When we began developing the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System, the goal was never to compete with surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy. It was something much simpler: could a tumor be eliminated by treating the tumor itself, rather than treating the patient in order to reach it?

After nearly forty human patients and fifteen companion animals — including nine complex veterinary cases in recent months — we believe a pattern is beginning to emerge.

These observations are early. They are not randomized trials. But they raise a question worth taking seriously: have we spent decades accepting complexity in local cancer treatment that was never actually necessary?

Every local therapy is constrained by its own delivery system

Modern oncology has produced extraordinary technologies. Surgery. Radiation. Cryoablation. Radiofrequency ablation. Electrochemotherapy. Each has helped countless patients, and each remains essential.

But look at what they have in common. Surgery removes a tumor by removing tissue around it. Radiation delivers energy through normal tissue to reach the target. Thermal ablation destroys a fixed volume around a probe. Electrochemotherapy depends on the geometry of an electric field.

In every case, the therapeutic effect is shaped by the delivery mechanism rather than by the tumor.

This works well when tumors are small and conveniently located. It degrades quickly when they are not. A probe covers a few centimeters; a larger tumor requires more probes, more overlapping fields, and more seams between them — and it is at those seams that treatment fails. Doubling tumor volume does not double the difficulty. It compounds it.

The limiting factor is not our ability to kill tumor cells. It is our ability to deliver.

A different starting point

Intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation begins from the opposite end of the problem.

Rather than delivering energy from outside, the therapeutic agent is placed directly inside the tumor. Rather than estimating coverage from a model, CT or ultrasound guidance lets us observe where the injected solution actually distributes. Regions that remain uncovered can be identified and reinjected during the same procedure.

The result is a closed loop rather than a single blind intervention: inject, observe, correct.

That distinction sounds procedural. In practice it changes what tumor size means.

What we have observed

Across nearly forty human cases and fifteen veterinary cases, several observations have recurred.

1. Large tumors remain tractable

Recent veterinary cases have involved tumors in the range of 50 to 90 mL. Treating them did not require a different strategy — only broader injection coverage. We did not add probes, add fractions, or change the underlying approach.

This is the observation we find most difficult to explain within the conventional framework, and the one that most clearly separates this method from probe-based ablation. For probe-based techniques, volume is the fundamental constraint. So far, it has not behaved as one here.

2. Minimal systemic toxicity

Because the agent is delivered directly into the tumor rather than circulated systemically, exposure of the rest of the body is limited by design. To date, our clinical observations have shown few acute systemic adverse effects. Whether this holds in larger prospective series remains to be established.

3. No surgical incision

Several recent veterinary cases showed extensive tumor necrosis without any conventional excision. Even where large volumes of necrotic tissue eventually detached, healing proceeded without the wide surgical wounds that radical resection normally requires.

One recent tongue cancer case illustrated this vividly. The tongue was already considered unsalvageable before treatment: the tumor had destroyed the tongue base, and with it the vascular supply to the entire organ. Any effective option, surgical or otherwise, meant losing the tongue.

Following intratumoral injection, the tumor underwent extensive necrosis. The tongue detached on its own. The oral cavity began healing — without resection, and without a single suture.

4. Repeatability

Residual tumor, where identified, can in principle be treated again. Radiation is limited by cumulative dose. Surgery is limited by the anatomy that remains. Local injection is limited by neither.

This changes the risk profile of the first treatment. When a procedure can be repeated, it does not have to be definitive on the first attempt.

5. Lower infrastructure requirements

Radiation therapy requires a linear accelerator and a specialized facility. Electrochemotherapy requires dedicated electroporation equipment. Our current workflow requires CT or ultrasound guidance, standard interventional needles, and injection.

The implication is not subtle. Advanced local tumor treatment could become available at a far larger number of hospitals than the handful currently equipped to provide it.

6. The treatment can be watched as it happens

Under CT or ultrasound guidance, the distribution of the injected solution and the tissue response it produces can be followed during the procedure itself. Post-treatment extent can be assessed with contrast-enhanced imaging.

Practically, this means two things. Coverage is verified rather than assumed. And if the solution begins tracking somewhere it should not, that is apparent while the injection is still in progress and can still be modified.

