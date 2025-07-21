As many of my readers know, the cancer therapy I’ve developed—Intra-Tumoral ClO₂—originated from my search for reliable intervention paths in complex biological systems. The same logic applies to political systems. In this essay, I extend the Principle of Predictable Intervention (PPI) to global conflict—particularly the Russia-Ukraine war and the Taiwan Strait question.



📌 Methodological Boundaries and Ethical Stance: Why PPI Rejects the Legitimacy of Preemptive War

This article applies the Principle of Predictable Intervention (PPI) to analyze the structural logic behind warfare in the 21st century. At the outset, however, we must clarify: this analysis is solely intended to reveal the structural stability—or failure—of war-related decisions. It is not a moral justification for any act of preemptive aggression.

PPI does not deny that some preemptive wars may be structurally predictable under specific conditions. But predictability does not equal legitimacy. Preemptive warfare—defined as initiating violence without direct attack, based on perceived threats or strategic gains—may be “controllable” in form, yet still fundamentally violates the ethical foundation of a civilized society.

Therefore, this article assumes: all acts of preemptive war are morally unacceptable, even if they appear structurally coherent under PPI analysis. Structure may support it; ethics must not.