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F.Tóthné Fekete Zsuzsanna's avatar
F.Tóthné Fekete Zsuzsanna
6d

Paradigmaváltásra van szükség rák-tumor ügyben s protokolljaik, hipotéziseik s a kezelések következményes kísérleteinek területén is! Kétségbeesetten szükségünk van egy sokkal nagyobb és agresszívabb rákkutatási programra, de annak végre olyan kutatásnak kell(kellene) lennie, amely a végleges megoldás irányába mutat, nem pedig a befolyásos szereplők pénzügyi és politikai szükségletei felé! Meg egy nagyon mély- ,és őszinte megközelítésre ,olyan mélyre és őszintére, mint amit egy olyan ügy megkövetel, ami immáron majd száz esztendeje szedi áldozatait , s amelynél mára már nem eldönthető, hogy száz millió embertársunk elvesztésének oka egy betegség, a beavatkozások okkal megkérdőjelezhető eredménytelensége ,vagy éppen a félelem volt!?Természetesen mindez ,együtt eredményezték azt a tarthatatlan állapotot, aminek következményei sötét felhőként telepedtek ránk .Félelemben szocializálódunk és félelemben élünk!Hisz az már anyatejjel szívtuk magunkba,hogy ha kiejtik valahol a nevét, akkor görcsbe rándul mindenki gyomra,s ránk telepszik Dart Wader Halálcsillagának emberi megfeleltetése: a tumor,a várható következmények ,az azonnali kétségbeesés!S akár magunk vagyunk az érintettek,akár szeretteink,barátok,hozzátartozók,...egyaránt megvisel már maga a gondolat is! Mondhatnám,hogy a fejlett orvostudomány eredményesen képes kezelni mára a problémát.A rákét és a tumorokét is!Csakhogy ahhoz meg kellene erőszakolnom a statisztikákat ,s hazudnom kellene!Növekvő esetszám ,egyre több áldozat,s ráadásul egyre több faja-, és alfaja tizedel minket,s az sem vígasztal,ha mindennek hátterében súlyosbító körülményként a félelem is ott áll , vagy olyan kezelések amelyek a rákos sejtek pusztítását csak az ép sejtjeink,szerveink ,mikrobiómunk száttiprásával együtt képes valamilyen ,korlátozott eredményt felmutatni!Már ha túléljük.Őszintén kellene beszélnünk a rákról,mert a változás kényszere egyre erősebb. Ahhoz,hogy valódi paradigmaváltás lehessen az onkológián és a tudomány minden olyan területén amely érintett a rákkutatásban,gyógyszerfejlesztésben,protokollok elfogadásában ,utókezelésben stb.,..ahhoz legelőször is el kellene ismerni a jelen állapot tarthatatlanságát!El kellene ismerni, hogy nem történt semmiféle áttörés, annak ellenére, hogy 1960 óta sokszor reménykedtünk új "csodákban", amikről utóbb kiderült, hogy hiú reményt ünnepeltünk !Pedig minden támogatást megkaptak a laborok, s a rákkutatók is!Elkövettünk azonban egy óriási-, és végzetesnek bizonyuló hibát, mert az eredendő ok meghatározásánál egy tévedésre alapoztuk minden kísérletünket, vizsgálatunkat, terápiáinkat! S tettük ezt azért, mert egyetlen cél lebegett előttünk érthetően: az, hogy minél előbb "LEGYŐZHESSÜK"a rákot , s"ELPUSZTÍTHASSUK" a tumorokat!A cél érthető s nem is volt senkinek kétsége affelől,hogy megoldás majd akkor leszaz ügyben,ha valaki megtalálja az"ellenszert", a hibátlan módszert, a Nobel.díjat hozó megoldást a "betegségek betegségére"!Tele írtunk egy könyvtárat arról,hogy mi a rák,hogyan keletkezik, miként viselkedik,...,s minden egyebet is amit kideríthetett róla százezernyi szakember ,akik a mai napig a világ sokezernyi laborjában még mindig a "bölcsek kövét" az egyetemes megoldást, a végső módszert keresik! Ami azt igazolja, hogy a billió dollárok ellenére és a képtelenűl nagy rákellenes kutatási programok ellenére, még mindig ott toporgunk az eredendő probléma előszobájában, megoldástalanul, kétségbeesetten és kilátástalanul tördelve a kezünk verejtékben úszva! Van akinek ahhoz fűződhet érdeke,hogy az ő laborjábann találják meg a végső megoldást!Van akinek ahhoz,hogy minden érintett pácienst az ő módszerével,gyógyszerével,sugarval,mérgével,protokolljával etc. próbálják meggyógyítani!Nem kárhoztatok senkit s nem vdolok senkit!Ez most nem a felelősök kereséséről vagy az öszeesküvés elméletekről szól! A paradigma váltás kényszerét próbálom megértetni azokkal is akik kutatják,azokkal is akik kezelik s azokkal is akik kétségbeesetten várják ,hogy legyen végre valódi megoldás!Naponta több tanulmány lát napvilágot a témában ,mint régen évente!Ennyi hipotézis még betegséggel kapcsolatban nem született,ami bizonyítja,hogy mennyire szeretnénk megszabadulni ettől a retettenetesen nyomasztó helyzettől!Ami miatt ráadásul mindannyiunk feje föltt ott lebeg Daklész kardjaként,hogy valamennyien áldozati szerepben vagyunk.Mindanyian lehetünk rákkal diagnosztizáltak,átélhetjük szeretteink szívszorító érintettségét,s az onkológus,az egészségügy miniszter,a gyógyszer monopólium urai sem kívételek!A "rém" mindannyiunkra rátalálhat és mindannyiunkat valódi áldozattá tahat! Nos pont ezért kellene végre