A Historic Milestone in Patient-Led Innovation

I’m honored to share an exciting and meaningful update: CMN Hospital, a respected integrative cancer center in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, Mexico, has officially become the first fully equipped hospital in the world to offer Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy on a large scale.

This facility is just 15 minutes from Yuma, Arizona—making it a highly accessible treatment hub for U.S. patients seeking alternative solutions when conventional options have failed.

This launch is not just a geographic milestone—it is also a powerful example of what can happen when physicians, innovators, and patients work together with integrity and urgency.

From Vision to Reality: A Patient Opened the Door

This collaboration was made possible thanks to a determined U.S. breast cancer patient named Ann. After reading about the success of our therapy in Germany and following my Substack articles closely, she reached out directly to Dr. Edgar Payan, the medical director of CMN Hospital, and to me, the inventor of Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy.

Ann had previously been treated at CMN and believed strongly in their capacity to adopt the protocol. She coordinated the initial conversations, asked the right questions, and remained involved through every step of the process. Within days, CMN Hospital and I reached a full agreement:

✅ CMN possesses all necessary imaging and sedation infrastructure

✅ Dr. Payan reviewed the protocol in detail and offered full support

✅ We completed a technology licensing agreement and initiated training

This marks the first time a patient has directly helped initiate a hospital-scale launch of the therapy—and it won’t be the last.

About CMN Hospital

Founded in 1987, CMN Hospital has long been a pioneer in alternative and integrative cancer treatments, offering therapies such as dendritic cell immunotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen, ozone, and personalized detox programs.

Led by Dr. Edgar Payan, CMN’s approach is deeply holistic, combining advanced diagnostics, a compassionate team, and an unwavering commitment to patient dignity. The hospital is known for its ethical standards, long-standing philanthropic outreach, and dedication to treating patients with complex conditions that mainstream systems often cannot—or will not—address.

Now, with the formal introduction of Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Injection Therapy, CMN Hospital has expanded its integrative model to include a powerful new option: one that acts directly within the tumor mass and has already demonstrated visible tumor regression in numerous patients.

Why This Matters

Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy is not a metabolic therapy, like chemotherapy or immunotherapy. It is a mechanical approach, designed to directly disrupt tumor architecture by injecting ClO₂ into the tumor core under ultrasound or CT guidance.

Key therapeutic advantages include:

🔸 Tumor necrosis visible on ultrasound within 1 hour after injection

🔸 Destruction of intratumoral vasculature , often accompanied by localized hemostasis

🔸 Stimulation of distal immune response without provoking severe tumor-related inflammation

🔸 Sustained ClO₂ injections accelerate degradation and absorption of necrotic tissue, while supporting regeneration of healthy surrounding structures

This multi-pronged mechanism allows for real-time monitoring, rapid tumor inactivation, and improved safety even in complex cases. Compared to traditional therapies, Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Injection offers a precise, non-systemic, and cost-effective pathway for reducing tumor burden—especially when standard care has been exhausted.

CMN Hospital, with its full imaging and interventional infrastructure, is ideally positioned to deliver this therapy under optimal conditions. The collaboration with Dr. Edgar Payan’s team represents a new model for how advanced yet accessible cancer solutions can enter mainstream practice.

What Patients Can Expect

Treatment at CMN is straightforward:

Patients undergo evaluation and injection planning (typically based on ultrasound)

Each tumor receives 1–4 injections, depending on size and location

Follow-up evaluations are performed within hours, not days

Most patients can return home between injections or stay nearby short-term

CMN is especially well-suited for patients from the U.S. due to proximity, cost-efficiency, and its fully licensed private hospital status.

A New Era Begins—Led by Those Who Need It Most

This milestone is deeply personal to me.

Since inventing this therapy in 2014, I have received no institutional support, no funding, and no assistance—only ridicule, indifference, and occasional suppression. From the earliest experiments, through self-injection, to nearly 20 documented human cases and 2 veterinary tumor cases, the entire journey has cost me less than 1 million RMB (~$140,000 USD)—yet it has demanded everything from me in time, perseverance, and personal resilience.

For years, I walked this path alone.

Now, for the first time, I have experienced real support—not from a foundation or a university, but from a patient. Ann’s courage and initiative helped achieve what no system was willing to do.

To those quietly observing this field: please understand, sometimes, the future of medicine is not ushered in by institutions, but by individuals—those who are desperate, determined, and willing to act.

This therapy was not funded into existence. It was fought for, tested, and brought forward patient by patient.

To Ann: thank you. Your courage made this possible.

To Dr. Payan and the CMN team: thank you for standing with patients and with truth.

To all future patients: this is only the beginning.



📍 To request treatment at CMN Hospital (Mexico), please begin by submitting your case via our coordination team:

🔗 cdsxcancer.com

This helps ensure patients receive the appropriate medical guidance, accurate dosing, and full technical support during the therapy process.

