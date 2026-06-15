This is a theoretical derivation. The views proposed here should be regarded as a scientific hypothesis and a methodological framework, not as a clinically validated therapy. The philosophical basis of this article is set out in my paper “Endogenous Constraints, the Predictable Layer, and the Emergence of Consciousness: A Philosophy-of-Science Analysis Based on the Principle of Predictable Intervention” (under submission). I will not repeat its full argument here, but only introduce the core conclusions that serve the analysis of autism.

I. Consciousness Is a Stable Emergence on a Predictable Layer

Consciousness is not the product of arbitrarily complex brain activity, nor is it the direct output of any single micro-level neural signal. It is a stable emergence on a particular predictable layer, sustained by the joint action of endogenous constraints such as sensation, bodily state, emotion, the pleasure–pain orientation, memory, and learning feedback. By “predictable layer” I do not mean that every thought a person has can be predicted point by point. I mean this: within a goal-relevant time window, a conscious subject maintains a relatively stable continuity of self, reality judgment, behavioral regulation, intersubjective communication, and feedback correction.

Within this framework, the basic structure of consciousness is generated by three kinds of endogenous constraint. The first is boundary conditions: sensory input, bodily state, interoception, and the real environment jointly supply the boundaries of conscious activity, keeping consciousness from drifting arbitrarily away from reality. The second is the objective function: emotion, the pleasure–pain orientation, the approach–avoidance mechanism, and value orientation give consciousness its direction—they determine what the system “cares about.” The third is the feedback mechanism: memory, learning, reality-testing, and outcome feedback allow consciousness to continually correct itself. Acting together, these three hold a neural system that is naturally prone to divergence on a stable predictable layer—one that is understandable, communicable, and correctable.

II. The Predictable Layer Is a Process of Formation, and Therefore Admits of Typing and Adjustment

If consciousness is a stable emergence on a predictable layer, then it is not an entity present from birth but a process built up and made more complex through development, learning, and social interaction. A newborn does not possess mature consciousness in the adult sense: its sensory boundaries are not yet calibrated, its emotional structure is not yet differentiated, its memory–feedback chains are short, and self-narration and cross-temporal identity have not yet formed. As development proceeds, the three constraints are progressively reinforced, and consciousness moves from coarse to fine, from diffuse to focused.

This process has two properties that are crucial for what follows. First, the predictable layer is multidimensional: different individuals may be stable to different degrees along different dimensions—one person strong in logical feedback but weak in emotional feedback, another sensitive in sensory boundaries but weak in the social objective function, another with good memory continuity but insufficient reality correction. Differences in consciousness are not a single ranking of high and low, but structural differences in the predictable layer across dimensions. Second, the predictable layer has a degree of plasticity: it can locally degrade through trauma, illness, or aging, and it can also improve through training, environmental adjustment, and the rebuilding of feedback.

III. Autism as a Difference in the Construction of the Predictable Layer

Autism spectrum conditions typically present as difficulties in social communication, narrow interests, repetitive and stereotyped behavior, differences in sensory processing, and difficulty with interactive feedback. From the standpoint of the predictable-layer theory, autism need not be understood as a “lack of consciousness” or a “lack of emotion.” It is more plausibly a case in which the predictable layer of consciousness is built up in a different way during development, or fails to form stably in the usual manner at certain key points—that is, a combinatorial difference in the construction of boundary conditions, the objective function, and the feedback mechanism.

Boundary conditions may be atypical. Many autistic children experience sensory hypersensitivity, hyposensitivity, sensory seeking, or sensory overload; light, sound, touch, spatial change, and crowds may constitute input that is too strong, too weak, or hard to integrate. A background that a typical child filters out automatically may, for them, become a powerful disturbance.

