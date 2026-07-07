Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

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Carol_007
21h

Congratulations, Xuewu. 👏👍

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Monica Onit's avatar
Monica Onit
17h

Congratulations to you, to the doctors and to the dog!

The world will become aware soon about this great therapeutical option, in a way or another.

The difference between classic surgery for a case like this one and your method is absolutely mind blowing!

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