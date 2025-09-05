If money alone could cure disease, Steve Jobs would still be alive. He would be sitting beside Bill Gates at the White House dinner tonight.

Introduction: A White House Dinner That Speaks Volumes

On September 4, 2025, President Donald Trump hosted a dinner at the White House with some of the most powerful figures in the technology and business sectors. The event, initially scheduled for the newly renovated Rose Garden, was forced indoors to the White House State Dining Room after heavy rain.

The guest list read like a who’s who of the artificial intelligence (AI) and technology world:

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta)

Bill Gates (Microsoft co-founder)

Tim Cook (Apple)

Sam Altman (OpenAI)

Sergey Brin and Sundar Pichai (Google/Alphabet)

Other executives from major technology firms

The dinner followed a meeting of the White House’s newly formed Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force, chaired earlier in the day by First Lady Melania Trump, who spoke about the importance of responsible AI growth for children and society.

One notable absence: Elon Musk, who had a public falling out with Trump earlier in the year. Musk was invited but chose not to attend, sending a representative in his place.

The spotlight, however, was not on AI alone. Sitting between President Trump and Melania was Bill Gates, who used the occasion to make bold pronouncements. Gates declared that he was in talks with Trump about vaccines and gene editing, with the stated goal of curing and even eradicating most diseases. He concluded confidently: “Our work will change the world.”

It was a grand vision. But it raises uncomfortable questions.

Part I: The Problem of Authority Without Competence

Bill Gates never completed a university degree. He has no formal medical training, no clinical experience, and no academic background in biology, chemistry, or medicine. Yet here he was, at the most prestigious dinner table in America, speaking as though he held the keys to curing humanity’s most devastating illnesses.

Should we admire this ambition? Or should we pause and ask: on what basis can a man without medical education claim that his approach—anchored primarily in vast capital and institutional influence—will cure diseases that have eluded decades of research by trained oncologists, virologists, and immunologists?

Here lies the paradox. In the dominant public discourse, Gates is celebrated as a visionary, a philanthropist, a technologist whose billions grant him both a platform and credibility. His lack of a medical degree is rarely, if ever, raised as an objection to his sweeping interventions in global health.

Contrast this with how WIRED and other mainstream media outlets treat innovators outside the medical establishment. When they wrote about me, they attacked with a singular refrain: “Liu has no medical background.” (WIRED article)

The difference is telling. Gates’ absence of medical training is glossed over, even as he steers billions into vaccine development, gene editing, and agricultural biotechnology. Meanwhile, independent researchers who dare to propose novel approaches to cancer treatment are mocked, delegitimized, and censored on the grounds of “lacking credentials.”

Part II: The Capital Path vs. The Scientific Path

Bill Gates’ influence in health is not rooted in scientific insight. It is rooted in capital leverage. Through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, he has funded vaccine campaigns, biotechnology ventures, and public-private partnerships with WHO, CDC, and pharmaceutical companies.

These interventions follow a pattern: identify a “global health crisis,” direct billions in funding toward vaccine or pharmaceutical solutions, and use international institutions to drive mass adoption. At the surface level, this seems benevolent. But under scrutiny, it reveals a deeper flaw: investment is confused for innovation.

Money alone does not generate scientific truth. Funding a paradigm that is fundamentally flawed only entrenches the errors. Even with all of Gates’ billions, he cannot alter the biological fact that chemotherapy, radiation, and many “cutting-edge” targeted therapies fail to achieve meaningful survival gains for most cancers. He cannot use capital to overturn the laws of chemistry and physics that govern drug toxicity, tumor resistance, and metabolic collapse.

The tragic irony is that Gates’ vision of “curing most diseases” rests on a paradigm that is already broken. No matter how much capital is injected, the outcome will not change—because the paradigm itself is misaligned with reality.

Part III: WIRED, Medical Backgrounds, and My Work

When WIRED sought to discredit my work on Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy, their weapon of choice was biography. “He has no medical background,” they declared, as though this alone rendered both my theory and my clinical data invalid.

But let us be precise.

My foundation is chemistry and physics.

