On April 3rd, I published a call to action:

👉 “Calling All U.S. Cancer Patients: Join the Movement for Therapeutic Freedom”

Since then, nearly 100 American cancer patients have reached out to join this historic effort — people from all across the country who want to explore safer, more effective, and less invasive options beyond chemotherapy and radiation.

Now, we have a chance to take the next step — and it’s a big one.

📰 A Journalist from

The New York Times

Is Investigating a Growing Trend:

“Why are so many cancer patients organizing online to find alternative treatments?” “What kind of therapies are they choosing — and why?” “Who is behind these movements, and what stories do patients have to tell?”

He’s not here to attack or defend. He’s here to listen.

If 20 patients or family members are willing to speak — even briefly, even anonymously — this article could show the world a side of cancer care that’s often ignored:

The suffering caused by broken systems

The power of patient-to-patient communication

The real reasons people are choosing therapies like Intra-Tumoral ClO₂

🗣 What You Can Do

If you are:

✅ A patient who received our therapy abroad

✅ A family member who supported a loved one’s choice

✅ Someone waiting for access in the U.S.

✅ A believer in the right to choose safer alternatives

Then this is your chance to make your voice count.

You do not need to explain the science.

Just tell your real story — how you found this therapy, why you believe in it, and what you hope for the future.

🟢 To join the interview list, just reply to this email or message me:

📩 xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com

📱 WhatsApp: +8613522136898

🙌 Why This Matters

If The New York Times covers this story — with your voices — it will give our movement the visibility and credibility needed to:

Accelerate clinical research in the U.S.

Support legislative efforts across states

Protect doctors who want to help

Make safe, localized cancer therapy available to everyone

This isn’t just a media moment.

It’s a moment of truth — a chance to show that we are not alone, that we are organized, and that we are ready to change the system.

Let’s do this together.

We can’t wait for the system to fix itself. Patients are building the future of cancer care — one story, one voice, one state at a time.

—

Xuewu Liu

Inventor of Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy

📧 xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com

🌐 www.cdsxcancer.com

✍️ Subscribe: clo2xuewuliu.substack.com