valóban őszintén,nyiltan beszélnünk arról,hogy zsákutcában vagyunk!Ha nem abban lennénk,akkor már régen megoldottuk volna azt,hogy ne legyen többb rákbeteg,s ne okozzon mindenkinek ennyi pokoliéjszakát a félelem bsem betegként,sem hozzátartozóként,sem tehetetlen onkológusként!Senki jó szándékát nem kívánom kétségbe vonni,sem azzal vádolni bárkit,hogy szándékosan akadályozza profitérdek okán vagy másért,hogy valódi megoldás születhessen egy "emberi betegségnek " elkönyvelt ,halálos nyavalyaként számontartott "rémségre".Akkor sem,ha vannak erre utaló jelek,netán bizonyítékok vagy ráutaló magatartások a rákügyet kezükben tartók körében ! A mi érdekeink azonban teljesen egyértelműek és egyszerűen megfogalmazhatóak!Mi ,...az érintettek ,az áldozati fenyegetettség árnyékában élők ,a magunkban tumorokat hordozók,s valamennyi családtagun,s mindazok akiknek volt van és lesz(lehet) bármi köze rákhoz,tumorhoz s azok valamennyi ismert terápiájához,..nos ,mi abban vagyunk érdekltek,hogy tiszta víz kerüljön minden pohárba!Abban,hogy mindenki őszintén álljon végre egy olyan kérdéshez,amit megnyugtatóan csak akkor fogunk tudni megközelíteni és megoldani is,ha végleg száműzzük a hazugságokat,a maszatolást, a hamis hitegetést, a "mindentudás" gőgösségét,s a valódi információk őszinte feltárásával lehetővé tesszük a szükséges paradigma váltást ami kimozdíthatja a holtpontról ezt a megrekedt ügyet!be kell fejezni a statisztikák torzítását,s nyilvánosságra hozni az eltérített kezelések valódi eredményességének minden részletét még akkor is,ha az nem vet feltétlenül jó fényt a szereplők egy részére!Tiszta vizet kell a poharakba önteni,hogy átlátható legyen ez a sok sebből vérző történet,ami több világháborúnyi áldozatot követelt már eddig is!Aki ebben nem segit ,az cinkos,tettestárs vagy szándékos károkozó!Ám mentesíthet mindenkit,hogy egy valóban ilyen súlyos ügy végcélja érdekében cél bárki követhet el hibákat.De a felelőség alól csak az mentesülhet,aki hajlandó őszintén feltárni a valódi tényeket! Elvesztettem az édesanyámat,barátokat és rokonokat!S elveszíthetem mindazokat is akiket még szeretek!Aki nem segít abban,hogy ezt az ügyet végre a helyére tegyük,azt ellenségemként kezelem mostantól! Régóta járok a rák nyomában szabadgondolkodóként,s keresm az eredendő tévedésünket ami megakadályozott minket, hogy megláthassuk a fától az erdőt!N em orvos vagyok s ezért sok volt a pótolni valóm! De így ,sokezernyi tanulmány olvasása után, s a történet valamennyi fontos részletének dokumentált ,elérhető részletének,hipotézisének,kísérletének ismeretében nem mondanám magam tájékozatlannak a témában!Annál is inkább nem,mert sokkal több időt szánhattam rá,mint bármelyik kutató vagy onkológus,nem is beszélve az egészségügy és egészségipar saját bajaikkal elfoglalt résztvevőit,hogy csak arákra koncentrálhassak. Ezért lett mára az a meggyőződésem,hogy helyre kellene billentenünk az átláthatóságot,tiszta vizet kellene a poharaba,nyilvánosságot kell biztosítani a valódi tények megismerésének!S az is meggyőződésem,hogy csak minden érdekelt bevonásával provokálhatunk ki valódi paradigmaváltást e témában!Ha peidig nem tesszük ezt meg közösen,orvosok,kutatók,döntéshozók és mi vaéódi és lehetséges áldozatok,...akkor minden úgy marad ahogy volt és semmi sem változik!Csakhogy az még több áldozatot is jelenthet! S,hogy az ügyet elég mélyről kezdjük,hát azzal indítanám ezt a válozást kezdeményező provokációt,hogy "már a dinoszauroszoknak is voltak rákőssejtjei,ráksejtjei s tumorai is"!Hogy ez miért érint bennünket?Majd holnap elmondom,ha engedi a nagy testvér,s még én sem ugrottam ki a nyolcadikról,mert hirtelen önvád kezdett marcangolni amiatt,hogy bele szádékozom dobni egy nagy követ a méhkasba! Mert pontosan erre készülök !Meg akarom mutatni ,hogy miért nem tudtuk megoldani évszázada sem azt amit a dinók elég jól "kezeltek". S teszem mindezt azért mert nem akarok hallgatni,cinkosa lenni senkinek ,s aszissztálni sem tovább !Albert Einsteim szerint,"ha minden nap ugyanazt teszed,de mégis más eredményt vársz,akkor az a legbiztosabb jele az őrületnek"!Jó néven veszek minden segítő szándékot és kritikát, de elutasítok minden cinikus vagy ostoba megjegyzést és igazolhatatlan kritikát amelyik szigorúan a fennálló, tekintélyelvű alapokon nyugszik !S a pikírt megjegyzéseket is a végére kellene tartogatni ,mert előbb tán végig kell hallgatni az új változatot, mielőtt megerősíti valaki a vakhitét, meggyőződését a régi iránt! Új paradigma csak új megközelítésből eredhet leginkább!

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Sceptyk's avatar
Sceptyk
6d

if squamous cancer is appropriate for CLo2 intramural injection, so should be angiosarcoma, shouldn't it?

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