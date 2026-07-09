Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Micaela's avatar
Micaela
2d

I ❤ your work, dr. Liu

Reply
Share
Miriam Ellison's avatar
Miriam Ellison
2d

Please reach out to me about manose...acemanin...aka VERACELL...verifies cells as froend or foe.

It ended HIV AIDS...was licensed in USA in 2006 for canine cancers. Polysaccharides.

bluestarlady33@gmail.com

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Xuewu Liu · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture