At the end of April 2026, the United States sent two strong signals in two critical fields: one in electronics and communications, the other in pharmaceutical regulation.

The first came from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). On April 30, 2026, the FCC voted unanimously to advance a new rule that would ban Chinese laboratories from providing testing and certification for electronic devices entering the U.S. market. According to Reuters, the proposed rule would cover devices such as smartphones, cameras, and computers. At present, roughly 75% of electronic products shipped to the United States are tested in China. The FCC also wants to simplify approvals for products tested in the United States or in “trusted foreign labs.”

The second came from the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. In late April 2026, the committee approved a draft report requiring the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) not to “accept, review, or consider” clinical trial data generated by trial sites in China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea for the purpose of supporting an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. According to BioCentury, although this language is non-binding, it clearly represents a congressional push to restrict the FDA’s acceptance of clinical data from China.

On the surface, these are two separate issues. One concerns electronics certification; the other concerns pharmaceutical regulation. One targets testing laboratories; the other targets clinical data. But the underlying logic is highly similar:

The United States is using its position as the world’s most important high-value electronics market and the world’s largest high-value medical market to transform market access into rule-making power.

This analysis is based on my earlier framework, the PPI — Predictable Intervention Principle. In complex systems, the most effective interventions usually occur at higher-level, more predictable nodes closer to the system’s entry points. I have discussed this methodology in previous Substack essays and will not repeat the full explanation here.

From the perspective of PPI, the United States is not trying to compete with China at every low-level node of the industrial system. It is not trying to outcompete China one by one in every manufacturing process, every testing process, every clinical execution process, or every supply-chain detail. Instead, it is targeting higher-level, more predictable entry points:

market access, certification authority, clinical data authority, regulatory review authority, and first-launch authority.

Once these entry points change, the supply chain, testing chain, clinical development chain, capital chain, and registration pathway will all be forced to reorganize.

That is the real significance of these U.S. policies.

1. The FCC’s “Bad Labs” Rule: From Rejecting Individual Labs to Redefining Certification Sources

The FCC’s latest action did not appear out of nowhere. It is an expansion of the earlier “Bad Labs” rule.

Reuters reported on April 8, 2026, that in 2025, the FCC had already banned laboratories owned or controlled by the Chinese government from testing electronic products for the U.S. market. That earlier move led to the exclusion of 23 labs. But the FCC believed that most Chinese laboratories could still test products shipped to the United States. It therefore planned to vote on April 30, 2026, to expand the restrictions further.

On April 30, 2026, the FCC formally voted unanimously to advance a broader rule that would ban all Chinese laboratories from providing testing and certification for electronic devices entering the U.S. market. Reuters also reported that on the same day, the FCC voted 3–0 to advance another proposal that would ban China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom from operating data centers in the United States, and could restrict U.S. telecom operators from interconnecting with entities on the national security Covered List.

This shows that the FCC is not merely concerned about a few specific laboratories. It is systematically redefining what counts as a “trusted source” in the U.S. electronics certification system.

The old logic was:

Does the laboratory have the necessary qualifications, and does the testing meet the technical standard?

The new logic is becoming:

Does the laboratory belong to a geopolitical system trusted by the United States?

This is the transition from global mutual recognition to bloc-based mutual recognition.

If the rule is implemented, Chinese laboratories may be excluded from the U.S. market certification chain even if they have sufficient technical capability, complete equipment, and compliant processes. Global electronics companies that still want to enter the U.S. market will have to move testing and certification to the United States or to U.S.-approved “trusted foreign labs.”

This is a classic example of the United States using market entry to reshape the position of industrial chains.

2. FDA Clinical Data Policy: From Reviewing Data Quality to Reviewing Data Origin

The same logic is emerging in pharmaceutical regulation.

The draft report approved by the U.S. House Appropriations Committee requires the FDA not to accept, review, or consider clinical trial data generated by trial sites in China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea for the purpose of supporting IND applications. The key issue is not whether any particular Chinese trial dataset has quality problems. The key issue is that the United States is beginning to include the country of origin of clinical data as part of regulatory judgment.

