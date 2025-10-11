A Legal Breakthrough: My Chlorine Dioxide Therapy Is No Longer Illegal in China
China’s Decree No. 818 just changed everything. Clinical trials can now begin, and full-scale deployment is expected in 2026.
China’s Decree 818 represents a paradigmatic shift.
For the first time, a national government has created a legal pathway for unapproved therapies that aligns directly with Article 37 of the Helsinki Declaration: allowing access to potentially life-saving innovations when no standard treatment exists.
Under this new framework, a previously unapproved therapy may gain clinical approval in a matter of months, not years. And not through drug registration, but through ethical and scientific validation.
For years, my original invention—Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy—existed in a legal gray zone in China.
Although it had already achieved promising success in Germany, Mexico, and other countries, it remained technically “illegal” in China. There was simply no path to register or apply a local, non-drug, device-free intervention directly targeting tumors.
Until now.
On October 10, 2025, Chinese Premier Li Qiang signed and announced Decree No. 818, formally titled:
Regulations on the Clinical Research and Clinical Transformation of Biomedical New Technologies
This landmark regulation, to take effect on May 1, 2026, officially opens a green channel for biomedical innovations that directly act on the human body—technologies that are neither pharmaceutical drugs nor traditional devices.
Key breakthroughs of Decree 818 include:
Allows therapies that act locally on the human body (like intratumoral injections)
Enables legal clinical research based on ethical review + scientific evidence
Requires only filing (not approval) for research studies
Offers a fast-track path to clinical application in as little as 3–5 months after completion
By contrast, traditional drug approval in China typically requires:
IND filing through the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)
3–5 years of Phase I–III trials
GCP-certified clinical sites and centralized CDE review
Often >$5 million in cost and many regulatory delays
In short:
What once would have taken 3–5 years in the drug system,
can now be achieved in 3–5 months under Decree 818.
This is not a simplification. It is a paradigm shift.
✅ Why My Therapy Qualifies
According to Article 8, Paragraph (1) of Decree No. 818:
“Biomedical technologies that directly operate on the human body”
are legally recognized for clinical research and transformation.
My therapy involves:
Injecting low-dose chlorine dioxide directly into tumors
Image-guided targeting (ultrasound/CT)
Causing rapid tumor necrosis and vascular shutdown
No systemic toxicity, no traditional drugs, no surgery
This places it squarely within the scope of this regulation.
🛡️ From Regulatory Limbo to Green Channel
Before Decree 818:
My therapy could not be registered as a drug
Hospitals could not adopt it legally
Patients had no lawful access
Now:
My company can act as a legal research sponsor
Top-tier hospitals can implement protocols after ethics review
Clinical transformation (i.e., legal hospital use + charging) becomes possible after short evaluation
Most importantly:
Article 57 allows projects started before May 2026 to proceed now
We only need to file the study formally after the law takes effect
This means: we start now, and by mid-2026, we could see authorized hospital use across China.
🌏 Compared with Germany, Mexico, and the West
Countries like Germany and Mexico allowed this therapy under “medical freedom” laws, but without unified regulation. Doctors could use it, but there was no formal legal pathway for nationwide approval.
The United States, EU, and Japan require:
FDA/EMA/PMDA approval (multi-year IND/IDE process)
Combination product classification (drug + device)
Tens of millions in capital
China is now the first country to:
Offer a national legal structure
Allow sponsor-led, ethics-approved trials
Permit fast-track transformation with official government endorsement
In effect, China just became the most legally and operationally efficient country in the world for launching this kind of therapy.
🚀 From Gray Zone to Scalable Legal Adoption
I expect:
First ethics board approvals in late 2025
Filing under Decree 818 in May 2026
Approval for clinical transformation by Q3 2026
Nationwide hospital deployment starting late 2026
It’s no longer a question of whether this therapy can be legally adopted. It’s a question of how quickly we can scale, how many patients can benefit, and how the global community will respond.
What was once impossible is now inevitable.
Xuewu Liu’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Xuewu Liu
Inventor of Intratumoral ClO₂ Therapy
October 2025
📧 xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com
🌐 www.cdsxcancer.com
Xuewu Liu’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is really great news.
Congrats !!!