The objective function may differ. Some autistic children may not assign the same weight to social signals such as faces, eye contact, and joint attention, or may concentrate their goals on rule-governed, low-uncertainty objects. It must be stressed that the feedback system is bidirectional—such a difference need not amount to a “lack of social motivation.” It may also arise from a two-way mismatch of signals between different neurotypes (typically developing people are likewise poor at reading the signals of autistic children). This article does not presuppose the direction in which this difference should be attributed; it treats it only as a structural feature of the objective-function dimension of the predictable layer.

The feedback mechanism may be atypical. Social interaction is a highly complex feedback system: a glance, a pause, a shift in tone all demand rapid recognition, interpretation, and adjustment of behavior. If the feedback mechanism cannot stably extract meaning from such signals, the child will struggle to learn the rules of interaction naturally from ordinary social settings.

Lower-level factors supply the conditions of realization. Genetics, synaptic function, neural connectivity, excitation–inhibition balance, and similar factors set lower-level constraints on the building of the predictable layer. The predictable-layer theory does not deny these factors; it treats them as conditions of realization that determine whether the higher-level structure of consciousness can form smoothly—they shape the development of the three constraints, but this does not mean consciousness can be reduced to a single gene or a single circuit.

The high heterogeneity of autism can be explained precisely by combinatorial differences across the components of the predictable layer: in some, sensory boundary overload predominates; in others, a difference in the social objective function; in others, difficulty with feedback correction; and in others, stronger lower-level factors take the lead.

IV. The Core Value of This Framework: Not a New Therapy, but a Unified Triage Mechanism

This must be stated plainly: the framework proposes no new therapy. Existing interventions—structured teaching, naturalistic interest-embedded intervention, behavioral intervention, sensory integration, speech and occupational therapy, family training—already exist and each has its own evidence base.

The problem lies not in the toolkit but in how the tools are dispatched. As things stand, which therapy is used, which is used first, and which is applied to which child depend largely on the practitioner’s tradition, on availability, and on clinical experience; there is no unified, mechanism-based basis for allocation. The result: the toolkit is complete, but the index is missing—children with different weak points may be matched to therapies in a way that, in effect, approaches the random or semi-random.

What this framework supplies is exactly that missing index. Boundary conditions, the objective function, and the feedback mechanism constitute a common diagnostic dimension that cuts across therapeutic schools, turning existing therapies from “supply by school” into “dispatch by structural weakness.” Under this framework, every existing therapy becomes a callable module, and the framework’s role is the upper-layer logic of triage and orchestration. Its contribution is therefore adjudicative and integrative rather than discovery-based: it advances intervention from “random matching” to “purposeful shoring-up of weak points.”

It should be noted that the value of this framework rests on one testable proposition: that allocating existing therapies by typing along the three constraints outperforms current allocation practice. Whether this proposition holds depends on whether the three-constraint typing can be reliably measured, whether the types can be distinguished from one another, and whether the typing genuinely changes allocation—this is the load-bearing element of the framework most in need of rigorous testing.

V. Mapping the Three-Constraint Typing onto Existing Therapies

The following arranges existing therapies along the three dimensions into a triage logic. It introduces no new method; it specifies only what to assess and which therapy to dispatch first on that basis.

Weak boundary conditions (sensory overload / difficulty integrating). Observable signals include overload reactions, strong resistance to change, and markedly reduced functioning amid environmental noise. Dispatch first: environmental adjustment, sensory integration, noise reduction, stable routines and spatial layout, visual schedules, task decomposition. The aim is to give the conscious system a bearable boundary on reality first—only when the boundary is stable can feedback be learned.

Weak objective function (low weighting of social signals / narrow value orientation). Observable signals include weak responses to social reward, little joint attention, and highly concentrated interests. Dispatch first: interest-embedded interaction and naturalistic intervention—gradually embedding “people” into the child’s existing goal system through joint activity, turn-taking, and success feedback, rather than forcing social engagement.

