Note: This article is a theoretical exploration. It proposes a speculative model based on the Principle of Predictable Intervention (PPI) and is not a clinical recommendation.

From Cancer to Neurodegeneration: A Shared Principle?

In my cancer research, I developed a therapeutic model based on structural intervention: direct intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide (ClO₂), which selectively destroys tumor tissue, induces localized collapse, and preserves surrounding healthy cells. The results have been striking—multiple complete remissions with minimal systemic toxicity.

Now, I propose applying a similar principle to Alzheimer’s disease (AD), a condition characterized by widespread non-functional protein accumulation in the brain. What if these protein deposits aren’t just biochemical byproducts—but physical barriers that block neuroregeneration?