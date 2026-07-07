Today marks an important milestone in the development of Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Ablation System.

Two important events happened on the same day:

First, we submitted our Investigational New Animal Drug (INAD) establishment package to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Second, in Beijing, China, a veterinary team completed the first canine tumor treatment using intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection under CT guidance.

These two events represent two parallel paths: establishing a regulatory pathway in the United States and collecting clinical experience in veterinary oncology.

Submission of INAD to FDA CVM

Today, our team completed the electronic submission of the INAD establishment package to FDA CVM.

The purpose of establishing an INAD file is to create a regulatory pathway for further investigation of chlorine dioxide as an investigational veterinary oncology product.

Companion animal oncology provides an important translational environment for innovative local tumor therapies. Dogs naturally develop many types of tumors similar to human cancers, and veterinary oncology can provide valuable clinical experience regarding:

imaging-guided local treatment;

intratumoral injection techniques;

tumor response evaluation;

safety monitoring.

The INAD process will allow us to communicate with FDA CVM and develop appropriate clinical investigation plans for future veterinary studies.

First Canine Tumor Treatment in China Using Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation

On the same day, a veterinary hospital in Beijing completed the first canine tumor treatment in China using the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System.

The patient was an approximately 10-year-old Schnauzer with an oral tumor.

Before treatment, CT imaging showed that the tumor volume was approximately 10 mL.

Figure 1. Tumor Before Treatment

The treatment was performed under CT guidance by a veterinary team, allowing precise localization and injection into the tumor.

CT-Guided Intratumoral Injection

The veterinarian performed the injection procedure under CT guidance.

The purpose of image guidance was to:

confirm needle placement inside the tumor;

optimize local distribution of the injection;

monitor immediate changes after treatment.

Figure 2. CT-Guided Injection Procedure

Immediate Tumor Response After Injection

After injection, contrast-enhanced CT evaluation was performed to observe early tumor changes.

Approximately 15 minutes after injection, imaging showed changes in the tumor structure, including:

reduction of blood supply signal;

changes in internal tumor appearance.

Approximately 1 hour after injection, visible changes were observed on the tumor surface:

significant darkening of tumor tissue;

extensive areas of apparent surface necrosis.

Figure 3. Tumor Appearance Approximately 1 Hour After Treatment

These early observations suggest a rapid local response following intratumoral chlorine dioxide administration.

Follow-Up and Next Steps

The veterinary team and the pet owner will closely monitor the tumor during the following seven days.

The follow-up objectives include:

observing the progression of tumor necrosis;

evaluating the extent of local tumor destruction;

determining whether additional treatment is necessary.

If residual viable tumor tissue remains after observation, a second intratumoral injection may be considered approximately seven days later.

Because this is an initial clinical experience, careful follow-up documentation is essential.

Why Veterinary Oncology Matters

Companion animal oncology provides a unique environment for developing local tumor therapies.

Naturally occurring tumors in dogs develop within complex biological environments, including:

tumor blood vessels;

immune system interactions;

surrounding normal tissues;

tumor microenvironment.

Compared with experimental tumor models, spontaneous canine tumors may provide valuable information for evaluating local treatment strategies.

A New Stage Begins

The completion of this canine case and the submission of the INAD package represent two important steps:

moving toward a formal regulatory pathway with FDA CVM;

building clinical experience in veterinary oncology.

Future work will focus on:

standardized treatment protocols;

safety evaluation;

imaging-based response assessment;

systematic clinical studies.

We appreciate the veterinary team in Beijing, the pet owner, and all collaborators who contributed to this important first step.

The development of a new tumor therapy requires careful scientific evaluation and continuous clinical learning. Today marks the beginning of a new stage for intratumoral chlorine dioxide research.