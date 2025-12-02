For many years, chlorine dioxide research has appeared in different forms around the world: laboratory chemistry, metabolic models, oxidative therapies, and clinical observation. Different experts explored different directions, and this is exactly how scientific fields grow.

This year, a new transition is happening.

I have been officially invited to present my work at the 2nd Intercontinental Symposium on Biooxidative Applications, a global scientific meeting organized by Doctors Federation for the World (DFW) and the Sociedad Científica de Investigación Biomédica (SCIB).

Conference Details

Date: December 6–7, 2025

Format: Zoom / Virtual

Host City: Santa Cruz, Bolivia

Organizer: DFW & SCIB

Original announcement by Dr. Pierre Kory:

My presentation will appear on December 7th, under:

Intratumoral experience in humans with chlorine dioxide

The Field Is Becoming an International Scientific Platform

Dr. Pierre Kory described this symposium as:

“a landmark scientific meeting on the future of chlorine dioxide and related therapies.”

And also:

“Research on CD is no longer isolated—it is becoming a global scientific conversation.”

(Source: the link above)

This is exactly what we are seeing:

clinical researchers

chemists

oxidative therapy doctors

system-level thinkers

and now, intratumoral oncology

All in one scientific meeting.

My Contribution Comes From a Different Access Point

For the past several years, I have developed the first systematic intratumoral experience using purified CDS for solid tumors.

Research Timeline:

2016: first preclinical experiments (China)

2023: published preclinical report in bioRxiv

Dec 2024: first human clinical case in Germany under licensed doctors

2024–2025: more human cases accumulated in Germany and China

2025: U.S. patients and early stage planning of clinical research

Unlike systemic or metabolic approaches, our direction is different:

local, image-guided tumor ablation using CDS

with:

repeatable weekly dosing

clear imaging feedback

visible necrosis

minimal systemic toxicity

This does not compete with other applications.

It expands the map of the field.

Why This Symposium Matters

Because it marks a shift—from informal discussions to structured science.

Dr. Kory wrote that this meeting brings together:

decades of biochemical and oxidative research

multi-continent collaboration

the first unified scientific community in this field

My presence signals another shift:

The first time intratumoral CDS is being presented in a global scientific forum.

This is not about replacing other paths.

It is simply the next frontier.

Looking Ahead

After the conference, I will make my presentation publicly available. I expect it will raise important questions that researchers worldwide can examine together:

Can oxidative therapies become localized oncology tools?

Can tumor necrosis be standardized and measured?

Can solid tumor ablation be performed safely with CDS?

Different experts will answer differently.

That is how progress happens.

I am honored to contribute one piece of this larger scientific story, and I look forward to presenting our work to the international audience.

December 7, 2025 — a new chapter begins.

— Xuewu Liu