On July 7, 2026, a veterinary team in China completed the first documented canine tumor treatment using CT-guided intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) injection.

The treated patient was a 10-year-old male Schnauzer named Cindy, diagnosed with a large oral tumor involving the mandibular alveolar region.

This case represents an important milestone in the development of intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy because it demonstrates, for the first time under CT guidance, the complete workflow of:

CT-based tumor localization;

Precise needle placement into the tumor;

Intratumoral administration of chlorine dioxide solution;

Immediate imaging and clinical observation;

Sequential documentation of tumor necrosis over several days.

Pre-treatment Tumor Condition

Before treatment, CT imaging demonstrated a destructive lesion involving the left mandibular alveolar bone region.

The CT report described:

Extensive osteolytic bone destruction;

Irregular soft tissue mass with heterogeneous enhancement;

Lesion size approximately 3.36 × 2.93 × 2.22 cm ;

Involvement of mandibular structures;

Enlarged bilateral mandibular lymph nodes requiring further clinical evaluation.

The imaging findings were considered suspicious for malignant tumor, and further clinical correlation and biopsy were recommended.

Figure 1. Tumor before treatment

CT-Guided Intratumoral Injection

Because the tumor was located in a complex oral anatomical region, the veterinary team used CT guidance to improve treatment precision.

The purpose of CT guidance was:

Confirming the needle position inside the tumor;

Avoiding critical anatomical structures;

Documenting treatment-related imaging changes.

The CT examination showed the position of the puncture needle and post-procedure changes within the tumor region.

Figure 2. CT-guided intratumoral injection procedure

Rapid Local Response Within One Hour

After intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection, early changes were observed.

Approximately one hour after treatment:

The tumor surface became significantly darker;

Large areas of tissue appeared necrotic;

The tumor consistency and appearance changed rapidly.

Figure 3. Tumor appearance approximately one hour after injection

This immediate visual change suggests that intratumoral chlorine dioxide produced a rapid local tissue reaction.

Seven-Day Evolution: Progressive Necrosis and Tumor Reduction

The most striking observation occurred during the following days.

The tumor was photographed daily after treatment.

Day 1

Early necrotic changes became visible on the tumor surface.

Day 2

The necrotic area continued to expand.

Day 4

Progressive tissue destruction and tumor collapse were observed.

Day 5

The original tumor volume was visibly reduced.

Day 6

The remaining visible tumor tissue was markedly decreased.

Approximately 75% Visible Tumor Reduction After a Single Injection

Based on serial photographs, within approximately seven days after one intratumoral injection:

Extensive tumor necrosis developed;

A large portion of the tumor mass was lost;

The remaining visible tumor appeared to be approximately one quarter of the original external tumor volume.

This represents an approximately 75% reduction in visible tumor mass after a single treatment session.

The CT findings also documented treatment-related changes, including partial absence within the tumor area after intervention.

Day 7

Next Step: Second Injection Toward Complete Local Ablation

Although a large part of the tumor has undergone necrosis, residual viable tumor tissue may remain.

Based on the current observation, the veterinary team plans to perform a second intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection.

The objective is:

To eliminate remaining viable tumor tissue;

To achieve complete local tumor ablation;

To further document the reproducibility of this treatment approach.

Based on the rapid necrotic response observed after the first treatment, we have confidence that a second carefully planned injection may achieve complete local control of this oral tumor.

Why This Case Matters

Traditional treatment of advanced oral tumors in animals can be challenging because:

Complete surgical removal may require extensive tissue sacrifice;

Tumors involving bone structures are difficult to resect completely;

Recurrence after incomplete removal remains a major problem.

Intratumoral therapy provides a different approach:

Instead of removing the entire anatomical structure, the goal is to directly destroy the tumor from within.

This case provides an early clinical observation of a new concept:

A tumor can potentially be transformed from a large invasive mass into a rapidly necrotic and shrinking lesion through precise intratumoral chemical ablation.

A New Chapter in Intratumoral Cancer Treatment Research

This case is only the beginning.

Future work will focus on:

Larger veterinary oncology studies;

Standardized imaging documentation;

Dose optimization;

Long-term tumor control evaluation;

Regulatory development through FDA CVM pathways.

A single case cannot establish clinical efficacy. However, the rapid and visually documented response observed in this patient provides valuable evidence supporting further systematic investigation.

The next milestone will be whether the second treatment can achieve complete disappearance of viable tumor tissue.

Seven days after a single injection, approximately 75% of the visible tumor mass had already regressed, with extensive necrotic transformation observed. The veterinary team is now preparing a second injection targeting the remaining viable tissue. If complete tumor ablation is achieved within approximately 15 days, this case could represent a historic milestone in the development of intratumoral tumor ablation approaches.