functional recovery after intratumoral chlorine dioxide treatment, we are continuing to document detailed clinical observations from canine tumor cases.

Previous reports:

Case Report 4: Rapid Necrosis of a Large Tumor After Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Treatment

https://clo2xuewuliu.substack.com/p/case-report-4-rapid-necrosis-of-a

Day 2 Update: A 15-Year-Old Dog Is Back to Eating Normally

https://clo2xuewuliu.substack.com/p/day-2-update-a-15-year-old-dog-is

This article describes a new observation from a canine oral melanoma case, focusing specifically on how initial dosing affects spatial coverage in a large tumor.

Case background

Kevin is a dog diagnosed with a large oral malignant melanoma.

Before treatment, the tumor was approximately 350 mL in estimated volume.

The lesion was:

large;

externally visible;

occupying significant oral space;

associated with the typical dark pigmentation of melanoma.

Initial treatment strategy: intentionally reduced first dose

For this first treatment, only approximately 10% of the estimated tumor volume was injected.

This was not because of a lack of recognition of the tumor size.

The reason was practical:

the owner preferred a more conservative initial treatment;

the veterinarian also recommended starting with a lower dose.

Therefore, the first treatment was designed as an initial biological response assessment rather than a full-volume treatment.

Immediate post-treatment appearance

Immediately after treatment, the tumor showed visible structural changes.

The appearance suggested:

altered tumor consistency;

darkened tissue changes;

early structural disruption.

However, because only a limited volume of treatment solution was delivered, complete coverage of the entire tumor was not expected.

Three days later: rapid necrosis but incomplete coverage

Three days after treatment, direct visual observation of the exposed oral tumor area revealed several important findings.

The observations included:

1. Significant tumor volume reduction

The tumor volume appeared to decrease by approximately 50%.

This indicates that even a limited initial dose produced a substantial biological effect in a very large tumor.

2. Formation of multiple internal cavities

The tumor developed multiple hollow spaces.

These areas were consistent with:

extensive tissue destruction;

collapse of tumor architecture;

necrotic cavity formation.

3. Extensive necrotic tissue remained

Although the tumor had contracted significantly, a large amount of necrotic material was still present.

This suggests that tumor destruction occurred faster than complete clearance of the damaged tissue.

4. Residual viable tumor at the outer region

Based on gross appearance, approximately 25% of the outer cross-sectional area appeared to remain as viable tumor tissue, with a smoother surface appearance compared with the necrotic internal regions.

This provides an important insight:

A large tumor does not behave as a single uniform structure.

A limited amount of injected solution may produce strong effects in the treated regions while leaving untreated peripheral regions.

What this case teaches about large tumor treatment

This case provides a practical lesson:

Low-dose treatment can induce major tumor regression, but may not achieve complete coverage in very large tumors.

For a tumor around 350 mL, a 10% initial dose may:

trigger extensive necrosis;

reduce tumor volume substantially;

create large internal necrotic areas;

but may not uniformly reach all tumor regions.

Based on this observation, larger tumors may require:

additional treatment sessions;

multiple injection regions;

improved spatial distribution.

Estimated effect of a 10% initial dose

This case suggests that, in a large tumor, an initial dose around 10% of tumor volume may potentially result in approximately:

50% volume reduction observed at day 3

potentially up to 75% reduction after further necrotic collapse and clearance

However, complete elimination of a large tumor likely requires sufficient coverage of all viable tumor regions.

A lesson for future protocols

The purpose of documenting cases like Kevin’s is not only to report successful outcomes, but also to understand the relationship between:

tumor volume;

injection volume;

spatial distribution;

necrosis pattern;

need for additional treatment.

Large tumors are not simply scaled-up small tumors.

A 5 mL lesion and a 350 mL lesion have completely different challenges in achieving uniform coverage.

This case highlights why image-guided planning and multi-region treatment strategies may become increasingly important for large solid tumors.

Case documentation is ongoing. Further follow-up will evaluate tumor clearance, tissue remodeling, and long-term outcome.