Over the past decade, I have developed and published 13 distinct chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) therapeutic protocols across a wide range of diseases. Each protocol is based on specific delivery routes, unique mechanisms of action, and clinical rationale. Below is a unified review of these therapies, with links to each article and an explanation of their underlying mechanisms based on three core principles:

Cellular Elimination (via oxidative necrosis)

Tissue Regeneration (via microbial control + inflammation resolution)

Immune Modulation (suppressing autoimmunity or stimulating anti-disease responses)

1. Treating Cancer with Chlorine Dioxide (Intra-Tumoral Injection)

Link: https://open.substack.com/pub/clo2xuewuliu/p/16-treating-cancer-with-chlorine?r=48chtc

Mechanism:

Rapid oxidative destruction of tumor cells

Collapse of tumor vasculature

Activation of systemic immune response against metastases

Promotion of local tissue regeneration

2. Treating Arthritis and Autoimmune Diseases

Link: https://open.substack.com/pub/clo2xuewuliu/p/treating-arthritis-with-chlorine?r=48chtc

Mechanism:

Local or intra-articular injection reduces cytokine-driven inflammation

Resets joint immune environment to suppress autoimmunity

Accelerates cartilage and synovial tissue recovery

3. Treating Hair Loss

Link: https://open.substack.com/pub/clo2xuewuliu/p/treating-hair-loss-with-chlorine?r=48chtc

Mechanism:

Clears microbial and oxidative damage on scalp

Activates dormant follicles via immune reset

Improves blood flow to hair roots through local vasodilation

4. Treating Alopecia Areata

Link: https://open.substack.com/pub/clo2xuewuliu/p/6-treating-alopecia-areata-with-chlorine?r=48chtc

Mechanism:

Targets autoimmune attack zones

Reduces scalp inflammation

Encourages regrowth by rebalancing local immunity

5. Treating Acne

Link: https://open.substack.com/pub/clo2xuewuliu/p/7-treating-acne-with-chlorine-dioxide?r=48chtc

Mechanism:

Destroys P. acnes bacteria

Opens clogged follicles and reduces oil overproduction

Suppresses secondary inflammation and redness

6. Treating Eczema

Link: https://open.substack.com/pub/clo2xuewuliu/p/10-treating-eczema-with-chlorine-6e4?r=48chtc

Mechanism:

Reduces microbial overgrowth and toxins

Rebuilds skin barrier through anti-inflammatory effect

Calms itch through local immune regulation

7. Treating Psoriasis

Link: https://open.substack.com/pub/clo2xuewuliu/p/11-treating-psoriasis-with-chlorine?r=48chtc

Mechanism:

Suppresses keratinocyte hyperproliferation

Reduces local autoimmunity

Supports lesion healing with antimicrobial action

8. Treating Vitiligo

Link: https://open.substack.com/pub/clo2xuewuliu/p/12-treating-vitiligo-with-chlorine?r=48chtc

Mechanism:

Oxidative modulation to remove inhibitory immune cells

Supports melanocyte niche recovery

May enhance pigmentation restart

9. Using ClO₂ for Skin Care (Beyond Cosmetics)

Link: https://open.substack.com/pub/clo2xuewuliu/p/13-using-chlorine-dioxide-for-skin?r=48chtc

Mechanism:

Deep cleansing of microbial and oxidative buildup

Improves dermal texture and cellular turnover

Long-term inflammation prevention

10. Treating Pharyngitis

Link: https://open.substack.com/pub/clo2xuewuliu/p/treating-pharyngitis-with-chlorine?r=48chtc

Mechanism:

Rapid microbial decontamination

Relieves throat inflammation

Speeds mucosal healing and prevents secondary infection

11. Treating Rhinitis

Link: https://open.substack.com/pub/clo2xuewuliu/p/14-treating-rhinitis-with-chlorine?r=48chtc

Mechanism:

Nasal spray or irrigation kills pathogens

Reduces allergic and non-allergic nasal swelling

Prevents sinus complications

12. Treating Dry Eye Syndrome

Link: https://open.substack.com/pub/clo2xuewuliu/p/8-treating-dry-eye-syndrome-with?r=48chtc

Mechanism:

Restores tear film via ocular surface decontamination

Calms inflammation in meibomian glands

Promotes epithelial regeneration

13. Using ClO₂ for Localized Fat Reduction

Link: https://open.substack.com/pub/clo2xuewuliu/p/17-using-chlorine-dioxide-for-localized?r=48chtc

Mechanism:

Oxidative destruction of subcutaneous adipocytes

Induces fibrosis-free tissue remodeling

Safe aesthetic alternative to liposuction

These applications show that chlorine dioxide is not a one-size-fits-all remedy. Its value lies in protocol design, precision dosing, and mechanism-specific logic.

To explore each use case in detail, visit:

🌐