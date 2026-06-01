An Overlooked Advantage of Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation: Bleeding Safety During Ablation
What Akeso’s ivonescimab HARMONi-6 data reveals about the bleeding problem in squamous cancer — and how this therapy’s dual mechanism sidesteps it
On May 31, 2026, at the ASCO annual meeting, Akeso presented Phase III HARMONi-6 data for ivonescimab, its PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, which beat a PD-1 inhibitor head-to-head in the first-line treatment of advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Beyond demonstrating the efficacy breakthrough of the bispecific format, the study put a long-assumed but rarely discussed problem back on the table: bleeding risk is a core safety constraint in the treatment of squamous cancer. Starting from that problem, this piece lays out two mechanistic advantages that intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) ablation holds in bleeding safety, and why they matter especially in squamous and other hypervascular tumors.
Why bleeding risk is a serious problem in squamous cancer
The bleeding tendency of squamous cancer comes from two sources that stack on top of each other. They need to be understood separately.
Anatomy: squamous cancer sits next to large vessels by nature. Lung squamous cell carcinoma has a strong tendency toward a central location, arising around the large airways — the main and lobar bronchi — and hugging the pulmonary artery trunk and its branches at the hilum. Roughly 63% of the HARMONi-6 enrolled population had central squamous cancer, which tells you this is a high-bleeding-risk population to begin with. Squamous cancer also has a characteristic growth pattern of central necrosis and cavitation: the tumor grows faster than its blood supply can keep up with, the central tissue dies and forms a cavity, and the tumor ends up hollowed out and pressed against a large vessel. Once it erodes into or sits flush against a high-pressure vessel like the pulmonary artery, a rupture is a fatal massive hemoptysis that can kill within minutes. This is an inherent risk that exists even without any anti-vascular drug.
Pharmacology: anti-VEGF drugs ignite that inherent risk. VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) maintains the integrity and normal repair of the vascular endothelium. Anti-VEGF drugs such as bevacizumab work by inhibiting tumor angiogenesis, but the cost is that the endothelial repair capacity of the entire vascular system is weakened at the same time — vessel walls become brittle, rupture more easily, and heal more slowly once damaged. Layer that effect onto a central squamous tumor that is already necrotic, cavitated, and pressed against a large vessel, and the risk of fatal hemorrhage rises sharply.
Historically, this combination was learned at the cost of patients’ lives. Early bevacizumab trials in lung cancer saw unacceptable rates of fatal pulmonary hemorrhage in squamous patients, and squamous histology was written directly into the contraindications. This is precisely the point Dr. Julie Brahmer of Johns Hopkins made at the HARMONi-6 session — that before ivonescimab, VEGF inhibitors like bevacizumab were prohibited in squamous non-small cell lung cancer because the bleeding could be life-threatening. Non-squamous cancers (such as adenocarcinoma) tend to be peripheral, far from large vessels, with little cavitation, so VEGF drugs can be used; in squamous cancer they cannot. That dividing line is exactly why the bleeding risk of squamous cancer is such a serious problem.
Ivonescimab’s breakthrough narrative is built on this very point. It does not claim that VEGF no longer carries a bleeding risk in squamous cancer; it claims that, through the bispecific format, it brings the benefit of anti-VEGF into squamous cancer while keeping the bleeding risk within an acceptable range. In other words, the bleeding constraint in squamous cancer is so hard that being able to safely apply an anti-vascular mechanism to squamous cancer is itself a form of clinical value.
The two bleeding-safety advantages of intratumoral ClO₂ ablation
Based on observations confirmed in this therapy’s clinical data, intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide shows two mechanistic properties directly relevant to bleeding safety during tumor ablation. They act on different sources of bleeding and are complementary.
Advantage one: it does not spill outside the tumor, so it does not damage normal vessels. Once chlorine dioxide is injected into the tumor, its zone of action is physically locked within the tumor body and does not spill into surrounding normal tissue. The spatial distribution of this therapy is not driven by diffusion-led spread; it is governed by pressure-percolation locking during the injection phase plus threshold fixation during the reaction phase, combined with reaction self-limitation, so that the actual zone of action is predictable and non-spilling (safety-boundary overlap >90%).