This means that FDA data review may shift from:

Is this clinical dataset authentic, complete, GCP-compliant, and auditable?

to:

Does this clinical dataset come from a geopolitical system trusted by the United States?

This will have major consequences for Chinese pharmaceutical companies, CROs, hospital-based clinical research systems, and multinational drug companies that conduct early clinical trials in China.

In the past, companies could use China’s patient resources, hospital execution efficiency, CRO cost advantage, and fast clinical enrollment capacity to generate data packages more quickly, and then use those data in FDA communications or later-stage development. If the United States gradually restricts the role of Chinese clinical data in IND applications, then the speed and cost advantages of China’s clinical trial system can no longer be automatically converted into U.S. market access advantages.

This is not merely technical review. It is a rewriting of clinical data authority.

3. America’s Core Tool: Using Market Access to Neutralize Industrial Efficiency

China has developed strong industrial efficiency in electronics manufacturing, testing and certification, supply-chain integration, clinical execution, CRO services, and patient enrollment. The United States may not be able to regain cost and speed advantages in every low-level link of these systems. But the United States holds a higher-level advantage:

the entrance to the U.S. market.

America’s strategy is not to become the lowest-cost producer again in every industrial detail. It is to control the final access rule.

The logic is simple:

You may be fast, cheap, and scalable in China. But if you want to enter the U.S. market, you must prove yourself again through a pathway recognized by the United States.

If electronic products tested in China are no longer accepted by the United States, testing and certification must be relocated.

If clinical data generated in China are no longer accepted by the FDA, drug developers must reorganize their clinical data package in the United States or in regions accepted by the United States.

If a high-end medical technology wants access to the U.S. high-value market, it must enter the U.S. physician system, U.S. patient system, FDA communication system, and U.S. capital system much earlier.

In this way, China’s existing advantages in low cost, high efficiency, and fast execution are partially reset by U.S. market access rules.

That is the essence of the policy:

China controls industrial process advantages. The United States controls the terminal market and the rule-entry point. America is using entry-point power to suppress process advantages.

This is not ordinary trade friction. It is not a technical dispute in one sector. It is a rules war.

In the old globalization model, the basic logic was: if the laboratory is compliant, if the clinical trial follows proper standards, if the data are reliable, and if the product meets technical requirements, then it can enter the regulatory review system.

The new American logic is: compliance is not enough; the source must also be trusted. Quality is not enough; the system that generated the quality must also be within America’s trusted sphere.

In other words, the United States is transforming global mutual recognition into bloc-based mutual recognition.

4. A Deeper Goal: Encouraging American Innovation and U.S. First Launch

These U.S. policies are not merely defensive. Nor are they simply about blocking China. They also have a very clear positive objective:

to pull global innovation back into U.S. development, U.S. validation, and U.S. first launch.

If Chinese clinical data are no longer fully recognized by the United States, then any innovative therapy that truly wants access to the U.S. high-value market can no longer treat China-based clinical development as the main pathway. It must communicate with the FDA earlier, enter the U.S. clinical system earlier, and be validated earlier by American physicians, American patients, American investors, and American regulators.

If Chinese laboratory testing is no longer accepted by the FCC, then global electronics manufacturers — even if they continue to manufacture in China — will be more likely to move critical certification steps into the United States or U.S.-recognized trusted regions.

The message to global companies is not simply “China is forbidden.” The message is:

If you want access to the U.S. market, then the key innovation, key data, key certification, key review, and key first launch should occur within the U.S. system.

This directly promotes U.S. innovation.

First, it increases the attractiveness of U.S.-based R&D and clinical development. In the past, companies might have preferred to complete low-cost trials or testing in China, then bring the data into the United States. If that route becomes less certain, companies will integrate the United States into their development pathway much earlier.

Second, it reinforces the central position of American physicians, hospitals, CROs, regulatory consultants, and capital markets in the global innovation chain. If an innovation project wants to be rapidly understood, validated, and approved by the FDA, it must become deeply connected with the American professional system.

Third, it encourages truly breakthrough products to launch first in the United States. Whoever launches first defines the standard. Whoever launches first gains early pricing power. Whoever launches first is more likely to shape global clinical guidelines, physician perception, and reimbursement models.

