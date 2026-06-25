Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

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Carol_007's avatar
Carol_007
3d

Great work! That final injection was also amazing (debridement and clearing necrotic tissue)! 👍 👏

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Valerie Alliger's avatar
Valerie Alliger
7h

Thanks for sharing. And for your bravery and entrepreneurial spirit.

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