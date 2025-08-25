To those who knowingly or unknowingly took part in WIRED’s smear campaign against me — including fake patients, real patients linked to them, fake collaborators, fake doctors, staged treatments, so-called “experts” quoted in the article, and other individuals who coordinated or facilitated this attack —

I write to you now with clarity and resolve:

I already hold clear evidence identifying at least 25 individuals who can be subpoenaed. Of these, at least half have already written to me in recent weeks, trying hard to distance themselves or deny involvement. This alone tells me that fear has already set in, especially among those connected to forces beyond WIRED itself. It also tells me something else: some of you are already considering defection.

Therefore, I now make the following appeal:

I already hold strong evidence. I have gathered enough proof to ensure that I can win my lawsuit against WIRED and, through this process, expose the hidden forces behind the attack. In the discovery stage, the truth will come out. I am confident that when discovery begins, every document, every communication, and every hidden instruction will surface. Those who believe they can remain in the shadows will inevitably be revealed. Early defection is the only safe exit. Anyone who chooses to come forward now, to provide evidence of their involvement and acknowledge the reality of this orchestration, will receive both forgiveness and fair compensation for assisting in bringing the truth to light.

History always records who stood on the side of deception and who chose to correct their course. You still have the opportunity to step forward and stand on the right side — but that opportunity will not last forever.

The lawsuit has already begun. My lawyers are collecting evidence. The door is open for you now to contact me, to cooperate, and to ensure that you are remembered not as part of a fraud, but as part of its exposure.

For those who wish to come forward confidentially, I have set up a dedicated email address for this purpose: zhangjiao@wanbincell.com. Any communications sent here will be treated in strict confidence.

Choose wisely. The path of truth offers safety and redemption. The path of silence leads only to exposure.

Sincerely,

Xuewu Liu