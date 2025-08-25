Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
11h

I have been trying to get what I have termed the "Universal Antidote Freedom Community" to pay attention to the persecution and prosecution of CD advocates, providers, users but to little avail.

Your campaign I hope will get some traction and motivate you and the rest of the CD Freedom Community to begin joining together to fight back against the worldwide repression of CD.

Here was my Substack that attempts to call CD Freedom Advocates to come together and help those poverty-stricken ones stay alive with CD:

The Universal Antidote To Tyranny’s Stranglehold On Your Health: Chlorine Dioxide--Helping Those Persecuted By Governments And Pharmaceutical Mafias

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/the-universal-antidote-to-tyrannys

Understand that in Africa, unlike in the West and East, you are thrown in jail simply for possessing Sodium Chlorite!

Good luck on your push back!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eva's avatar
Eva
13h

You are much the bigger man here that’s for sure and this is a generous and kind and fair offer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture