Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

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Micaela's avatar
Micaela
6d

Hi Dr. Liu, as you van imagine I am so in line with your statement about that! I am struggling with the epic time human oncology takes to move a step forward, and often I am afraid I will not see that sunrise in my life span. Wouldn't it be feasible to produce a small docu video with all the main info (included terms&condition) to gather and move open minded vets to you (pull strategy rather than push strategy) to deepen knowledge and llearning your technique?or maybe create a e-learning project / e-academy containing all elements to master the technique? I think that even if less regulated than human medicine, considering vets as a group to move forward all together may be a real heavy duty anyway....shortly, wouldn't be more efficient to attract the pioneer willing to change the game, before changing the rules of the game? Beside that they are often overhelmed and busy ... let's take the chance to break their mind and daily routine with a structured docu video to let them have their a-ha moment and possibly share it with colleagues, spreading the word.... just an idea, but seth godin "the purple cow" book cover exactly this kind of situation. Have a nice day, dr. LIu! Micaela

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Monica Onit's avatar
Monica Onit
7d

That’s a great decision!

There is this sanctuary clinic for dogs with cancer in Texas, ketopet.org. Outstanding expertise and counsel for desperate pet parents.

They are worldwide known and a collaboration would surely make a lot of noise.

Good luck!

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