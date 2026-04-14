This article is not an opinion. It is an arithmetic problem. A complete data package and AI verification prompt are provided at the end. Anyone can verify it independently.

Why use AI for verification instead of listening to experts? The traditional medical evaluation system is dominated by experts who hold institutional authority, and whose knowledge structures and professional interests are inherently embedded in the existing paradigm. When an innovative therapy challenges not a technical detail but the entire treatment paradigm — for example, replacing chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy’s collective first-line dominance with a non-toxic, resistance-free, infinitely repeatable local ablation — traditional experts are structurally incapable of providing an unbiased assessment. This is not a moral failing; it is a structural one: their academic reputations, clinical experience, research trajectories, and financial interests are all built upon the existing paradigm. Acknowledging a paradigm overthrow means negating their own careers.

China’s 15th Five-Year Plan explicitly introduced a “non-consensus project selection and funding mechanism,” whose core principle is precisely this: for paradigm-level innovation, the veto power of traditional experts must be removed, and evaluation channels independent of existing interest structures must be established.

AI happens to meet this condition — it possesses comprehensive medical knowledge but is beholden to no academic faction, dependent on no interest group, and has no existing paradigm to defend. Having AI independently evaluate based on data and logic may be the closest thing to a fair assessment of paradigm-level innovation currently available. That is why this article provides the complete data package and verification prompt at the end: don’t trust me, don’t trust the experts — let the data and logic speak for themselves.

I. The Complete Evidence Chain: Four-Level Verification from Laboratory to Human

All projections in this article are based on a complete four-level evidence system. The full data package is appended at the end; anyone can input it into an AI tool for independent verification.

Level 1: Laboratory Foundation

Pure chlorine dioxide liquid preparation (purity ≥99%, liquefaction yield 80–93%)

2% working solution 30-day stability (2–8°C light-protected, concentration retention ≥95%)

Ex vivo porcine liver injection experiments: spatial distribution mechanism verification

Level 2: Animal Tumor Models

In vitro cytotoxicity: LLC lung carcinoma, B16 melanoma, and 4T1 breast cancer models all demonstrated ROS-mediated oxidative killing

Level 3: Veterinary Clinical Verification (4 cases)

Canine shoulder tumor (Spain), feline mammary tumor (Europe), canine mammary adenocarcinoma with 3 masses (Lithuania), canine periocular tumor (Germany)

Consistent results across species, operators, and countries

Level 4: Human Clinical Verification (25 cases)

7 solid tumor types, including complete remission cases with independent third-party radiological verification

The significance of this evidence chain: each level independently validates the same mechanistic model. This is not “one patient happened to get better” — it is the repeated reproduction of the same physical process from molecules to tissues to living organisms across species to humans.

II. Core Mechanism: The Two-Phase Spatially Self-Limiting Model

The key to understanding all subsequent projections is a physical model that has been dually validated by ex vivo experiments and in vivo cases:

Injection phase (1–30 seconds): Pressure-driven percolation flow forms a finite spatial occupation domain Ω₀. The boundary is determined by injection volume, tissue compliance, and accessible pore networks. This phase determines “where the agent can reach.”

Reaction phase (10–100 seconds): Blanching, cross-linking, and necrotic fixation occur within the already-established geometric domain, but the outer boundary no longer advances outward.

Ex vivo porcine liver experiments confirmed: after injection of 1–10 mL of 2% ClO₂ working solution, the blanching zone was fully formed at the moment of injection completion, with no subsequent outward expansion.

In vivo tumors confirmed an additional effect — the vascular collapse cascade:

Central zone : rapid oxidation → microvascular endothelial cross-linking and occlusion

Intermediate zone : regional perfusion collapse → secondary ischemic necrosis (exceeding chemical reaction radius)

Peripheral zone: ClO₂ concentration rapidly attenuates, normal tissue intact

Feline mammary tumor: 5 mL injection → ~2 cm necrosis radius (exceeding chemical reaction radius prediction). Human breast tumor: 10 mL injection → ~4 cm necrosis radius (also exceeding prediction). The excess is explained by the vascular collapse cascade — therapeutic effect is structurally amplified while remaining constrained by the injection-phase percolation boundary.

The key feature of this mechanism: the safety boundary is determined by mechanical processes (controllable), while therapeutic potency is amplified by tissue-level reactions (highly effective).