The United States clearly does not want the most important cancer therapies, electronic technologies, AI medical technologies, or high-end medical devices to be defined first inside the Chinese system and then passively accepted later by America.

Therefore, one predictable outcome of these policies is the strengthening of the U.S. first-launch mechanism.

This is not only industrial policy. It is national competition strategy. The United States is not satisfied with purchasing global innovation after the fact. It wants global innovation to be generated, validated, priced, and first launched inside the American system.

5. America Does Not Want to Be Seen as Hurting Public Health — So It Builds Acceleration Mechanisms at the Same Time

There is another important feature of U.S. policy design: it is not pure exclusion. It is exclusion of the China pathway plus acceleration of the U.S. pathway.

If the United States only said “we will not recognize Chinese data” or “we will not recognize Chinese laboratories,” it would be easy to criticize the policy as blocking technological progress, increasing costs, delaying patient access, and harming consumers.

Therefore, the United States needs a second narrative:

We are not stopping new technology. We are bringing new technology into the U.S. trusted system faster.

This is especially clear in medicine.

On April 28, 2026, the FDA announced its Real-Time Clinical Trials initiative, including proof-of-concept efforts and a future pilot program. The stated goal is to allow the FDA to access safety and efficacy information earlier during clinical trials, reducing administrative delays caused by waiting for sponsors to organize and submit data after the fact. The FDA called this a major step toward implementing real-time clinical trials.

Reuters reported the same day that FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said administrative delays account for a significant portion of drug development time, and connected the initiative to maintaining U.S. competitiveness relative to China. Reuters also reported that the pilot would not give the FDA direct access to raw patient-level data, but rather to summary information such as adverse event rates or tumor response. The proof-of-concept efforts involve projects from AstraZeneca and Amgen. The FDA plans to release final selection criteria in July 2026 and complete pilot selections in August.

At the same time, the United States is advancing the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) Pilot Program. On March 20, 2026, the FDA announced a public meeting for the program and explained that CNPV is intended to include an expedited pre-filing period, enhanced communications, rolling review, and a target review timeline of 1–2 months after submission.

In December 2025, the FDA also explained that CNPV is intended for drugs and biologics with the potential to address critical national priorities, including addressing a U.S. public health crisis, delivering more innovative cures for the American people, addressing a large unmet medical need, promoting domestic drug development and manufacturing, strengthening U.S. supply-chain resiliency, and increasing accessibility and affordability.

This policy package is highly strategic.

Externally, it excludes data sources the United States does not trust.

Internally, it accelerates innovation within the U.S. trusted system.

Industrially, it strengthens U.S. supply chains and domestic clinical development.

Publicly, it emphasizes patient safety, trusted data, and faster access to innovative therapies.

This makes it difficult to portray the United States as indifferent to public health. America can say: we are not rejecting new cancer therapies; we are not preventing patients from receiving innovative drugs faster. We are requiring those therapies to be validated faster within a system based on U.S. data, U.S. physicians, U.S. patient protections, and U.S. regulatory oversight.

This logic protects American standards and supply-chain security. It limits the influence of Chinese systems over critical data and certification nodes. At the same time, it gives the American public a political explanation: innovation can arrive faster, but it must arrive through a trusted American framework.

6. The Four Powers America Is Strengthening: Standard-Setting, Certification, Clinical Data, and First Launch

These two policy moves show that the United States is no longer satisfied with traditional trade barriers. It is competing for deeper forms of industrial control.

The first is standard-setting authority.

Whoever defines what qualifies as compliant controls the industrial entrance.

The second is certification authority.

Whose laboratories, test reports, and review systems are recognized determines who controls high-value nodes in the industrial chain.

The third is clinical data authority.

In medicine and medical technology, whose data the FDA accepts determines whose products can claim legitimacy in the global high-value market.

The fourth is first-launch authority.

Whoever brings a breakthrough product into its national market first can establish clinical standards, physician awareness, reimbursement models, pricing systems, and global demonstration effects earlier.

The United States is strengthening all four at the same time.

The FCC’s restriction on Chinese laboratories is a rewriting of certification authority.

FDA-related restrictions on Chinese clinical data are a rewriting of clinical data authority.

Real-Time Clinical Trials, CNPV, and Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) are mechanisms through which the United States strengthens its standard-setting power, review authority, and first-launch power.

The final result is clear:

Even if global companies continue to use Chinese manufacturing and Chinese supply chains, the United States wants the key certification, key clinical data, key regulatory review, key compliance, and key first-launch steps to be placed back inside the United States or its trusted bloc.

This is supply-chain politics. It is also first-launch politics.

7. The Short-Term Impact on China: Two Certification Systems, Two Clinical Systems, Two Cost Structures

In the short term, Chinese companies will face pain.

Electronics companies will face two certification systems. In the past, testing in China could support entry into the U.S. market. Now testing may need to be moved to the United States or a trusted third country. That means more time, more cost, and more uncertainty.

Pharmaceutical and medical technology companies will also face two data systems. Chinese clinical trials may support Chinese registration and some international markets. But if the United States does not accept, or reduces acceptance of, Chinese clinical data, then companies pursuing the FDA pathway must redo clinical development in the United States or in regions recognized by the United States.

This weakens China’s existing advantages:

lower cost;

faster enrollment;

domestic CRO efficiency;

Chinese hospital resources;

export-driven margins;

and the business model of companies that rely on low price and scale.

In the short term, these policies will increase competitive pressure on Chinese companies. Capacity, services, and R&D activities that were originally aimed at the U.S. market may be forced into China’s domestic market or non-U.S. markets, intensifying competition at home.

This is the first layer of impact:

external markets narrow, internal involution deepens.

But this is only the first layer.

The deeper impact is that, by rewriting market-entry rules, the United States forces China to reconsider a long-standing problem: many Chinese industries have achieved enormous scale, but have not developed profits, brands, standards, and global rule-making power to match that scale.

That is the core of China’s involution problem.

8. The Root of China’s Involution: Strong Scale Advantage, Weak Value Capture

China’s involution is not simply caused by too many companies. It comes from a common pattern across multiple industries:

scale keeps growing, output keeps rising, prices keep falling, but profits keep thinning, while global pricing power and standard-setting power remain insufficient.

This can be seen in medical devices, generic drugs, solar cells, and electric vehicles.

On the surface, these industries are very different. One involves medical regulation, another reimbursement policy, another renewable manufacturing, and another automotive competition. But structurally, they share a similar pattern:

use scale to solve problems, use low prices to demonstrate achievement, use quantity to create an appearance of prosperity — but fail to fully capture high value.

The first example is the “quantity-driven approval achievement” in medical devices.

China approves a large number of medical devices, including many Class III medical devices each year. This certainly shows that the industry is active and that the regulatory system is functioning. But if China approves large numbers of Class III medical devices every year while Chinese medical device companies still do not enter the top tier of global medical device companies, then approval quantity itself does not equal global competitiveness.

The leading global medical device companies are still largely dominated by Western companies. Chinese companies may have many registrations, many domestic products, and rapid progress in import substitution, but in global standard-setting, brand power, pricing power, and clinical guideline influence, they still do not match the scale of Chinese manufacturing.

This creates an obvious contradiction:

many domestic approvals, few global leaders; many domestic registration certificates, weak global standard-setting power; many domestic companies, weak global pricing power.

This is not sufficient proof of industrial prosperity. It is evidence of quantity-driven involution.

The second example is the “low-price cost-control achievement” created by centralized drug procurement.

Centralized procurement has indeed lowered drug prices and reduced healthcare expenditure. For ordinary chronic diseases, basic medicines, and mature generics, price reduction has its rational side. But if policy ultimately compresses patient choice into a selection among low-priced generics, while high-quality originator drugs are marginalized because of price, access, procurement structure, or hospital prescribing assessment, then low price is no longer just a tool of efficiency. It may become a constraint on therapeutic choice.

What patients truly need is not merely a choice among low-priced generics. They need real choice among efficacy, safety, long-term benefit, and affordability.

If originator drugs, innovative therapies, and high-quality products are pushed out by low-price mechanisms, the system may appear to save money, but in reality it may reduce patients’ opportunity to receive the best available treatment.

This is the problem with low-price achievement:

prices fall, but value does not necessarily rise; spending falls, but patient choice may narrow; policy looks efficient, but real clinical benefit may not be maximized.

A healthy medical industry policy should allow low-cost products to solve basic access, while preserving clinical value space for high-quality originator drugs and breakthrough innovations. Otherwise, centralized procurement can drift from an anti-profiteering tool into a tool that suppresses high-value treatment.

The third example is solar-cell “capacity-driven involution.”

China’s photovoltaic industry has the world’s strongest manufacturing capacity, supply-chain capability, and scale advantage. In solar cells, modules, wafers, and related segments, Chinese companies hold extremely high global shares, and capacity has expanded very rapidly.

But the problem is also clear: the larger the scale, the lower the price, and the thinner the profits. Many companies keep expanding capacity to compete for market share, resulting in overcapacity, falling prices, inventory pressure, and compressed margins. The industry looks strong, but many companies do not capture profits or pricing power proportionate to their global capacity position.

This shows a basic truth:

the world’s largest capacity does not mean the world’s highest profit; the world’s largest supply does not mean the world’s strongest pricing power; the world’s lowest price does not mean industrial victory.

If an industry relies for too long on capacity expansion, price cuts, and market-share battles, technological progress will be converted into price wars rather than high profits, strong brands, and standard-setting power.

The fourth example is electric-vehicle “scale-driven involution.”

China’s electric vehicle industry has grown very fast. Sales are large, the supply chain is complete, models are abundant, and iteration speed is high. These are genuine industrial strengths. But price competition is also extremely intense. Many automakers continuously cut prices, launch new models, and compress margins. They use scale to survive, sales volume to attract financing, and market share to support expectations of the future.

This competition benefits consumers in the short term and accelerates the replacement of internal-combustion vehicles. But in the long term, it creates another problem: insufficient corporate profits, pressure on R&D investment, suppliers being squeezed layer by layer, and increasing product homogenization. Some companies may sell many vehicles and still fail to make real profits.

This shows again:

large sales do not equal strong profits; a complete supply chain does not equal brand premium; a lively market does not equal global rule-making power.

If electric vehicles remain trapped in price wars and sales-volume competition, without forming global brands, core software capabilities, autonomous-driving standards, energy ecosystems, and international pricing power, then scale advantage will continue to be consumed by involution.

These industries point to one deeper problem:

China does not lack capacity, execution, or market scale. What it lacks is a mechanism to convert scale advantage into profit advantage, standard advantage, brand advantage, and global rule-making advantage.

Medical devices may have many approvals, but few global leaders.

Centralized procurement may lower drug prices, but high-quality treatment choice may be compressed.

Photovoltaic capacity may lead the world, but profits are swallowed by price wars.

Electric vehicle sales may be enormous, but many companies still compete with low margins or losses.

This is the common structure of Chinese-style involution.

9. U.S. Policy Hurts China in the Short Term, but May Help China Escape Involution in the Long Term

When we place U.S. policy and China’s involution together, an interesting result appears.

By rewriting certification authority, clinical data authority, market access, and first-launch authority, the United States will hurt Chinese companies in the short term. It will increase the cost of entering the U.S. market and weaken China’s advantages in low cost, high efficiency, and scale.

But in the long term, this external pressure may actually help China escape involution.

Because the United States is effectively telling Chinese companies: low cost and high efficiency are no longer enough. You must not only be able to produce; you must be trusted by high-value global markets. You must not only reduce prices; you must define value. You must not only have capacity; you must have standard-setting power, data authority, brand power, and first-launch authority.

For many Chinese industries, the old competition logic was:

whoever is cheaper wins;

whoever expands faster wins;

whoever delivers more wins;

whoever obtains more approvals or market share wins.

After U.S. rule changes, this logic is no longer sufficient.

The Chinese companies that survive in the future will not merely be cheap. They will need:

high-quality systems;

high-trust data;

multi-country certification capability;

independent intellectual property;

original technological barriers;

global clinical and registration capabilities;

the ability to shift between different market pathways;

and the ability to convert technology into international standards and global pricing power.