The safety implication is direct: since the action does not reach beyond the tumor margin, it inflicts no pharmacological injury on the vessels in surrounding normal tissue — including the healthy wall of the very large vessel that abuts the tumor. This stands in fundamental contrast to the systemic vascular fragility caused by anti-VEGF. VEGF drugs act on the entire vascular system and cannot selectively weaken only the segment next to the tumor while sparing the rest; chlorine dioxide keeps its action confined inside the tumor, so the very systemic mechanism that makes VEGF drugs lethal in squamous cancer is simply not on this therapy’s pathway of action.
Advantage two: it occludes tumor vessels, so the ablation process does not introduce intratumoral bleeding. It has been confirmed in clinical data that after chlorine dioxide is injected into the tumor, it can rapidly destroy tumor vessels and cause vascular occlusion. This matters because it addresses a separate source of bleeding — the disturbance the ablation process itself inflicts on the abnormal vascular network inside the tumor.
Tumor neovasculature is notorious for being structurally abnormal, thin-walled, and lacking normal smooth-muscle support. Any method that causes destruction inside the tumor will disturb this fragile vascular network; the only question is whether what follows the disturbance is closure or open bleeding. As a strong oxidant, chlorine dioxide tends to rapidly occlude the vessels at its contact interface — that is, it seals tumor vessels as it ablates, so its net effect is to ablate and stop bleeding at the same time rather than to leave open hemorrhagic foci after destruction.
Squamous cancer is precisely the hypervascular, necrosis- and bleeding-prone tumor type, which amplifies the value of not introducing intratumoral bleeding during ablation. Other local methods have to worry about this extra variable in squamous cancer; if this therapy can suppress it, then it removes one especially dangerous risk factor from the treatment of squamous cancer.
How this compares with other treatment modalities
Once bleeding risk is split into its two sources, this therapy’s position relative to other modalities becomes clear. But one attribution distinction has to be made first.
For the segment of large vessel already invaded by the tumor, its rupture belongs to the baseline risk of the disease’s natural course — if the tumor has already invaded the vessel, that vessel will rupture from continued erosion even without treatment. This risk is shared by every treatment modality (and by no treatment at all), and should not be charged to any single modality. The fair dimension for comparison is how much additional bleeding risk each modality introduces on top of that shared baseline.
On that dimension, the contrasts are stark. Surgical resection is the most overt and highest in bleeding volume: it is an open procedure that requires cutting, dissecting, and exposing the tumor, and it requires actively mobilizing and ligating the invaded large vessel — intraoperative major hemorrhage is a core risk, and it is the very reason that tumors with central large-vessel invasion are so often deemed unresectable. Cryoablation runs relatively high: freeze-thaw cycles damage vessel walls, the ice ball ruptures on thawing and opens the intratumoral vascular bed, and probe-track and intratumoral bleeding are known complications, especially in hypervascular tumors. Radiofrequency and microwave (thermal ablation) sit in the middle: they seal vessels by thermal coagulation and handle small vessels reasonably well, but the heat-sink effect — blood flow carrying heat away — leaves incomplete coagulation right next to vessels, which becomes a weak point for both bleeding and incomplete ablation. Needle puncture and ethanol injection carry open-bleeding risk: puncture itself commonly causes open intratumoral vessel bleeding, and ethanol diffuses uncontrollably with unreliable vascular sealing.
Against this backdrop, the introduction of intratumoral bleeding during ablation is a general variable shared by all local ablation in hypervascular tumors — not something unique to squamous cancer — while surgery’s bleeding risk is the most overt of all. This therapy’s two mechanistic properties — non-spilling action, and occlusion of tumor vessels — give it a structural safety advantage on this comparable bleeding dimension, across indications, relative to surgery and to other ablation methods.
An honest definition of the boundaries
For these advantages to hold up in a professional setting, their limits have to be stated plainly, without overreach.
On evidentiary maturity: the vascular occlusion and coagulative sealing effect of intratumoral chlorine dioxide is supported by observations in this therapy’s clinical data; its stability across tumor types and locations can be further nailed down through immediate post-injection imaging and gross/pathological evidence (a coagulative sealed interface versus a hemorrhagic focus). This therapy’s properties of “no significant inflammatory edema” and “rapid visual imaging feedback” are themselves the direct means of displaying that observation.
On clinical positioning: the clinical positioning of this therapy should not be confined within the framework of systemic treatment. Its core value lies in using local, predictable physicochemical ablation to directly address tumor tissue and tumor vasculature, rather than bearing the cost of systemic side effects through long-term systemic drugs.
On the baseline risk that is not waived: for lesions where the tumor has substantially invaded the full thickness of a large vessel, the structural change at the interface after the ablated tissue retracts remains high-risk and requires case-by-case imaging assessment. That risk originates in the degree of the tumor’s vessel invasion — a disease-baseline risk shared by all modalities, not a pharmacological risk unique to this therapy.
Closing
The value of ivonescimab’s HARMONi-6 is not only the milestone of bispecific efficacy; it also brings the bleeding constraint of squamous cancer into clear focus: safely introducing an anti-vascular mechanism into squamous cancer is itself the hard problem. Intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation answers that problem with two complementary mechanistic properties — its action does not spill outside the tumor, so it does not harm normal vessels; and it occludes tumor vessels, so the ablation process does not introduce intratumoral bleeding. Taken together, on the dimension of bleeding safety that is so critical in squamous and other hypervascular tumors, this therapy holds a defensible structural advantage relative to anti-VEGF drugs, to other ablation methods, and to surgery. It is an additional advantage worth asserting explicitly in clinical positioning and regulatory narrative — and the key load-bearing evidence for it is the direct imaging and pathological record of the injection zone: ablating and occluding at once, with no active bleeding.
Xuewu Liu’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Paradigmaváltásra van szükség rák-tumor ügyben s protokolljaik, hipotéziseik s a kezelések következményes kísérleteinek területén is! Kétségbeesetten szükségünk van egy sokkal nagyobb és agresszívabb rákkutatási programra, de annak végre olyan kutatásnak kell(kellene) lennie, amely a végleges megoldás irányába mutat, nem pedig a befolyásos szereplők pénzügyi és politikai szükségletei felé! Meg egy nagyon mély- ,és őszinte megközelítésre ,olyan mélyre és őszintére, mint amit egy olyan ügy megkövetel, ami immáron majd száz esztendeje szedi áldozatait , s amelynél mára már nem eldönthető, hogy száz millió embertársunk elvesztésének oka egy betegség, a beavatkozások okkal megkérdőjelezhető eredménytelensége ,vagy éppen a félelem volt!?Természetesen mindez ,együtt eredményezték azt a tarthatatlan állapotot, aminek következményei sötét felhőként telepedtek ránk .Félelemben szocializálódunk és félelemben élünk!Hisz az már anyatejjel szívtuk magunkba,hogy ha kiejtik valahol a nevét, akkor görcsbe rándul mindenki gyomra,s ránk telepszik Dart Wader Halálcsillagának emberi megfeleltetése: a tumor,a várható következmények ,az azonnali kétségbeesés!S akár magunk vagyunk az érintettek,akár szeretteink,barátok,hozzátartozók,...egyaránt megvisel már maga a gondolat is! Mondhatnám,hogy a fejlett orvostudomány eredményesen képes kezelni mára a problémát.A rákét és a tumorokét is!Csakhogy ahhoz meg kellene erőszakolnom a statisztikákat ,s hazudnom kellene!Növekvő esetszám ,egyre több áldozat,s ráadásul egyre több faja-, és alfaja tizedel minket,s az sem vígasztal,ha mindennek hátterében súlyosbító körülményként a félelem is ott áll , vagy olyan kezelések amelyek a rákos sejtek pusztítását csak az ép sejtjeink,szerveink ,mikrobiómunk száttiprásával együtt képes valamilyen ,korlátozott eredményt felmutatni!Már ha túléljük.Őszintén kellene beszélnünk a rákról,mert a változás kényszere egyre erősebb. Ahhoz,hogy valódi paradigmaváltás lehessen az onkológián és a tudomány minden olyan területén amely érintett a rákkutatásban,gyógyszerfejlesztésben,protokollok elfogadásában ,utókezelésben stb.,..ahhoz legelőször is el kellene ismerni a jelen állapot tarthatatlanságát!El kellene ismerni, hogy nem történt semmiféle áttörés, annak ellenére, hogy 1960 óta sokszor reménykedtünk új "csodákban", amikről utóbb kiderült, hogy hiú reményt ünnepeltünk !Pedig minden támogatást megkaptak a laborok, s a rákkutatók is!Elkövettünk azonban egy óriási-, és végzetesnek bizonyuló hibát, mert az eredendő ok meghatározásánál egy tévedésre alapoztuk minden kísérletünket, vizsgálatunkat, terápiáinkat! S tettük ezt azért, mert egyetlen cél lebegett előttünk érthetően: az, hogy minél előbb "LEGYŐZHESSÜK"a rákot , s"ELPUSZTÍTHASSUK" a tumorokat!A cél érthető s nem is volt senkinek kétsége affelől,hogy megoldás majd akkor leszaz ügyben,ha valaki megtalálja az"ellenszert", a hibátlan módszert, a Nobel.díjat hozó megoldást a "betegségek betegségére"!Tele írtunk egy könyvtárat arról,hogy mi a rák,hogyan keletkezik, miként viselkedik,...,s minden egyebet is amit kideríthetett róla százezernyi szakember ,akik a mai napig a világ sokezernyi laborjában még mindig a "bölcsek kövét" az egyetemes megoldást, a végső módszert keresik! Ami azt igazolja, hogy a billió dollárok ellenére és a képtelenűl nagy rákellenes kutatási programok ellenére, még mindig ott toporgunk az eredendő probléma előszobájában, megoldástalanul, kétségbeesetten és kilátástalanul tördelve a kezünk verejtékben úszva! Van akinek ahhoz fűződhet érdeke,hogy az ő laborjábann találják meg a végső megoldást!Van akinek ahhoz,hogy minden érintett pácienst az ő módszerével,gyógyszerével,sugarval,mérgével,protokolljával etc. próbálják meggyógyítani!Nem kárhoztatok senkit s nem vdolok senkit!Ez most nem a felelősök kereséséről vagy az öszeesküvés elméletekről szól! A paradigma váltás kényszerét próbálom megértetni azokkal is akik kutatják,azokkal is akik kezelik s azokkal is akik kétségbeesetten várják ,hogy legyen végre valódi megoldás!Naponta több tanulmány lát napvilágot a témában ,mint régen évente!Ennyi hipotézis még betegséggel kapcsolatban nem született,ami bizonyítja,hogy mennyire szeretnénk megszabadulni ettől a retettenetesen nyomasztó helyzettől!Ami miatt ráadásul mindannyiunk feje föltt ott lebeg Daklész kardjaként,hogy valamennyien áldozati szerepben vagyunk.Mindanyian lehetünk rákkal diagnosztizáltak,átélhetjük szeretteink szívszorító érintettségét,s az onkológus,az egészségügy miniszter,a gyógyszer monopólium urai sem kívételek!A "rém" mindannyiunkra rátalálhat és mindannyiunkat valódi áldozattá tahat! Nos pont ezért kellene végre valóban őszintén,nyiltan beszélnünk arról,hogy zsákutcában vagyunk!Ha nem abban lennénk,akkor már régen megoldottuk volna azt,hogy ne legyen többb rákbeteg,s ne okozzon mindenkinek ennyi pokoliéjszakát a félelem bsem betegként,sem hozzátartozóként,sem tehetetlen onkológusként!Senki jó szándékát nem kívánom kétségbe vonni,sem azzal vádolni bárkit,hogy szándékosan akadályozza profitérdek okán vagy másért,hogy valódi megoldás születhessen egy "emberi betegségnek " elkönyvelt ,halálos nyavalyaként számontartott "rémségre".Akkor sem,ha vannak erre utaló jelek,netán bizonyítékok vagy ráutaló magatartások a rákügyet kezükben tartók körében ! A mi érdekeink azonban teljesen egyértelműek és egyszerűen megfogalmazhatóak!Mi ,...az érintettek ,az áldozati fenyegetettség árnyékában élők ,a magunkban tumorokat hordozók,s valamennyi családtagun,s mindazok akiknek volt van és lesz(lehet) bármi