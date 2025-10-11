



China’s Decree 818 represents a paradigmatic shift.

For the first time, a national government has created a legal pathway for unapproved therapies that aligns directly with Article 37 of the Helsinki Declaration: allowing access to potentially life-saving innovations when no standard treatment exists. Under this new framework, a previously unapproved therapy may gain clinical approval in a matter of months, not years. And not through drug registration, but through ethical and scientific validation.

For years, my original invention—Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy—existed in a legal gray zone in China.

Although it had already achieved promising success in Germany, Mexico, and other countries, it remained technically “illegal” in China. There was simply no path to register or apply a local, non-drug, device-free intervention directly targeting tumors.

Until now.

On October 10, 2025, Chinese Premier Li Qiang signed and announced Decree No. 818, formally titled:

Regulations on the Clinical Research and Clinical Transformation of Biomedical New Technologies

This landmark regulation, to take effect on May 1, 2026, officially opens a green channel for biomedical innovations that directly act on the human body—technologies that are neither pharmaceutical drugs nor traditional devices.

Key breakthroughs of Decree 818 include:

Allows therapies that act locally on the human body (like intratumoral injections)

Enables legal clinical research based on ethical review + scientific evidence

Requires only filing (not approval) for research studies

Offers a fast-track path to clinical application in as little as 3–5 months after completion

By contrast, traditional drug approval in China typically requires:

IND filing through the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

3–5 years of Phase I–III trials

GCP-certified clinical sites and centralized CDE review

Often >$5 million in cost and many regulatory delays

In short:

What once would have taken 3–5 years in the drug system,

can now be achieved in 3–5 months under Decree 818.

This is not a simplification. It is a paradigm shift.

✅ Why My Therapy Qualifies

According to Article 8, Paragraph (1) of Decree No. 818:

“Biomedical technologies that directly operate on the human body”

are legally recognized for clinical research and transformation.

My therapy involves:

Injecting low-dose chlorine dioxide directly into tumors

Image-guided targeting (ultrasound/CT)

Causing rapid tumor necrosis and vascular shutdown

No systemic toxicity, no traditional drugs, no surgery

This places it squarely within the scope of this regulation.

🛡️ From Regulatory Limbo to Green Channel

Before Decree 818:

My therapy could not be registered as a drug

Hospitals could not adopt it legally

Patients had no lawful access

Now:

My company can act as a legal research sponsor

Top-tier hospitals can implement protocols after ethics review

Clinical transformation (i.e., legal hospital use + charging) becomes possible after short evaluation

Most importantly:

Article 57 allows projects started before May 2026 to proceed now

We only need to file the study formally after the law takes effect

This means: we start now, and by mid-2026, we could see authorized hospital use across China.

🌏 Compared with Germany, Mexico, and the West

Countries like Germany and Mexico allowed this therapy under “medical freedom” laws, but without unified regulation. Doctors could use it, but there was no formal legal pathway for nationwide approval.

The United States, EU, and Japan require:

FDA/EMA/PMDA approval (multi-year IND/IDE process)

Combination product classification (drug + device)

Tens of millions in capital

China is now the first country to:

Offer a national legal structure

Allow sponsor-led, ethics-approved trials

Permit fast-track transformation with official government endorsement

In effect, China just became the most legally and operationally efficient country in the world for launching this kind of therapy.

🚀 From Gray Zone to Scalable Legal Adoption

I expect:

First ethics board approvals in late 2025

Filing under Decree 818 in May 2026

Approval for clinical transformation by Q3 2026

Nationwide hospital deployment starting late 2026

It’s no longer a question of whether this therapy can be legally adopted. It’s a question of how quickly we can scale, how many patients can benefit, and how the global community will respond.

What was once impossible is now inevitable.

Xuewu Liu

Inventor of Intratumoral ClO₂ Therapy

October 2025

📧 xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com

🌐 www.cdsxcancer.com