Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

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Chantenie's avatar
Chantenie
2d

This is amazing! This tumor isn't encapsulated either—does that mean you no longer treat only solid, encapsulated tumors? Since this one shows massive invasive growth.

How much chlorine dioxide was injected? And was it injected at multiple sites or directly into the center of the tumor?

Will there be an update on how things will progress since the next injection? Please

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William Sherman's avatar
William Sherman
1d

Bravo Xuewu Liu!!!

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