köze rákhoz,tumorhoz s azok valamennyi ismert terápiájához,..nos ,mi abban vagyunk érdekltek,hogy tiszta víz kerüljön minden pohárba!Abban,hogy mindenki őszintén álljon végre egy olyan kérdéshez,amit megnyugtatóan csak akkor fogunk tudni megközelíteni és megoldani is,ha végleg száműzzük a hazugságokat,a maszatolást, a hamis hitegetést, a "mindentudás" gőgösségét,s a valódi információk őszinte feltárásával lehetővé tesszük a szükséges paradigma váltást ami kimozdíthatja a holtpontról ezt a megrekedt ügyet!be kell fejezni a statisztikák torzítását,s nyilvánosságra hozni az eltérített kezelések valódi eredményességének minden részletét még akkor is,ha az nem vet feltétlenül jó fényt a szereplők egy részére!Tiszta vizet kell a poharakba önteni,hogy átlátható legyen ez a sok sebből vérző történet,ami több világháborúnyi áldozatot követelt már eddig is!Aki ebben nem segit ,az cinkos,tettestárs vagy szándékos károkozó!Ám mentesíthet mindenkit,hogy egy valóban ilyen súlyos ügy végcélja érdekében cél bárki követhet el hibákat.De a felelőség alól csak az mentesülhet,aki hajlandó őszintén feltárni a valódi tényeket! Elvesztettem az édesanyámat,barátokat és rokonokat!S elveszíthetem mindazokat is akiket még szeretek!Aki nem segít abban,hogy ezt az ügyet végre a helyére tegyük,azt ellenségemként kezelem mostantól! Régóta járok a rák nyomában szabadgondolkodóként,s keresm az eredendő tévedésünket ami megakadályozott minket, hogy megláthassuk a fától az erdőt!N em orvos vagyok s ezért sok volt a pótolni valóm! De így ,sokezernyi tanulmány olvasása után, s a történet valamennyi fontos részletének dokumentált ,elérhető részletének,hipotézisének,kísérletének ismeretében nem mondanám magam tájékozatlannak a témában!Annál is inkább nem,mert sokkal több időt szánhattam rá,mint bármelyik kutató vagy onkológus,nem is beszélve az egészségügy és egészségipar saját bajaikkal elfoglalt résztvevőit,hogy csak arákra koncentrálhassak. Ezért lett mára az a meggyőződésem,hogy helyre kellene billentenünk az átláthatóságot,tiszta vizet kellene a poharaba,nyilvánosságot kell biztosítani a valódi tények megismerésének!S az is meggyőződésem,hogy csak minden érdekelt bevonásával provokálhatunk ki valódi paradigmaváltást e témában!Ha peidig nem tesszük ezt meg közösen,orvosok,kutatók,döntéshozók és mi vaéódi és lehetséges áldozatok,...akkor minden úgy marad ahogy volt és semmi sem változik!Csakhogy az még több áldozatot is jelenthet! S,hogy az ügyet elég mélyről kezdjük,hát azzal indítanám ezt a válozást kezdeményező provokációt,hogy "már a dinoszauroszoknak is voltak rákőssejtjei,ráksejtjei s tumorai is"!Hogy ez miért érint bennünket?Majd holnap elmondom,ha engedi a nagy testvér,s még én sem ugrottam ki a nyolcadikról,mert hirtelen önvád kezdett marcangolni amiatt,hogy bele szádékozom dobni egy nagy követ a méhkasba! Mert pontosan erre készülök !Meg akarom mutatni ,hogy miért nem tudtuk megoldani évszázada sem azt amit a dinók elég jól "kezeltek". S teszem mindezt azért mert nem akarok hallgatni,cinkosa lenni senkinek ,s aszissztálni sem tovább !Albert Einsteim szerint,"ha minden nap ugyanazt teszed,de mégis más eredményt vársz,akkor az a legbiztosabb jele az őrületnek"!Jó néven veszek minden segítő szándékot és kritikát, de elutasítok minden cinikus vagy ostoba megjegyzést és igazolhatatlan kritikát amelyik szigorúan a fennálló, tekintélyelvű alapokon nyugszik !S a pikírt megjegyzéseket is a végére kellene tartogatni ,mert előbb tán végig kell hallgatni az új változatot, mielőtt megerősíti valaki a vakhitét, meggyőződését a régi iránt! Új paradigma csak új megközelítésből eredhet leginkább!
if squamous cancer is appropriate for CLo2 intramural injection, so should be angiosarcoma, shouldn't it?