Weak feedback mechanism (sluggish feedback learning / difficulty generalizing). Observable signals include slow learning from subtle social cues and behavior that is hard to transfer across settings. Dispatch first: immediate, clear, repeatable, visualized feedback training—replacing complex and ambiguous social feedback with a clear feedback loop, then gradually extending from simple to complex settings.

Lower-level factors predominate. Where genetic and neurodevelopmental constraints are pronounced, longer-term and more comprehensive medical, educational, and family support is needed, with corresponding adjustment to the expected pace and magnitude of the first three kinds of intervention.

The key operation this map yields is a judgment of priority and sequence, not the addition of new methods. A typical example: a child who would by default be pushed toward social-skills reinforcement, but who on three-constraint assessment turns out to be boundary-overload dominant, should first have noise reduced and boundaries stabilized, and only then receive social intervention—because if the boundary is not stabilized first, social reinforcement may actually worsen the overload. Both noise reduction and social reinforcement are off-the-shelf methods; what the framework changes is only the order in which they are dispatched. This “sequence reversal driven by typing” is precisely the evidence that the framework does real work rather than merely affixing labels after the fact.

The overall direction of intervention is a gradual expansion from a low-complexity predictable layer to a high-complexity one: first establish a highly stable environment, then introduce small changes within a bearable range, gradually bring in more people, settings, and rules, and finally help the child maintain stable prediction and feedback regulation in a more complex world. This avoids both pushing the child into a high-complexity environment too early—causing collapse—and leaving the child indefinitely in a closed structure that cannot generalize.

VI. Directions for Future Validation

First, build assessment tools for the boundary conditions–objective function–feedback mechanism, measuring respectively the stability of sensory input, the weighting of social reward, feedback-learning capacity, and cross-setting generalization—and test whether the three dimensions can be reliably distinguished.

Second, design typed-matching studies: test whether allocating existing therapies by three-constraint typing outperforms current allocation practice. Within this, a sequence experiment can be designed—for children who are boundary-overload dominant, compare the effects of “stabilize the boundary first, then socialize” against “socialize first,” so as to test the sequence prediction that is distinctive to this framework.

Third, combine neuroimaging, eye-tracking, behavioral video analysis, and wearable devices to observe whether the child’s predictable layer becomes progressively more stable under intervention: whether the child becomes better able to predict environmental change, sustain joint attention, adjust behavior on feedback, and transfer learning.

Fourth, apply the framework to early intervention: because the predictable layer is developmental and plastic, the earlier the weak points among the three constraints are identified, the more likely it is that the child can be helped to build a more stable consciousness–action structure within a critical developmental window.

It bears repeating that this theory should still be regarded as a scientific hypothesis and a methodological framework. Autism is highly heterogeneous; in some cases there may be strong, irreversible genetic and neurodevelopmental constraints, and it would be wrong to assume that all autism can be resolved through environment and training. But if, for some individuals, the core difficulty does indeed lie in a predictable layer that has not been adequately built—rather than being wholly determined by irreversible factors—then systematic typing and combined intervention around the three constraints may substantially improve their developmental trajectory.

Conclusion

The predictable-layer theory of consciousness understands consciousness as a dynamic, stable structure formed under endogenous constraints: sensation and the body supply boundary conditions, emotion and the pleasure–pain orientation supply the objective function, and memory and learning supply the feedback mechanism. On the question of autism, this framework offers no new therapy; it offers a unified mechanistic coordinate system—recasting the highly heterogeneous presentations of autism as differences in the construction of distinct components of the predictable layer, and on that basis advancing existing therapies from random matching to purposeful, typed dispatch. It shifts the goal of intervention from “making the child appear normal” toward “helping the child build a more stable, more understandable, more correctable consciousness–action structure.”

The philosophical basis of this article is set out in detail in my paper “Endogenous Constraints, the Predictable Layer, and the Emergence of Consciousness: A Philosophy-of-Science Analysis Based on the Principle of Predictable Intervention” (under submission).

Practical Appendix: How Parents Can Use AI to Test the Value of This Framework