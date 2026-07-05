The decision

After fifteen years of self-funded development, I am announcing a clear dual-track strategy for the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Ablation System — a novel, image-guided local therapy designed to deliver a defined concentration of chlorine dioxide directly into solid tumors, producing a spatially confined, self-limiting oxidative ablation effect.

Starting next week, the program will proceed on two parallel tracks:

In the United States — I will submit an Investigational New Animal Drug (INAD) filing with the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM), initiating a fully regulated veterinary clinical pathway for companion animals with solid tumors. The study will be conducted in collaboration with U.S.-based qualified veterinary oncology investigators under the INAD framework.

In China — I will begin structured clinical use in the companion-animal oncology field under appropriate veterinary and device-related regulatory frameworks, starting with an initial limited cohort of approximately 10–20 cases, with standardized imaging and outcome documentation from the first case onward.

This dual-track approach is not a replacement for human oncology development. It is a structured strategy to accelerate it through earlier-stage evidence generation.

Why two tracks, and why now

The development of novel oncologic therapies faces a structural reality: human clinical translation is necessarily slow, resource-intensive, and highly regulated.

Companion-animal oncology provides a complementary environment that allows earlier, structured observation of therapeutic effects in spontaneous disease models.

Three principles guide this approach:

1. Unmet clinical need in veterinary oncology

Companion animals with advanced solid tumors often have limited treatment options. There remains a significant unmet need for minimally invasive, repeatable, image-guided local therapies that can complement or reduce reliance on systemic toxicity-heavy approaches.

2. Comparative oncology as a scientifically relevant model

Spontaneous tumors in dogs and cats are biologically closer to human cancers than many induced laboratory models. This makes companion-animal oncology a recognized domain of comparative oncology, capable of generating translationally relevant insights in tumor response and local control dynamics.

3. Limited but meaningful veterinary oncology drug development activity

It is also important to recognize that the number of oncology therapeutics developed specifically for veterinary use is relatively limited, and veterinary oncology drug development generally occurs at an earlier translational stage compared with human oncology programs.

In addition, regulatory and clinical development pathways in veterinary medicine typically involve smaller study sizes and more streamlined clinical structures than late-stage human oncology drug development, while still operating under formal regulatory oversight (including FDA CVM in the United States).

This makes the veterinary pathway a practical environment for early structured clinical evidence generation in naturally occurring cancers.

The key principle: this does NOT replace human development — it accelerates it

It is essential to state clearly:

The veterinary pathway is not an alternative to human clinical development. It is a parallel evidence-generation pathway that strengthens and accelerates it.

Specifically:

Veterinary clinical studies can help refine safety parameters and procedural standardization.

Observations in spontaneous tumors can inform hypothesis-driven human trial design.

Structured real-world veterinary data can contribute to translational scientific understanding and regulatory discussions.

At no stage does this program bypass or replace the requirement for properly conducted human clinical trials and regulatory approval.

Human oncology development remains independent, mandatory, and scientifically distinct.

What this approach enables is improved quality and speed of pre-human translational evidence generation.

The concrete plan

United States (INAD / veterinary regulatory pathway)

Submit an INAD filing with FDA CVM (Office of New Animal Drug Evaluation)

Engage in regulatory discussions on study design and safety expectations

Collaborate with qualified U.S.-based veterinary oncology investigators

Conduct a small exploratory clinical study in companion animals with solid tumors

Maintain full compliance with INAD regulatory requirements

China (companion animal clinical program)

Initiate an initial cohort of approximately 10–20 cases under veterinary clinical care frameworks

Implement standardized imaging-based tumor measurement and outcome recording

Build a structured database covering response, safety, and procedural parameters

Scale gradually while maintaining consistent data quality and safety standards

How this supports future human cancer development — the accurate framing

The rationale for this system is mechanism-based and locally acting, focused on spatially confined tumor ablation.

This allows carefully collected veterinary data to potentially:

Inform translational hypotheses in oncology

Improve early human clinical trial design and endpoint selection

Support scientific discussions through real-world evidence generation

However, this is not a claim of human efficacy, nor a substitution for human clinical trials.

Instead, it represents a pathway that may accelerate the initiation and quality of human clinical research, rather than replace or delay it.

An invitation

If you are a veterinary oncologist or interventional veterinary practitioner in the United States and are interested in participating as a clinical investigator, I would welcome a discussion about potential collaboration under the INAD framework.

If you are a pet owner seeking information, please note that this therapy remains investigational and is only available within properly structured veterinary clinical programs where applicable.

Contact: xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com

Fifteen years into development, this is a commitment to advancing through structured, regulated, and parallel pathways — across veterinary and human oncology — with the goal of generating earlier, higher-quality evidence to support future cancer treatment development.