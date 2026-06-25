A field note from ongoing independent clinical work on the Intratumoral ClO₂ Ablation System

Among the human cases I have been documenting, this one is worth setting down plainly because its arc is so clean: a benign tumor on the neck of an elderly Chinese patient, roughly 3.2 × 1.4 cm, that resolved completely over about two and a half months of intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) injection.

What makes the case instructive is not only the outcome but the contrast between two phases of treatment — one that did almost nothing, and one that did almost everything. That contrast is itself a piece of evidence about how this system works.

The first phase: low concentration, no response

The patient initially received more than ten injections of self-prepared low-concentration chlorine dioxide. The result was essentially nothing. The tumor did not visibly react across all of those attempts.

I want to be candid that this is the expected result, not an anomaly. A reactive chemistry like ClO₂ has a threshold character: below a certain effective concentration at the tumor site, the agent is consumed, buffered, or dispersed before it can do meaningful work on the tissue. Ten-plus injections at insufficient concentration are not ten-plus small effects that should add up. They are ten-plus non-events. The system either crosses the working threshold or it does not.

The second phase: 20,000 ppm

In early April the protocol changed to 20,000 ppm, delivered roughly once every two to three days. There were about four injections in this core sequence:

Injection 1: 2 mL

Injection 2: 2.5 mL

Injection 3: approximately 3.5 mL, given three days after the second

Injection 4: 2.5 mL

Across this sequence, the majority of the tumor underwent necrosis. This is the behavior the system is designed to produce: at working concentration, the agent destroys tumor tissue directly, and the necrotic process is visible and trackable rather than hidden.

Necrosis, drainage, and one final injection

By around June 16 — roughly two months in — the necrotic mass had partly liquefied, with some of the dead tissue forming pus. At that point a single additional 2 mL injection of 20,000 ppm ClO₂ was given.

This final injection is worth distinguishing from the earlier ones, because its role was different. The first four injections, at working concentration, were destroying solid tumor tissue. This last injection was delivered into the pus itself — and there it functioned essentially as debridement and antisepsis rather than as tumor ablation. Chlorine dioxide is a strong oxidant with well-established disinfectant activity, and injecting it directly into the liquefied necrotic collection both broke down the residual dead material and controlled infection at the site.

The result followed quickly: the pus was cleared over roughly 10 days, and the wound essentially healed. So the same agent that destroyed the tumor in the high-concentration phase also did the closing work — cleaning out the necrotic collection and preventing infection — that allowed the wound to resolve cleanly.

The formation of pus during the breakdown of a large necrotic volume is an unsurprising part of the resolution process when a substantial tumor mass is destroyed in place. The relevant clinical question is not whether necrotic material appears, but whether the process converges toward closure. Here it did — and the ClO₂ itself appears to have driven that convergence.

Resolution

By June 25, the tumor was gone and the wound had scabbed over. The patient reported feeling well.

Why this case matters to me

A single benign-tumor case does not, on its own, establish efficacy in any statistical sense, and I won’t pretend otherwise. But single cases can still carry real information when their internal structure is informative — and this one has several features I keep returning to:

1. The concentration threshold is real and visible. The same patient, the same tumor, the same agent: more than ten low-concentration injections produced no response, and then a short series at 20,000 ppm produced near-total necrosis. The variable that changed was concentration, and the effect tracked it cleanly. This is exactly the kind of within-case contrast that is hard to explain away as placebo or natural history.

2. The destruction was direct and local. The system is built around delivering a reactive agent that destroys tumor tissue at the injection site, with a self-limiting reaction and rapid visual feedback. The course here — visible necrosis following the high-concentration series, then orderly breakdown and clearance — is consistent with that intended mechanism rather than with a slow systemic effect.

3. The endpoint was clean. Complete disappearance of the tumor, with the wound scabbing over and the patient doing well, is the kind of unambiguous endpoint that does not require interpretation.

4. One agent, two roles. The same chlorine dioxide that destroyed the tumor at high concentration also served, in the final injection, as a debridement and anti-infective agent — clearing the liquefied necrotic collection within about 10 days and letting the wound close. A single agent covering both the ablation and the wound-management phases is operationally meaningful: it suggests the destruction and the cleanup don’t require separate interventions.

I document these cases as they come, including the parts that are messy — the failed low-concentration phase, the pus during necrosis — because the messy parts are where the mechanism shows itself. A treatment that only “works” in the retelling isn’t worth reporting. A treatment whose failures and successes both fall exactly where the underlying chemistry predicts is worth taking seriously.