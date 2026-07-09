Today in Beijing, our team completed the third canine tumor treatment using intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) injection, and the second case performed under CT guidance.

This case involved a 9-year-old female Corgi with a large nasal cavity tumor that had been present for approximately two years.

Unlike many aggressive tumors that rapidly deteriorate, this tumor showed relatively slow growth over a long period. However, despite the slow progression, the tumor eventually reached a very large size and caused significant local destruction.

Case Overview

Patient: Canine, female Corgi

Age: 9 years old

Tumor location: Nasal cavity

Disease history: Approximately 2 years

Before treatment, CT imaging showed that the tumor had expanded to approximately:

5 × 6 × 4 cm

The tumor had already caused erosion of surrounding bone structures, demonstrating significant local invasion.

CT Imaging Revealed a Large and Complex Tumor Structure

CT examination demonstrated that this was not a simple solid mass.

The tumor contained a large cavity component. During the procedure, approximately 30 mL of purulent blood-like fluid was aspirated from inside the tumor.

CT-Guided Intratumoral Injection

Because of the complex anatomy of the nasal region and the proximity to critical structures, the procedure was performed under CT guidance.

CT guidance allowed precise positioning of the needle and visualization of the tumor structure before injection.

Two tumor regions were targeted during the procedure.

A total of:

8 mL of chlorine dioxide ablation solution

was injected into the tumor.

Challenges During the First Treatment

This case also provided important practical experience.

Because the tumor had already:

invaded surrounding bone,

developed a cavity after fluid drainage,

and had a complicated internal structure,

the injection process was more challenging than expected.

During injection, the dog showed noticeable panting, which was considered possibly related to discomfort or pain stimulation.

For safety reasons, the injection volume was limited during this first session.

The current treatment was therefore considered an initial intervention rather than a complete dose administration.

A follow-up treatment will be performed, with additional injection based on the tumor response and imaging evaluation.

Thirty Minutes After Treatment

After completion of the procedure, the dog was monitored.

The immediate post-treatment condition was recorded.

Continuing Development of Veterinary Intratumoral ClO₂ Therapy

This case represents another step in developing CT-guided intratumoral chlorine dioxide treatment for companion animal tumors.

Compared with superficial tumors, large deep tumors and tumors with necrotic cavities present additional technical challenges:

accurate targeting,

understanding tumor architecture,

determining appropriate injection volume,

balancing treatment intensity and patient comfort.

Each case provides valuable information for improving future protocols.

Our current focus is to continue collecting clinical experience in canine and feline tumors, including:

CT-guided treatment methods,

injection strategies for large tumors,

repeated treatment protocols,

and evaluation of tumor response after treatment.

Veterinary oncology needs more locally targeted approaches that can be adapted to individual tumor structures.

This case represents another important step in that direction.