Unlike many “medical experts,” I understand the basic reactive properties of molecules. Chlorine dioxide is a selective oxidizer—its action depends on electron transfer potential, not indiscriminate toxicity. This is a principle of physics and chemistry, not a matter of medical dogma.

I am not theorizing in abstraction.

I have conducted the first preclinical studies of intratumoral ClO₂ injection. I have advanced to early human applications, with photographic evidence and case data demonstrating visible tumor necrosis, vascular destruction, and sustained remission.

I have articulated the PPI framework.

My Predictable Intervention Principle (PPI) offers a philosophical and methodological foundation for understanding why certain interventions work while others fail. Unlike Gates’ reliance on institutional scale and financial power, I operate within a framework that prioritizes predictability, feedback loops, and intervention within controllable zones of complexity. (Reference)

WIRED dismisses this as “lack of background.” But if the only acceptable “background” is formal medical credentialing within a failed paradigm, then true innovation will always be excluded.

Part IV: PPI vs. the Medical Establishment

Let us return to Gates’ claim: curing or eradicating most diseases. Is it possible? Yes—but not through the current medical orthodoxy.

The mainstream medical system operates under a paradigm I call the Zone B model of intervention: chaotic, poorly predictable, divorced from reliable feedback loops. Treatments are designed around statistical averages, not individual predictability. Drugs are tested in large cohorts, their effects buried in aggregate numbers, and side effects are treated as acceptable collateral damage.

For 50 years, the cancer problem has not been solved. It’s not because of insufficient funds or lack of personnel—we’ve seen billions of dollars and thousands of researchers dedicated to the cause. The real issue is that the fundamental approach has been wrong. Mainstream cancer treatment focuses on symptom management—chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy—without addressing the root causes or acknowledging the individual dynamics of tumor growth.

The PPI principle demands something radically different:

Only intervene where outcomes are predictable within stable feedback loops.

Avoid interventions in chaotic or decoupled zones , where effects cannot be reliably anticipated.

Build therapies that are observable, repeatable, and verifiable at the individual level.

Intra-tumoral chlorine dioxide fits this model. Its mechanism—selective oxidative disruption of tumor vasculature—is both observable in real-time via imaging and predictable in its necrotic outcome. The intervention is localized, minimizing systemic chaos. Feedback is immediate: tumors shrink, necrosis appears, vascular collapse occurs.

The key point here is this: The reason cancer treatment has failed to make significant progress in the last 50 years is not because we haven’t invested enough money or resources—we’ve done both. It’s because we’ve been focusing on the wrong layer. Mainstream medicine treats the symptoms—the tumors and the pain—without asking the deeper questions about what causes these tumors in the first place and how to stop their growth at the source.

This is the fundamental flaw in Gates’ approach. By aligning himself with the **orthodoxy of “Rockefeller medicine”—chemotherapy, radiation, and endless vaccine campaigns—he remains locked within a paradigm that violates PPI at every level.

Thus, while he speaks of curing most diseases, his approach guarantees perpetual failure.

Conclusion: Breaking the Paradigm

Bill Gates is not wrong to aspire toward curing humanity’s great diseases. What is wrong is his assumption that capital, institutional control, and conventional biomedical orthodoxy are sufficient to achieve it.

WIRED is not wrong to demand accountability from innovators in medicine. What is wrong is their insistence that only those credentialed by a broken system are allowed to innovate.

The truth is this: the cure for most diseases will never come from within the existing paradigm. It will come from those who dare to step outside it—those who, guided by principles like PPI, can design interventions that are both predictable and effective.

I am not a doctor. I am not a graduate of a medical school. But I am a scientist, an inventor, and a philosopher of intervention. My therapy has already begun to demonstrate what Gates’ billions cannot buy: visible, reproducible tumor eradication with minimal systemic harm.

The paradigm must break. Until it does, Gates’ promises will remain empty, WIRED’s attacks will remain shallow, and patients will remain trapped in a system that profits from their suffering.

But when it breaks—when PPI and therapies like intra-tumoral chlorine dioxide are recognized—then and only then will the lofty dream of curing most diseases become a reality.