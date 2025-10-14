(Case provided by Dr. Wolfgang Renz, Germany)

Before and After

Background

This case was shared by Dr. Wolfgang Renz, a physician from Germany, who has been closely following the development of Intratumoral and Topical CDL (chlorine dioxide liquid) therapy.

The patient is a large black dog that developed a visible tumor near the eye, an area typically difficult to treat without surgery.

Instead of surgery or chemotherapy, Dr. Renz decided to apply CDL topically once per day, without injection or anesthesia.

Treatment Course

According to Dr. Renz’s note:

“Cancer on the eye. Treated with CDL daily (just stopped on). Tumor was shrinking and fell off last week. Total treatment time a couple months.”

Over a few months of daily CDL application, the tumor gradually shrank, dried, and finally detached naturally.

The underlying tissue healed cleanly, and the dog’s eye remained intact and comfortable. Treatment was stopped once complete regression was observed.

Clinical Significance

This case demonstrates how even topical CDL—without injection—can produce a clear local anti-tumor effect, especially for superficial or exposed lesions such as those around the eyes or on the skin.

If intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide had been performed, the tumor regression might have occurred more rapidly, but since the lesion was relatively small, the topical approach was fully acceptable and effective.

It provides further evidence that controlled oxidative therapy can selectively destroy diseased tissue while allowing healthy tissue to recover, offering both safety and simplicity.

Conclusion

A few drops of CDL, applied daily with care, achieved what surgery would normally require — tumor removal and full recovery.

This case, kindly provided by Dr. Wolfgang Renz, adds to our growing collection of veterinary success stories, showing that chlorine dioxide can be an effective and non-invasive option for treating animal tumors.