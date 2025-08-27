Dear Patients, Families, and Supporters,

Cancer waits for no one. Many of you—patients facing late-stage diagnoses—understand this all too well. Standard FDA approval pathways can take 10–15 years, time most of you simply cannot spare.

I have developed and clinically applied a new approach: Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Injection Therapy—a localized, image-guided injection directly into solid tumors. It is safe, localized, and minimally invasive. By now, more than 25 patients in China and Germany have received treatment under compassionate, individualized care—some experiencing remarkable outcomes.

You’ve asked: How can I access this in the US? The answer lies in strategic, state-level legislation—both now and next.

1. Right to Try 2.0: A Legal Foundation We Can Build On

Right to Try 2.0, enacted in multiple states including Colorado by HB 1270, extends patient access to novel, individualized treatments outside the standard FDA process.

📄 Original Model Legislation (PDF): Right to Try 2.0 Language

📰 News Report: Colorado Enacts Right to Try 2.0

The Core Conditions of 2.0

Patient has a life-threatening or severely debilitating illness .

The patient has considered all FDA-approved treatments .

The patient’s physician recommends an individualized investigational treatment , uniquely produced based on genetic or molecular analysis .

The patient gives written, informed consent .

The physician documents and certifies the recommendation.

Why 2.0 Is Not Directly Suitable for Our Therapy

It was crafted for gene-based or genetic-sequence–dependent individualized treatments—not for localized tumor injection therapies. The law emphasizes genomic tailoring, not procedural, in-situ interventions.

2. How We Can Leverage 2.0 to Kickstart Clinical Research

We propose:

Initial Step — Use 2.0 in existing states (e.g., Colorado, Arizona, Nevada) to legally initiate a 100-patient observational clinical program of intratumoral therapy plus a tumor-derived “vaccine” (processed tumor tissue reinfused after ClO₂ inactivation). Rationale: While the therapy is not gene-based, each application is highly individualized—physician-tailored for that patient’s tumor. Thus, it reasonably meets the spirit of 2.0. Implementation: Patients sign informed consent and have doctor recommendation.

Physicians document the treatment protocol.

Facilities comply with 2.0 standards.

Data collected: tumor response, adverse events, survival outcomes. Why Include the “Vaccine Component”: Adding tumor-derived vaccine positions the protocol as immunotherapeutic—closer in design to the individualized, molecular model of 2.0.

3. From Evidence to Legislation: Right to Try 3.0

With legal precedent and data from the 2.0 pathway, the next step is Right to Try 3.0—a new state law explicitly covering intratumoral therapies for solid tumors, without requiring genetic customization.

Core Features of 3.0:

Legal right for patients with no standard options to access intratumoral therapies.

Physician protection against liability when acting under informed consent.

Transparent outcome registry to support broader recognition and FDA integration.

Empowerment of state authority to regulate medical freedom.

Related resources:

4. Why This Strategy Matters

Legally credible — 2.0 provides a stepping stone; 3.0 consolidates it.

Politically viable — cancer affects millions, making broad support possible.

Economically strategic — pioneering states can attract patients, clinics, and investment.

5. What Patients Can Do Now

Sign up: Declare your interest in being part of the 2.0-based clinical research program. Talk to your doctors: Show them the 2.0 framework (e.g., Colorado HB 1270) and ask about participation. Tell your story: Share your situation with legislators to push 3.0 forward. Ask your representatives: “Will you support legislation that gives late-stage cancer patients the right to try intratumoral therapy?”

Final Words

Right to Try 2.0 gives us the legal opening. With patient data in hand, Right to Try 3.0 will make state-level access explicit and permanent. Cancer patients deserve this freedom—the right to choose localized therapies when all else has failed.

Together, we’re not waiting for miracles—we’re making them.

With resolve,

Xuewu Liu

Appendix: How Patients Can Use Right to Try 2.0 to Access Intratumoral Therapy

States That Have Enacted Right to Try 2.0

Right to Try for Individualized Treatments (“Right to Try 2.0”) has already become law in multiple states with strong bipartisan support, including:

📎 References:

These laws explicitly allow patients with life-threatening conditions to access investigational individualized treatments outside of FDA approval, when recommended by their physician and with informed consent.

How Patients Can Approach Their Doctors

If you are a patient living in one of the states above, here are the steps you can take:

Print and bring the law: Share the model law language and your state’s statute with your interventional radiologist, oncologist, or treating physician. Explain your eligibility under 2.0: You have a life-threatening illness (cancer).

You have considered FDA-approved options.

You are requesting an investigational, individualized treatment recommended by your doctor.

You are ready to sign written informed consent. Propose a clinical research framework: Tell your physician that by treating you under 2.0, they can also document the results as part of a 100-patient pilot study. This transforms individual treatments into research data. Reassure physicians: State law protects them from license risk when they treat under 2.0 with proper documentation and informed consent.

What This Means for You as a Patient

Under Right to Try 2.0, once your physician agrees and documents your eligibility, you may directly receive intratumoral ClO₂ therapy as part of a patient-driven research program.

This is not only a legal right on paper — it is a pathway to actual treatment.

By joining, you are treating your own cancer while also contributing valuable clinical data.

Each patient treated strengthens the evidence base that will later support Right to Try 3.0 — a broader law that specifically covers localized intratumoral therapies nationwide.

👉 In summary: