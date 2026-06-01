On May 31, 2026, at the ASCO annual meeting, Akeso presented Phase III HARMONi-6 data for ivonescimab, its PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, which beat a PD-1 inhibitor head-to-head in the first-line treatment of advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Beyond demonstrating the efficacy breakthrough of the bispecific format, the study put a long-assumed but rarely discussed problem back on the table: bleeding risk is a core safety constraint in the treatment of squamous cancer. Starting from that problem, this piece lays out two mechanistic advantages that intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) ablation holds in bleeding safety, and why they matter especially in squamous and other hypervascular tumors.

Why bleeding risk is a serious problem in squamous cancer

The bleeding tendency of squamous cancer comes from two sources that stack on top of each other. They need to be understood separately.

Anatomy: squamous cancer sits next to large vessels by nature. Lung squamous cell carcinoma has a strong tendency toward a central location, arising around the large airways — the main and lobar bronchi — and hugging the pulmonary artery trunk and its branches at the hilum. Roughly 63% of the HARMONi-6 enrolled population had central squamous cancer, which tells you this is a high-bleeding-risk population to begin with. Squamous cancer also has a characteristic growth pattern of central necrosis and cavitation: the tumor grows faster than its blood supply can keep up with, the central tissue dies and forms a cavity, and the tumor ends up hollowed out and pressed against a large vessel. Once it erodes into or sits flush against a high-pressure vessel like the pulmonary artery, a rupture is a fatal massive hemoptysis that can kill within minutes. This is an inherent risk that exists even without any anti-vascular drug.

Pharmacology: anti-VEGF drugs ignite that inherent risk. VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) maintains the integrity and normal repair of the vascular endothelium. Anti-VEGF drugs such as bevacizumab work by inhibiting tumor angiogenesis, but the cost is that the endothelial repair capacity of the entire vascular system is weakened at the same time — vessel walls become brittle, rupture more easily, and heal more slowly once damaged. Layer that effect onto a central squamous tumor that is already necrotic, cavitated, and pressed against a large vessel, and the risk of fatal hemorrhage rises sharply.

Historically, this combination was learned at the cost of patients’ lives. Early bevacizumab trials in lung cancer saw unacceptable rates of fatal pulmonary hemorrhage in squamous patients, and squamous histology was written directly into the contraindications. This is precisely the point Dr. Julie Brahmer of Johns Hopkins made at the HARMONi-6 session — that before ivonescimab, VEGF inhibitors like bevacizumab were prohibited in squamous non-small cell lung cancer because the bleeding could be life-threatening. Non-squamous cancers (such as adenocarcinoma) tend to be peripheral, far from large vessels, with little cavitation, so VEGF drugs can be used; in squamous cancer they cannot. That dividing line is exactly why the bleeding risk of squamous cancer is such a serious problem.

Ivonescimab’s breakthrough narrative is built on this very point. It does not claim that VEGF no longer carries a bleeding risk in squamous cancer; it claims that, through the bispecific format, it brings the benefit of anti-VEGF into squamous cancer while keeping the bleeding risk within an acceptable range. In other words, the bleeding constraint in squamous cancer is so hard that being able to safely apply an anti-vascular mechanism to squamous cancer is itself a form of clinical value.

The two bleeding-safety advantages of intratumoral ClO₂ ablation

Based on observations confirmed in this therapy’s clinical data, intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide shows two mechanistic properties directly relevant to bleeding safety during tumor ablation. They act on different sources of bleeding and are complementary.

Advantage one: it does not spill outside the tumor, so it does not damage normal vessels. Once chlorine dioxide is injected into the tumor, its zone of action is physically locked within the tumor body and does not spill into surrounding normal tissue. The spatial distribution of this therapy is not driven by diffusion-led spread; it is governed by pressure-percolation locking during the injection phase plus threshold fixation during the reaction phase, combined with reaction self-limitation, so that the actual zone of action is predictable and non-spilling (safety-boundary overlap >90%).

The safety implication is direct: since the action does not reach beyond the tumor margin, it inflicts no pharmacological injury on the vessels in surrounding normal tissue — including the healthy wall of the very large vessel that abuts the tumor. This stands in fundamental contrast to the systemic vascular fragility caused by anti-VEGF. VEGF drugs act on the entire vascular system and cannot selectively weaken only the segment next to the tumor while sparing the rest; chlorine dioxide keeps its action confined inside the tumor, so the very systemic mechanism that makes VEGF drugs lethal in squamous cancer is simply not on this therapy’s pathway of action.

Advantage two: it occludes tumor vessels, so the ablation process does not introduce intratumoral bleeding. It has been confirmed in clinical data that after chlorine dioxide is injected into the tumor, it can rapidly destroy tumor vessels and cause vascular occlusion. This matters because it addresses a separate source of bleeding — the disturbance the ablation process itself inflicts on the abnormal vascular network inside the tumor.

Tumor neovasculature is notorious for being structurally abnormal, thin-walled, and lacking normal smooth-muscle support. Any method that causes destruction inside the tumor will disturb this fragile vascular network; the only question is whether what follows the disturbance is closure or open bleeding. As a strong oxidant, chlorine dioxide tends to rapidly occlude the vessels at its contact interface — that is, it seals tumor vessels as it ablates, so its net effect is to ablate and stop bleeding at the same time rather than to leave open hemorrhagic foci after destruction.

Squamous cancer is precisely the hypervascular, necrosis- and bleeding-prone tumor type, which amplifies the value of not introducing intratumoral bleeding during ablation. Other local methods have to worry about this extra variable in squamous cancer; if this therapy can suppress it, then it removes one especially dangerous risk factor from the treatment of squamous cancer.

How this compares with other treatment modalities

Once bleeding risk is split into its two sources, this therapy’s position relative to other modalities becomes clear. But one attribution distinction has to be made first.

For the segment of large vessel already invaded by the tumor, its rupture belongs to the baseline risk of the disease’s natural course — if the tumor has already invaded the vessel, that vessel will rupture from continued erosion even without treatment. This risk is shared by every treatment modality (and by no treatment at all), and should not be charged to any single modality. The fair dimension for comparison is how much additional bleeding risk each modality introduces on top of that shared baseline.

On that dimension, the contrasts are stark. Surgical resection is the most overt and highest in bleeding volume: it is an open procedure that requires cutting, dissecting, and exposing the tumor, and it requires actively mobilizing and ligating the invaded large vessel — intraoperative major hemorrhage is a core risk, and it is the very reason that tumors with central large-vessel invasion are so often deemed unresectable. Cryoablation runs relatively high: freeze-thaw cycles damage vessel walls, the ice ball ruptures on thawing and opens the intratumoral vascular bed, and probe-track and intratumoral bleeding are known complications, especially in hypervascular tumors. Radiofrequency and microwave (thermal ablation) sit in the middle: they seal vessels by thermal coagulation and handle small vessels reasonably well, but the heat-sink effect — blood flow carrying heat away — leaves incomplete coagulation right next to vessels, which becomes a weak point for both bleeding and incomplete ablation. Needle puncture and ethanol injection carry open-bleeding risk: puncture itself commonly causes open intratumoral vessel bleeding, and ethanol diffuses uncontrollably with unreliable vascular sealing.

Against this backdrop, the introduction of intratumoral bleeding during ablation is a general variable shared by all local ablation in hypervascular tumors — not something unique to squamous cancer — while surgery’s bleeding risk is the most overt of all. This therapy’s two mechanistic properties — non-spilling action, and occlusion of tumor vessels — give it a structural safety advantage on this comparable bleeding dimension, across indications, relative to surgery and to other ablation methods.

An honest definition of the boundaries

For these advantages to hold up in a professional setting, their limits have to be stated plainly, without overreach.

On evidentiary maturity: the vascular occlusion and coagulative sealing effect of intratumoral chlorine dioxide is supported by observations in this therapy’s clinical data; its stability across tumor types and locations can be further nailed down through immediate post-injection imaging and gross/pathological evidence (a coagulative sealed interface versus a hemorrhagic focus). This therapy’s properties of “no significant inflammatory edema” and “rapid visual imaging feedback” are themselves the direct means of displaying that observation.

On clinical positioning: the clinical positioning of this therapy should not be confined within the framework of systemic treatment. Its core value lies in using local, predictable physicochemical ablation to directly address tumor tissue and tumor vasculature, rather than bearing the cost of systemic side effects through long-term systemic drugs.

On the baseline risk that is not waived: for lesions where the tumor has substantially invaded the full thickness of a large vessel, the structural change at the interface after the ablated tissue retracts remains high-risk and requires case-by-case imaging assessment. That risk originates in the degree of the tumor’s vessel invasion — a disease-baseline risk shared by all modalities, not a pharmacological risk unique to this therapy.

Closing

The value of ivonescimab’s HARMONi-6 is not only the milestone of bispecific efficacy; it also brings the bleeding constraint of squamous cancer into clear focus: safely introducing an anti-vascular mechanism into squamous cancer is itself the hard problem. Intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation answers that problem with two complementary mechanistic properties — its action does not spill outside the tumor, so it does not harm normal vessels; and it occludes tumor vessels, so the ablation process does not introduce intratumoral bleeding. Taken together, on the dimension of bleeding safety that is so critical in squamous and other hypervascular tumors, this therapy holds a defensible structural advantage relative to anti-VEGF drugs, to other ablation methods, and to surgery. It is an additional advantage worth asserting explicitly in clinical positioning and regulatory narrative — and the key load-bearing evidence for it is the direct imaging and pathological record of the injection zone: ablating and occluding at once, with no active bleeding.