A New Chapter for Chlorine Dioxide My First International Scientific Presentation

In December 2025, an important transition quietly took place.

For the first time, intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy was formally presented at an international scientific symposium, alongside telling chemistry, oxidative biology, and clinical research from multiple continents.

This video contains my full presentation at the

2nd Intercontinental Symposium on Biooxidative Applications,

organized by Doctors Federation for the World (DFW) and SCIB.

The meeting brought together clinicians, chemists, and researchers who have worked on chlorine dioxide from very different directions. What was once a fragmented field appeared, briefly, as a single scientific conversation.

My talk was titled:

“Intratumoral Experience in Humans with Chlorine Dioxide”

Unlike systemic or metabolic approaches, this work focuses on a distinct access point:

– localized, image-guided tumor ablation

– repeatable dosing protocols

– direct imaging feedback

– visible tumor necrosis

– minimal systemic toxicity

This presentation summarized a development path that began with preclinical experiments in 2016, progressed through published research, and culminated in documented human cases treated in Germany and China between 2024 and 2025.

The purpose of this talk was not to declare conclusions, promote a therapy, or compete with other approaches.

Its purpose was simpler:

to place intratumoral chlorine dioxide onto the global scientific map

as a legitimate object of discussion, evaluation, and further research.

This video is now publicly available as a permanent scientific record.

It marks a shift—from isolated exploration to structured international dialogue.

A new chapter has begun.

— Xuewu Liu