No other local modality offers a comparable feedback loop at the moment of delivery. In our experience it has been the single most useful safeguard when treating tumors sitting against structures that cannot be sacrificed.

A closer look at each alternative

The comparison worth making is not abstract. It is modality by modality, on the specific problem of a large, image-visible, locally accessible solid tumor.

Surgery remains the reference standard, and for good reason: it removes the tumor in a single procedure and yields tissue for diagnosis and margin assessment. Its constraints are anatomical. Removing a malignancy means removing a cuff of normal tissue with it, which is why an oral tumor may cost part of a mandible and a limb tumor may cost the limb. Where structures cannot be sacrificed, the operation cannot be done. It requires one prolonged anesthetic event, it creates a wound that must be closed and healed, and once the tumor bed has been disrupted, a second operation is substantially harder than the first.

Radiation therapy offers conformality that nothing else matches and can preserve organs surgery would have to remove. Its constraints are logistical and cumulative. A definitive-intent protocol commonly runs sixteen to twenty fractions, and because animals will not hold position, each fraction is a separate anesthetic event. Total dose is capped: once delivered, the field cannot simply be retreated. Late effects — fibrosis, mucosal and bone toxicity — accrue over months. And the equipment requirement is absolute. A linear accelerator exists in very few veterinary centers, which for most owners converts “radiation is an option” into “radiation is an option in another city.”

Cryoablation kills by freezing within an iceball whose size is fixed by the probe. Beyond that boundary, nothing happens. Large lesions require multiple probes and multiple freeze-thaw cycles, and the same blood flow that limits thermal ablation limits freezing. Its distinctive problem comes afterward: the necrotic tissue stays where it is. A large volume of dead tissue left in situ swells, must be resorbed slowly, and carries a real risk of secondary infection.

Radiofrequency and microwave ablation deposit heat around a probe, and inherit two constraints from that. The first is geometry: coverage is a fixed volume per insertion, so larger tumors require overlapping ablations, and viable tissue survives at the seams. The second is more interesting. Blood flow carries heat away — the heat-sink effect — so tissue adjacent to vessels is systematically under-treated. The better a tumor’s blood supply, the worse thermal ablation performs. With radiofrequency there is a further ceiling: charring around the electrode raises impedance and shuts down further energy delivery.

Irreversible electroporation is genuinely elegant near vessels and nerves, because it is non-thermal and spares collagen scaffolding. It is also the most demanding procedure on this list: multiple needles placed in strict parallel alignment, general anesthesia with deep neuromuscular blockade, cardiac gating, and an ablation volume that remains small. It solves a precision problem, not a volume problem.

Electrochemotherapy is well established in European veterinary oncology and works well on cutaneous, subcutaneous, and oral lesions. Its limit is the electric field. Coverage is defined by electrode geometry and by depth of field penetration, so bulky tumors need repeated sessions, and it requires a dedicated electroporator.

Ethanol ablation is the closest existing analogue to what we do, and its failure mode is the most instructive. Ethanol kills by protein denaturation and dehydration — a process that requires the agent to remain in contact with tissue. In hepatocellular carcinoma it works because a capsule holds it in place. In an infiltrative tumor without a capsule, it tracks along the path of least resistance and drains away before it has acted. Its dose must also scale with tumor volume, which for a 50 mL lesion approaches systemic toxicity, and injection is severely painful.

Where intratumoral chlorine dioxide differs

Set against that list, the differences are structural rather than incremental.

Every probe- and field-based method above is limited by geometry: the treated volume is a function of the instrument, so volume scales cost linearly and creates seams. Injection is limited by distribution instead. Volume is not the same kind of obstacle.

Every thermal method is degraded by blood flow. Chlorine dioxide targets the vasculature itself, so perfusion is not an obstacle to be overcome — it is the route of delivery. The single anatomical feature that most undermines thermal ablation is the one this method exploits.

Ethanol requires dwell time; chlorine dioxide reacts on contact, which is why loss of confinement matters far less. The same rapid consumption gives the treatment a self-limiting boundary: the agent advances until its oxidative capacity is exhausted, and stops.

