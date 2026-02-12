Preface – For Patients Seeking Treatment Access

For patients who are currently seeking access to Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ therapy, please note the following important update:

At present, clinical access to my technology is transitioning toward a regulated development pathway. I am preparing a clinical trial program in China under the Innovative Medical Device “Green Channel” of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). This pathway is aligned with current regulatory initiatives supporting the accelerated development and market entry of globally innovative high-end medical device products.

Patients interested in receiving treatment should consider participating directly in the upcoming clinical trial in China rather than seeking treatment through former partner clinics.

Pre-registration is available here:

https://www.cdsxcancer.com/clinical-trial-pre-registration

Based on the current regulatory development plan, the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System is expected to move forward within the regulatory timeline, and preparations are underway for clinical trial initiation, anticipated to begin around March, subject to ethics approval and regulatory procedures.

Participation will be subject to eligibility criteria, informed consent, and independent clinical evaluation.

Over recent months, a number of patients have contacted me with questions regarding treatments they received, or were offered, at a clinic in Germany that previously cooperated with me under a technology licensing arrangement.

Because patient safety, clarity of responsibility, and factual transparency are essential, I am issuing this public clarification.

This statement is addressed to patients for the sole purpose of clarifying authorization boundaries, technical standards, and responsibility. It is not an accusation, and it is not part of a legal dispute.

1. Termination of Cooperation

The technology licensing and revenue-sharing agreement between myself (Beijing Wanbincell Biotechnology Co., Ltd.) and COMPLEMENTARY MEDICINE CENTER (Germany) has been formally terminated.

As of the termination date, there is no ongoing cooperation, authorization, technical support, supervision, or endorsement between myself and that clinic.

Any treatments performed by that clinic after termination are independent medical activities, for which I bear no technical, clinical, or professional responsibility.

2. Why the Cooperation Was Terminated

The decision to terminate the cooperation was not abrupt, nor was it based on a single disagreement.

Over an extended period, several essential obligations required to responsibly support patients were no longer fulfilled, including:

the absence of complete and verifiable patient case information,

the lack of transparent documentation and traceability of treatments,

the continued non-fulfillment of agreed financial obligations related to the licensed therapeutic framework, and

the implementation of treatment practices that deviated from the mandatory technical standards defining my technology.

Under these conditions, it became impossible for me to continue assuming any technical or professional responsibility, or to allow patients to believe that treatments were being conducted within my authorized and supported framework.

Termination of cooperation was therefore a necessary step to protect patients from ambiguity of responsibility, to restore clarity of accountability, and to prevent the misattribution of non-compliant practices as my technology.

3. Scope of My Authorized Technology

My proprietary technology is strictly limited to the following framework:

intra-tumoral administration of chlorine dioxide,

treatment sessions conducted with a minimum interval of seven (7) days , and

implementation within a documented, traceable, and technically compliant therapeutic pathway.

These parameters are not optional.

They define whether a treatment constitutes an implementation of my technology.

4. Non-Authorized Medical Practices

For clarity and patient protection, the following must be explicitly stated:

Intravenous administration of chlorine dioxide (CDS) is not part of my technology ,

it has never been authorized, instructed, or endorsed by me, and

any such practice represents the independent medical decision and responsibility of the treating clinic or physician, entirely outside my licensed framework.

Similarly, treatment schedules that do not respect the minimum seven-day interval fall outside my authorized technical standards and must not be described as my technology, regardless of how they are presented or charged.

5. Responsibility and Patient Rights

If you have received treatment that:

involved intravenous chlorine dioxide administration,

was conducted at intervals shorter than seven days, or

was presented as being “based on” or “authorized by” my technology despite deviating from the above standards,

please understand that:

such treatment does not fall within my licensed or authorized framework, and

I am not involved in its planning, execution, billing, or medical decision-making.

Patients who have concerns or who have experienced adverse effects should request complete medical records directly from the treating clinic and may seek advice from qualified medical or legal professionals of their choosing.

6. Why This Clarification Is Necessary

Medical innovation requires clear boundaries.

When documentation, transparency, financial accountability, and technical standards are not respected, confusion about responsibility arises, and patients may be exposed to unnecessary risk.

This clarification is issued solely to protect patients, ensure factual understanding, and prevent misattribution of responsibility for medical actions taken outside my authorized framework.

It does not assess individual medical outcomes and is not accusatory in nature.

7. For Certain Patients Seeking Regulated Treatment Options

Some patients who previously received treatment at the above-mentioned German clinic and who may still require further medical evaluation or treatment have asked whether there are alternative pathways within a more structured and supervised framework.

For clarity:

I am currently involved in the preparation of regulated clinical research programs in China , conducted under institutional ethics review and documented clinical protocols.

Information regarding such research programs may be made available, on an informational basis only, to patients who have previously undergone treatment within the former cooperation framework and who continue to seek further options , subject to eligibility criteria, informed consent, and independent medical evaluation.

This information is provided solely for patient awareness and does not constitute a treatment recommendation, solicitation, enrollment assurance, or medical advice.

Patients should always consult with their own physicians and carefully evaluate the regulatory and clinical context of any proposed treatment.

8. My Ongoing Commitment

I remain committed to:

responsible medical innovation,

clearly defined and enforceable technical standards, and

transparent communication with patients.

Any future clinical use of my technology will occur only within properly documented, compliant, and clearly authorized frameworks.

Final Note to Patients

If you are uncertain whether a past or proposed treatment falls within my authorized technology, you may contact me solely for clarification of technical scope.

Medical decisions always remain the responsibility of the treating physician and institution.

Clarity protects patients. Silence does not.