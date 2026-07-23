Case background

A Schnauzer dog was diagnosed with a large oral soft tissue tumor, clinically suspected to be an oral sarcoma.

The tumor was located in the oral cavity and had a relatively soft, loose structure. The estimated tumor volume was approximately 10–12 mL.

The conventional veterinary treatment recommendation was surgical removal involving partial mandibulectomy (partial removal of the jaw). Due to concerns regarding the invasiveness of this procedure, the owner declined surgery and selected an alternative approach:

Image-guided intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) ablation.

This case provides another example of using direct tumor delivery rather than systemic treatment or extensive surgical resection.

First treatment: CT-guided injection

Before the first treatment, the tumor was relatively large and easily deformable.

Because the tumor tissue was loose, injection was technically challenging:

the solution could leak from the tumor;

the actual retained volume inside the tumor may have been lower than the injected volume.

Approximately 3 mL of ClO₂ solution was injected under CT guidance.

Despite the limited retained volume, rapid tumor changes were observed.

Reference:

A Historic First: Rapid Tumor Necrosis After Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Injection

https://clo2xuewuliu.substack.com/p/a-historic-first-rapid-tumor-necrosis

Tumor response after first injection

After the first treatment:

extensive tumor necrosis developed;

tumor volume decreased rapidly;

the tumor appeared to shrink approximately 50–75%.

The response demonstrated that even when injection coverage was not optimal, localized tumor destruction could occur.

Second treatment: improved multi-point injection

Ten days after the first injection, a second treatment was performed.

This time:

direct visualization was used during injection;

multiple injection points were selected;

coverage of the remaining tumor tissue was improved.

Again, approximately 3 mL of solution was injected.

Reference:

Second Treatment, Better Coverage: Enhanced Tumor Necrosis After Repeat Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation

https://clo2xuewuliu.substack.com/p/second-treatment-better-coverage

Six days after the second injection: major regression

Six days after the second treatment, most of the necrotic tumor tissue had detached.

The oral mass showed dramatic reduction.

Based on visual assessment:

the tumor had decreased approximately 90% ;

only minimal residual tissue remained visible.

The images below show the progression: