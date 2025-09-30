America spends nearly 18% of GDP on healthcare—the highest in the world. Yet its outcomes are mediocre, its deficits are growing, and its fiscal body is failing. The cancer is uncontrolled healthcare spending. The only cure is precision intervention.

Introduction: A Nation Facing Its Own Terminal Diagnosis

The United States today faces an existential problem not unlike that of a patient with advanced cancer. The issue is not simply inflation, unemployment, or geopolitical rivalry. It is the giant and growing fiscal deficit that threatens to consume the republic from within. At the core of this deficit lies not military spending, not education, but healthcare—a malignant tumor of cost that metastasizes into every organ of the national budget.

America spends nearly 18% of GDP on healthcare, the highest share in the world. This is not a matter of marginal difference: it is almost twice the average of other developed nations in the OECD, which typically spend between 9% and 12% of GDP. And this enormous spending is not because Americans are healthier—they are not. Life expectancy lags behind that of Western Europe and even some developing nations. Infant mortality remains higher than peers. Chronic disease is rampant. The paradox is staggering: the country that spends the most delivers mediocre outcomes.

Why? Because the cost of care in the United States is the highest in the world. Doctors earn more than their counterparts anywhere else. Hospitals bill more than those in any other system. Pharmaceuticals are more expensive, procedures more costly, and administration more bloated. The nation’s healthcare is not just expensive—it is structurally incapable of self-control.

And the consequences reach far beyond hospitals and clinics. Healthcare has become the single largest driver of the federal deficit. Social Security remains politically untouchable; no politician survives long if he or she dares to suggest cutting benefits for the elderly who believe they have earned their checks through a lifetime of contributions. Defense spending, while large, is seen as essential to global strategy. That leaves Medicare and Medicaid, the healthcare commitments of the federal government, as the primary pressure points.

Without active intervention, the outcome is predictable. Like a late-stage cancer patient receiving only palliative care, the United States will eventually collapse under the weight of uncontrolled medical costs. Debt service will rise, borrowing will spiral, and the nation will face insolvency not because it failed to produce wealth, but because it failed to control the cost of staying alive.

The Only Direction: Not Cuts, but Value

It is tempting for some policymakers to call for cuts: to slash spending, reduce benefits, deny services. But this is neither practical nor ethical. Healthcare is not a luxury one can simply eliminate. Cutting services would mean condemning millions to untreated illness, reduced lifespan, and preventable suffering. In a democracy, such a policy is suicide.

The only sustainable path forward is to improve value: to deliver better outcomes at lower cost, to buy more life and more health for each dollar spent. This principle—known as value-based care—has been a rallying cry for reformers for more than a decade. Yet in America, value-based payment has faltered. Hospitals and providers learn to game the metrics. Insurers design convoluted systems that confuse patients. Administrators swell, not shrink. The form changes, but the substance remains fee-for-service.

The missing ingredient is competition. Without competition, there is no incentive to reduce cost or improve efficiency. Without freedom, patients cannot choose alternatives that might deliver better results. Value-based care in a monopolistic system is an illusion.

Thus, the best path to value is not bureaucratic management, but competition through medical freedom.

How to Introduce Competition: Three Pathways

1. Lowering the Barrier to Becoming a Doctor—AI as a Historical Catalyst

For decades, physicians in the United States have enjoyed a near-monopoly on medical services. The barriers to entry are high: four years of undergraduate study, four years of medical school, years of residency, mountains of debt. This long and costly pipeline ensures that doctors are scarce and can command salaries two, three, even four times higher than their peers in other advanced nations.

This scarcity is artificial. Much of modern medicine no longer requires the same level of exclusive expertise. The rise of artificial intelligence proves this. AI can read scans, draft notes, suggest diagnoses, and even recommend treatment plans with accuracy rivaling or exceeding human specialists. AI is not a replacement for all doctors, but it is a catalyst that allows us to reduce the professional threshold.

What does this mean in practice? It means shortening medical training. It means introducing tiered licensing where different levels of providers can perform different levels of care. It means letting AI handle routine interpretation so that more individuals can safely enter the profession with fewer years of expensive training.

This is not unprecedented. Nurse practitioners and physician assistants already perform much of the care once monopolized by MDs. Pharmacists in some states already prescribe basic medications. AI makes it possible to greatly expand this model.

The result would be a dramatic increase in supply, a fall in physician monopoly rents, and a structural reduction in the cost of care. Just as the printing press broke the monopoly of scribes, AI can break the monopoly of physicians.

2. Expanding the Supply of Therapies—Medical Freedom as the Key

Another dimension of competition is therapies themselves. Patients leave the United States to seek treatments abroad not because America lacks doctors, but because America restricts therapies.

The Right-to-Try Act and Article 37 of the Helsinki Declaration already establish the principle: patients with no effective options should have the freedom to try unproven but potentially life-saving interventions. Yet these laws are narrow, hedged with bureaucracy, and rarely applied.

If expanded, medical freedom would allow a much broader set of therapies to be legally available within the United States. This would unleash competitive pressure not only on cost but on innovation. Patients would no longer need to fly to Mexico, Germany, or Asia to access experimental therapies. They could try them at home, under regulated but permissive frameworks that prioritize choice and transparency over monopoly and delay.

The result is clear: patients remain in the United States, therapies compete on price and performance, and the system moves closer to value.

3. Breaking the Academic Monopoly—Redefining the Scientific Paradigm

Perhaps the most entrenched and damaging monopoly is not medical licensing or therapy regulation, but the academic paradigm itself.

Mainstream medicine has become the largest, most stubborn, and least creative scientific community in the modern world. The system of peer review, dominated by journals and entrenched interests, has become less a means of ensuring quality and more a method of protecting orthodoxy. Disruptive ideas are dismissed. Radical innovations are delayed for years. Researchers spend more time writing grant proposals than conducting experiments.

This scientific “community” is not a community of discovery but a guild of gatekeepers.

To break this monopoly, we must replace peer review with a new system: AI plus preprints. Research should be published openly and immediately. AI can evaluate statistical consistency, methodological rigor, and reproducibility at scale, far beyond what a handful of human reviewers can accomplish. Instead of waiting years for a journal to accept a paper, the community can see the data instantly.

The result is the destruction of the academic bottleneck. Innovation flows freely. The system shifts from prestige and hierarchy to evidence and reproducibility. This is nothing less than a paradigm shift: a break with the old scientific community that has failed to deliver breakthroughs commensurate with the money it consumes.

A New Standard: The Principle of Predictable Intervention (PPI)

Even with AI and preprints, we need a guiding framework to determine what counts as progress. This is where the Principle of Predictable Intervention (PPI) comes in.

Under PPI, research must not merely produce “interesting findings.” It must demonstrate that interventions lead to predictable, verifiable improvements in outcomes. Every experiment must create a feedback loop. Every therapy must be judged by whether it produces consistent, reproducible changes that matter to patients.

This changes the entire orientation of medical science:

No longer about publishing papers, but about creating therapies.

No longer about novelty, but about predictability.

No longer about abstract knowledge, but about actionable breakthroughs.

By embedding PPI into research, we can ensure that money spent on science produces results that directly improve care and reduce costs.

Predictable Outcomes of Reform

If the United States were to embrace these reforms—lowering barriers to entry for doctors, expanding medical freedom, breaking academic monopolies, and enforcing PPI—the outcome is predictable.

Healthcare spending would fall . Instead of consuming nearly 18% of GDP, America could approach the levels of other developed nations—around 10–12% . This alone would close a massive portion of the federal deficit.

Innovation would accelerate . Freed from the chains of peer review and monopolistic licensing, new therapies would emerge faster, compete harder, and improve outcomes more quickly.

Patients would benefit directly . No longer forced abroad for alternative treatments, they could choose from a menu of options at home, supported by AI, transparency, and accountability.

The fiscal body of the United States would heal. Instead of late-stage collapse, the nation could enter a new phase of sustainable health, both physically and financially.

Conclusion: Cancer as a Double Metaphor

The metaphor of cancer is not accidental. America’s healthcare spending is itself a cancer: uncontrolled growth, indifferent to the health of the host, consuming resources until the host dies.

The traditional responses—cuts, delays, palliative measures—are not cures. They are forms of denial, offering temporary relief while the tumor grows.

The only cure is precision intervention:

Lowering the barriers for doctors to expand supply.

Expanding therapy choices to unleash competition.

Breaking the academic paradigm to unleash innovation.

Applying PPI to ensure predictability and value.

If America pursues this path, it can reduce healthcare spending to sustainable levels, unleash creativity, and restore fiscal balance. If it does not, the trajectory is as predictable as the disease itself. Like a late-stage cancer patient denied active treatment, the nation will one day succumb to the very costs of keeping its people alive.

📌 America’s cancer is healthcare spending. Its cure is not abandonment, but precision intervention.



