🗽 A Chance to Be Heard: The New York Times Is Listening
Help Us Show the World Why Cancer Patients Are Organizing for Change
On April 3rd, I published a call to action:
👉 “Calling All U.S. Cancer Patients: Join the Movement for Therapeutic Freedom”
Since then, nearly 100 American cancer patients have reached out to join this historic effort — people from all across the country who want to explore safer, more effective, and less invasive options beyond chemotherapy and radiation.
Now, we have a chance to take the next step — and it’s a big one.
📰 A Journalist from
The New York Times
Is Investigating a Growing Trend:
“Why are so many cancer patients organizing online to find alternative treatments?”
“What kind of therapies are they choosing — and why?”
“Who is behind these movements, and what stories do patients have to tell?”
He’s not here to attack or defend. He’s here to listen.
If 20 patients or family members are willing to speak — even briefly, even anonymously — this article could show the world a side of cancer care that’s often ignored:
The suffering caused by broken systems
The power of patient-to-patient communication
The real reasons people are choosing therapies like Intra-Tumoral ClO₂
🗣 What You Can Do
If you are:
✅ A patient who received our therapy abroad
✅ A family member who supported a loved one’s choice
✅ Someone waiting for access in the U.S.
✅ A believer in the right to choose safer alternatives
Then this is your chance to make your voice count.
You do not need to explain the science.
Just tell your real story — how you found this therapy, why you believe in it, and what you hope for the future.
🟢 To join the interview list, just reply to this email or message me:
📩 xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com
📱 WhatsApp: +8613522136898
🙌 Why This Matters
If The New York Times covers this story — with your voices — it will give our movement the visibility and credibility needed to:
Accelerate clinical research in the U.S.
Support legislative efforts across states
Protect doctors who want to help
Make safe, localized cancer therapy available to everyone
This isn’t just a media moment.
It’s a moment of truth — a chance to show that we are not alone, that we are organized, and that we are ready to change the system.
Let’s do this together.
We can’t wait for the system to fix itself. Patients are building the future of cancer care — one story, one voice, one state at a time.
—
Xuewu Liu
Inventor of Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy
📧 xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com
🌐 www.cdsxcancer.com
✍️ Subscribe: clo2xuewuliu.substack.com
Be careful. If it's the NY Times or any Mainstream paper of "record": Their reporters are paid using funds heaped upon these news "giants" by Big Pharma.
The NY Times is captured and their by-lines are "brought to you by Pfizer."
You will be smeared.
Ask anyone who has been sucked in.
This is what Dr Makis just wrote on his page :
BREAKING NEWS: I have respectfully declined the request by New York Times for an interview about my cancer work.
New York Times reporter Stuart Thompson has now approached me three times this week with a request for an interview.
After very careful thought, I politely declined.
Stuart Thompson describes himself as follows:
"I'm a reporter for the The New York Times covering how false and misleading information spreads online and how it affects people around the world" 🤔
"What I cover - I write about online influence operations and the spread of false and misleading information."
Not sure how any of that applies to Cancer and the cutting edge work we do with the use of repurposed drugs like Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole.
I have one of the largest and most successful Cancer Clinics in the world. We are starting to publish peer-reviewed work.
When it comes to "spread of false and misleading information" in medicine, nothing comes remotely close to the "safe and effective" lie.
I have not administered nor recommended any COVID-19 Vaccines, so I really have no experience or expertise in "spreading false and misleading information"
It seems The New York Times sent the wrong reporter?
Does the New York Times have a reporter who writes objectively about Cancer and Cancer Treatments? I don't know.
With an appropriately chosen NYT reporter, I would certainly have considered accepting an interview.
Maybe next time.