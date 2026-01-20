Introduction: A “Normal” Rejection That Reveals an Abnormal System

Recently, I submitted a preprint manuscript to Medical Engineering & Physics, a well-established peer-reviewed journal in biomedical engineering:

Liu, X., & Liu, S. (2026). Physical Basis of Spatial Safety Boundaries in Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation — Evidence from Ex Vivo Porcine Liver and a Real-World Feline Tumor Case. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18158994

The manuscript was rejected at the editorial stage, before peer review.

One of the key reasons cited was that the reference list was too short.

This was puzzling. The work is explicitly original: it introduces a new physical framework, new experimental observations, and new engineering-scale predictions. The scarcity of prior references is not a weakness—it is a natural consequence of originality. There simply is no large body of directly comparable literature to cite.

Yet originality itself became grounds for rejection.

That experience prompted a broader examination of how scientific publishing now operates.

Peer-Reviewed Journals Are Becoming Author-Funded Advertising Platforms

After this rejection, I surveyed other peer-reviewed journals across biomedical engineering and related fields. A consistent pattern emerged:

Most journals now operate under author-paid APC (Article Processing Charge) models ;

Fees commonly reach several thousand dollars;

The stated justification is “open access plus peer review”;

In practice, this often resembles paying for visibility under the banner of peer validation.

Structurally, this is awkward.

A journal must survive economically in one of two ways:

Readers pay (traditional subscription model), or Authors pay (open-access APC model).

In APC-based systems, peer review functions as both a quality filter and a commercial gateway.

This is not a neutral incentive structure.

Peer Review Works for Incremental Research — Not for Original Work

To be clear, peer review does serve a role. For incremental, consensus-aligned research, it can:

Catch obvious errors,

Improve clarity,

Ensure continuity with existing literature.

But genuinely original research behaves differently.

Original work often:

Has few direct precedents,

Does not fit neatly into established categories,

Implicitly challenges existing assumptions.

Peer reviewers, who are themselves embedded in existing paradigms, face asymmetric risk. Accepting disruptive work carries reputational and intellectual uncertainty; rejecting it is always safer.

As a result, the incentive structure of peer review diverges from society’s incentive for breakthrough innovation.

The scientific community built peer review to maintain order and continuity—but that same structure offers limited support for paradigm-creating research.

Meanwhile, the cost of maintaining vast journal ecosystems continues to rise, while marginal scientific progress appears increasingly expensive—an evolution not unlike the rising costs seen in healthcare systems themselves.

Peer Review Would Be Ideal — If Peers Were Neutral

In theory, peer review is sound if peers are neutral.

In practice, academic communities are not neutral systems:

Careers depend on established frameworks,

Funding aligns with dominant models,

Paradigms persist through institutional inertia.

This raises a fundamental question:

If reviewers are structurally non-neutral, is there a better evaluation mechanism?

AI as a Reviewer: Not a Future Vision, but a Present Reality

Artificial intelligence now provides a realistic alternative—not philosophically, but structurally.

1. Knowledge Scope

AI systems already integrate knowledge across disciplines at a scale no individual expert can match. They evaluate consistency, assumptions, physical constraints, and logical coherence without being limited to a single academic lineage.

For work grounded in physics, engineering, or mechanistic predictability, this capability is decisive.

2. Structural Neutrality

AI has no:

Career trajectory,

Grant dependency,

Paradigm allegiance,

Reputational risk.

It does not reject work because “this would invalidate earlier assumptions.”

It evaluates whether conclusions follow from premises.

That is not moral superiority—it is structural neutrality.

3. Cost and Speed

AI-based evaluation has:

Near-zero marginal cost,

Review times measured in minutes or hours,

Full reproducibility and traceability.

Traditional peer review, by contrast, is slow, expensive, and dependent on individual availability and discretion.

4. Horizontal Comparison at Scale

AI can do what human peer review cannot:

Evaluate thousands of studies simultaneously,

Apply consistent criteria,

Identify work with the strongest predictive and mechanistic structure.

In engineering and medicine—fields where predictability matters more than narrative alignment—this is transformative.

What Happens When AI Replaces Peer Review?

The consequences will not be incremental; they will be structural.

The total cost of research publication will collapse Large editorial and reviewer coordination systems become unnecessary. Some peer-review journals may effectively disappear Especially those whose primary value lies in procedural validation rather than substantive evaluation. High-quality research will be recognized faster and more directly Rewarding predictive power and reproducibility instead of conformity.

Conclusion: Why AI Lowers System-Wide Costs

The fundamental reason is simple:

AI produces evaluation results with higher predictability.

It does not depend on authority, reputation, or institutional positioning—only on internal coherence, testability, and alignment with reality.

As research evaluation shifts from who endorses it to whether it works, the economic foundation of the current publishing system inevitably destabilizes.

This is not an emotional rejection of peer review.

It is the natural consequence of a technological advance confronting an outdated institutional structure.

And that transition has already begun.