And uniquely on this list, the operator can see the treated territory while treating it. Cryoablation infers coverage from an ultrasound iceball, thermal ablation from modeled isotherms, ethanol from nothing at all.

This cuts in two directions, and the second matters more than the first.

Looking inward, visible distribution tells us whether the tumor has actually been covered, so an under-treated region can be reinjected during the same procedure rather than discovered on follow-up imaging weeks later.

Looking outward, it tells us where the agent is going that we do not want it to go. Injected solution follows tissue planes, and tissue planes are not always the ones we intend. Under CT or ultrasound, tracking toward a major vessel, a nerve trunk, an airway, or a body cavity is visible as it happens — while the needle is still in place and the injection can still be stopped, repositioned, or fractionated.

Compare that to the alternatives. With thermal ablation, the extent of collateral injury is determined the moment energy is delivered and confirmed only afterward. With radiation, dose to surrounding tissue is planned in advance and cannot be revised mid-fraction. With ethanol, leakage is invisible by definition — the first sign is a complication.

Real-time visualization converts safety from something predicted before the procedure into something controlled during it. For tumors adjacent to structures that cannot be sacrificed, that is not a convenience. It is the difference between a treatable lesion and an untreatable one.

We may have been comparing treatments along the wrong axis

Oncology has traditionally asked: which treatment kills tumors better?

A more useful question may be: which treatment removes the tumor at the lowest total cost to the patient?

That cost is not only measured in tumor response. It includes damage to normal tissue, systemic toxicity, the number of anesthetic events, the duration of treatment, the equipment and expertise required, the financial burden, and whether anything can be done if the first attempt falls short.

Measured on that axis, intratumoral therapy stops looking like one more ablation technique and starts looking like a different category of platform.

Not a replacement for everything

None of this makes surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy obsolete. Each continues to do things this approach cannot. Microscopic residual disease, diffuse metastases, and tumors that cannot be reached under imaging will continue to require other tools.

But for image-visible, locally accessible solid tumors, our early experience suggests a combination of properties that is difficult to achieve with any existing local therapy: large-volume capability, no incision, minimal systemic exposure, repeatability, and low infrastructure requirements — together, in one procedure.

Small numbers, but an unusually consistent signal

Evidence is not determined by study design alone. It is also determined by reproducibility. A single randomized trial with heterogeneous outcomes can be less informative than dozens of independent treatments producing the same biological response. The defining feature of our experience so far has not been its size. It has been its consistency.

In every case we have treated — across species, across tumor types, and across a volume range spanning more than an order of magnitude — the same immediate response has followed injection: rapid, visible devascularization of the tumor, beginning within minutes and stopping at a defined margin. Not most cases. Every case.

Consistency of that kind constrains what can be inferred from it. A response that appears in one case out of three invites competing explanations. A response that appears without exception, within minutes, and independently of operator, species, tumor histology, and tumor volume is difficult to attribute to case selection, to chance, or to the natural course of the disease.

It also produces something a heterogeneous trial rarely does: a directly observable readout of whether the treatment reached its target, available during the procedure rather than months afterward.

What consistency alone does not settle is comparative benefit over time. That requires follow-up data, and that work is ahead of us. But it does establish that the effect is real and reproducible — and that is the precondition for everything else.

The evidence still needs to grow

Our present experience consists of nearly forty human cases, fifteen companion animals, progressively more complex tumors, and progressively larger treatment volumes.

It is early clinical experience. Long-term follow-up, prospective series, and eventually comparative studies will determine where this technology belongs.

But innovation rarely begins with hundreds of randomized trials. It usually begins with something much smaller and much harder to ignore: a growing collection of cases that refuse to behave the way conventional wisdom says they should.

We think that is what we are looking at.

What comes next

The objective is no longer to demonstrate that tumors can be destroyed. That question, for us, is settled.

The real challenge is to show that this approach delivers, consistently:

durable local tumor control

preservation of function

low systemic toxicity

repeatability

broad clinical accessibility

If those five continue to hold as the series grows, intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation will not be another local therapy. It will be a new way of treating image-accessible solid tumors.