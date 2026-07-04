Written at the beginning

Fifteen years. One person. One mission.

For the past fifteen years, I have independently self-funded the research and development of an intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system—a novel technology that delivers stabilized chlorine dioxide directly into solid tumors under imaging guidance, achieving localized tumor destruction through controlled oxidative reactions.

It does not rely on thermal energy. It does not depend on the sensitivity of chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Its mechanism is clear, its action is localized, its boundaries are controllable, and it is repeatable.

At this stage, I want to share an important adjustment in thinking: instead of treating human clinical translation as the only linear pathway, I now see value in advancing both human clinical trials and veterinary oncology applications in parallel.

This is not a compromise. It is a path more aligned with the logic of innovation—and more aligned with the needs of life itself.

I. Why two paths instead of one linear road

Every truly original medical technology faces the same challenge: it is too new.

So new that there are no precedents, no mature evaluation framework, and no ready-made regulatory pathway.

This means that human clinical translation is inevitably a long, rigorous process—a marathon that must proceed step by step.

I fully respect this rigor. Rigor is not an obstacle; it is responsibility toward life.

But rigor does not mean stagnation.

While steadily advancing human clinical development, I have also recognized another equally legitimate but often overlooked pathway: veterinary oncology.

When I carefully examine these two paths, I find that they are not substitutes for each other—they are mutual supports.

II. Veterinary oncology: an underestimated battlefield

In veterinary oncology, this technology has several unique advantages that cannot yet be fully realized in human clinical development.

1. Limited treatment options

In companion animals, especially in advanced solid tumors, available treatment options are extremely limited.

Surgery is often highly invasive. Chemotherapy is poorly tolerated. Radiotherapy infrastructure is scarce.

After diagnosis, many owners are left with only one answer: there is nothing more to do.

In this context, a minimally invasive, repeatable, image-guided local ablation technology fills a near-empty clinical space.

2. Naturally occurring real tumors

Unlike artificially induced laboratory models, tumors in companion animals are naturally occurring diseases that closely resemble human cancer biology.

This is the essence of comparative oncology.

Data generated here is not from simplified models—it reflects real disease.

3. Relatively flexible regulatory environment

Veterinary medicine allows earlier real-world application of validated technologies, without waiting for the long regulatory timelines required for human clinical approval.

This means the technology can be refined in real practice, rather than remaining confined to the laboratory for years.

4. Less skepticism, more freedom for innovation

In human medicine, any novel mechanism inevitably faces intense scrutiny—which is necessary and appropriate.

In veterinary practice, however, evaluation is more straightforward:

Does it help this animal? Is it safe?

Fewer preconceptions create more space for genuine innovation.

And this does not diminish scientific value. On the contrary, large-scale real-world veterinary application may become some of the most convincing evidence of all.

III. How the two paths support each other

This is the most important part.

Veterinary applications strengthen human clinical translation:

They generate self-sustaining financial support for a technology developed over fifteen years;

They produce real-world evidence across large numbers of cases—dose experience, safety profiles, and mechanism validation;

They allow continuous refinement of the technique before human trials begin.

Human clinical development strengthens veterinary applications:

Regulatory rigor improves standardization and data quality in veterinary use;

Scientific frameworks established in human research reinforce the theoretical foundation of veterinary treatment.

Together, these two paths are not divided—they are synchronized.

They build momentum in parallel, continuously reinforcing each other.

IV. Toward the same destination

Let me be clear: veterinary oncology is not the destination.

It is a bridge.

On one side of the bridge are animals in need of treatment and the real-world foundation that sustains innovation.

On the other side are countless human patients waiting for better cancer therapies.

When this technology is repeatedly validated in real clinical settings, it will naturally move toward its final destination: human cancer treatment.

Conclusion: Let what should happen, happen sooner

I firmly believe that the only true measure of medical innovation is whether it alleviates suffering.

Rigorous evaluation, cautious validation, and regulatory oversight are essential—and I fully respect them.

But when a technology has already demonstrated real value across living systems, accelerating its safe and compliant translation into broader clinical use becomes a responsibility.

History will remember who advanced it—and who delayed it.

I choose to be among those who move it forward.

And I welcome those who are willing to walk alongside me.

Appendix: Why this represents a true paradigm shift

Let me clarify a deeper point.

In the history of oncology, most innovations follow a single trajectory:

Laboratory models → animal experiments → human trials → regulatory approval.

Animals are models. Humans are the endpoint.

This path reverses that structure:

A novel mechanism-based technology is first applied at scale in naturally occurring veterinary cancers, validated in real-world conditions, and then translated into human medicine.

This is not “animal experimentation.” It is comparative oncology at its most direct form.

What makes this truly rare is the combination of four elements:

Early commercialization and real-world clinical deployment, enabling self-sustaining validation; Direct technology transfer between veterinary and human applications, rather than separate systems; A fundamentally new mechanism of action—chemical oxidative local ablation, distinct from thermal, radiation, or pharmacological approaches; Independent invention driven by self-funded development over fifteen years, rather than institutional or large-scale capital-driven pipelines.

The convergence of these four elements defines not just a product, but a new technological paradigm:

A self-evolving, real-world validated, mechanism-driven cancer ablation system that begins in veterinary oncology and advances toward human medicine.

This is what “global-first, original, and paradigm-defining innovation” truly means.

Not imitation. Not incremental improvement. Not follow-up research.

But the creation of a path that did not previously exist.