This can help China escape low-end involution.

The root of involution is not that there are too many companies. It is that companies are too similar. When everyone makes similar products, they can only compete on price. Once the United States raises the threshold for high-value markets, low-end companies will have greater difficulty entering the global mainstream market. Companies with technology, quality, patents, and clinical value will be forced to build higher barriers.

Therefore, in the short term, this is a blow. In the long term, it may be a filter.

It will force Chinese companies to understand that real globalization is not simply selling products abroad. It is having one’s data, standards, certifications, brands, and first-launch capability recognized by others.

10. America Is “Helping China Upgrade” — Though That Is Not Its Intention

From the American perspective, these policies are obviously designed for America’s own interests: protecting U.S. standards, the U.S. market, U.S. supply-chain security, U.S. patient safety, U.S. industrial leadership, and America’s first-launch position in innovation.

But from a historical perspective, these policies may unintentionally help China complete an industrial upgrade.

Chinese companies have long relied on cost advantage, capacity advantage, and supply-chain advantage to expand rapidly in global markets. This model is powerful, but it also makes it easy for companies to remain trapped in low-margin segments. Once the U.S. market no longer automatically recognizes the Chinese system, Chinese companies will have to strengthen the weakest parts of their model:

rule capability;

standard capability;

compliance capability;

clinical capability;

original innovation capability;

international trust;

and global first-launch capability.

This is equivalent to the United States using external pressure to force Chinese companies to move from price-based globalization to rule-based globalization.

If Chinese companies complete this transition, then the U.S. restrictions may become an external force pushing China to escape involution. They will force Chinese companies to move away from low-end price wars and toward higher quality, higher standards, and stronger competitive barriers.

This creates an ironic outcome:

The United States uses rule barriers to weaken China’s industrial efficiency in the short term. But in the long term, it may help China eliminate low-end capacity and force the emergence of truly globally competitive high-quality companies.

This upgrade is not an act of American goodwill. It is the result of external pressure.

But historically, many industrial upgrades do not happen in comfortable environments. When external markets become more difficult, companies are forced to reconsider whether they should continue competing through low price and scale, or build truly irreplaceable technology, brands, standards, and profit capabilities.

11. The Real Winner Will Be Whoever Converts Market Advantage into Rule Advantage

America’s advantage today is not simply that its market is large. Its advantage is that it can convert market size into rule-making power.

Electronic products that enter the United States must comply with the U.S. certification system.

Drugs and medical technologies that enter the United States must comply with the FDA data system.

Cancer therapies that want to build global authority are best positioned if they can generate first-launch evidence inside the U.S. patient, physician, FDA, and reimbursement systems.

The same logic will increasingly apply to AI, chips, communications, medicine, finance, and other critical sectors.

The future of global competition is not merely product competition. Nor is it simply technological competition. It is about:

who defines compliance, who defines trust, who defines valid data, who defines market access, and who defines global first launch.

The United States is using its largest market to rewrite the rules.

China will be hurt in the short term. But if China can use this pressure to reduce low-end involution and push companies toward originality, high quality, high standards, global compliance, and international first-launch capability, then this external pressure may become a forced start to a necessary industrial upgrade.

This is also the central conclusion under the PPI framework:

The United States is not randomly attacking the bottom layers of a complex system. It is acting at the highest predictable entry points — market entry, data entry, certification entry, review entry, and first-launch entry. Once these entry points change, the industrial chain, clinical development chain, certification chain, and capital chain will automatically reorganize.

Therefore, the deeper meaning of these U.S. policies is not simply “blocking China.” It is that the global industrial order is entering a new phase:

from free mutual recognition to security-based mutual recognition; from cost competition to trust competition; from product export to rule export; from manufacturing advantage to standard advantage; from follower launch to first-launch competition.

The United States has begun using market power to rewrite the rules.

China will suffer in the short term. But companies with real technology, real quality, and real originality will also be forced to emerge from low-price involution.

In this sense, American policy appears on the surface to suppress China. At a deeper level, it may help China complete an industrial upgrade that was bound to happen sooner or later.