Editor’s note: Screenshots of the BIO Vaccine Policy Steering Committee (VPSC) memo—dated April 3, 2025—appear in the body below. All yellow highlights shown are taken directly from that document. While many readers may find the memo’s language extreme and unusual, it is precisely this extremity that makes it consistent with what WIRED later did to me: deploying equally extreme and unusual tactics of distortion, fabrication, and entrapment.

Foreword

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-plot-to-get-rfk/

On July 2, 2025, the Brownstone Institute published a detailed exposé titled The Plot to Get RFK. The article described a leaked memo from BIO—the powerful lobbying arm representing Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, Eli Lilly, and Johnson & Johnson—that openly identified Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a “direct threat” and urged industry to go to Capitol Hill to remove him. The memo also committed millions of dollars to communications campaigns designed to both “inspire and frighten” lawmakers and the public.

At the time, this revelation seemed like an isolated scandal within the vaccine industry. But when aligned with my own experience of being attacked by WIRED magazine in July 2025, the picture sharpens into something much more disturbing.

This is not a defense. It is an attribution analysis.

In March and April of 2025, I called on American cancer patients to push for state-level “Right-to-Try” pathways that would allow clinical use and study of my invention, Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Injection Therapy—a precisely guided, image-verified, localized treatment for solid tumors. On June 7, I published what appears to be the first public documentation that the FDA had quietly removed its oral chlorine dioxide warnings from its website. In July, WIRED published a feature framing my work as a “bleach” scam and implicitly tying it to RFK Jr.’s reform agenda.

Months later, the leaked BIO memo dated April 3, 2025 surfaced. It reads like the missing Rosetta Stone that explains WIRED’s extraordinary methods against me—fake patients, fake collaborators, a planted doctor voice, the appropriation of one real patient, and even a fabricated “treatment death”—and clarifies why a relatively unknown inventor had to be symbolically destroyed at that precise time.

Their target was not merely me. It was RFK Jr. And the fastest way to injure him was to turn chlorine dioxide into a political weapon, then smash that weapon to make the reformer who might wield it look reckless and unfit.

Part I — The Memo That Organizes Everything

On April 3, 2025, BIO’s Vaccine Policy Steering Committee summarized its view of the political terrain. Three items (highlighted in the memo) matter most:

RFK Jr. is labeled a “direct threat to public health.” “It is time to go to The Hill and lobby that it is time for RFK Jr. to go.” Capital markets for vaccines are freezing for the next 6–9 months; paths to approval are “unpredictable and politicized.”

The memo continues:

Goal: “Protecting continuity and viability of [the] vaccine business.”

Messaging: Shift from “protect/defend” to “optimize/enhance” and national-security framing.

Tactics: Engage conservative influencers, build Senate caucuses, and run communications that “inspire and frighten” (their words).

Finally, BIO commits $2M of a $4M cash reserve to “vaccine programs,” while explicitly prioritizing communications that both inspire and frighten legislators and the public.

Translation: a highly coordinated government-relations and media-relations push to remove RFK Jr. while shoring up investor confidence in a shaky vaccine market—using fear-based narratives when necessary.

Part II — My Timeline Through BIO’s Lens

Now place my public actions right on top of BIO’s calendar:

Mar 28, 2025 — Cancer Patients Deserve Options: A State-by-State Initiative (Substack): I publicly invite U.S. patients to organize at the state level for legal access and structured clinical pathways.

(This directly threatens the monopoly of centralized trial gatekeeping and, by implication, the pricing power and time-to-market control pharmaceutical incumbents rely on.)

Apr 3, 2025 — Calling All U.S. Cancer Patients: Join the Right-to-Try Push (Substack): I renew the invitation.

Same day: BIO convenes VPSC, issues the memo calling RFK Jr. a direct threat, and commits to an “inspire and frighten” comms strategy, including going to The Hill to push that “RFK Jr. must go.”

Jun 7, 2025 (Beijing time) — The FDA Quietly Removed Its Warnings on Chlorine Dioxide Safety (Substack): I publish documentation that FDA removed its chlorine dioxide warnings—a move politically explosive enough to be instantly reframed as “anti-science capture” under RFK.

(Within days, WIRED runs a quick-hit piece that plants the triad RFK + FDA + ClO₂—creating the frame that will be weaponized in the long feature.)

July 2025 — WIRED’s long feature drops, deploying five coordinated tactics against me (detailed in Part IV) that align perfectly with BIO’s memo: fear-forward messaging, political linkage, and narrative simplification (“bleach”).

The result, in BIO’s ideal world: RFK becomes “the man who lets bleach men experiment on cancer patients,” and the easiest symbol to smash is me—the inventor who exposed FDA’s deletion, is actively building lawful access pathways, and is accumulating visible, image-verified results.

Part III — Why My Therapy Was So Dangerous to the System

It is crucial to understand what my therapy is and is not.

It is not oral “MMS.” I have never advocated drinking or systemic use.

It is a localized , image-guided , intra-tumoral injection protocol using stabilized, pharmaceutical-grade ClO₂ with a defined pH and buffer system, delivered by trained physicians under imaging and with immediate radiologic feedback (necrosis, vascular collapse, cavitation, liquefaction).

It is designed to be simple , repeatable , outpatient-friendly , and low-cost .

It has generated before-and-after imaging in human breast and skin tumors (Germany) and in veterinary settings (Italy), with smooth post-procedural recoveries, observable necrosis, and serial downgrading of tumoral burden.

This combination is commercially existential for the oncology status quo:

No inpatient revenue streams ;

No multi-year Phase III monopoly ;

No expensive capital equipment ;

A procedure that can be trained, repeated, and verified quickly ;

A compound whose core chemistry is not easily monopolized, even when protected by preparation, stability, and delivery patents.

If you are BIO, this is a nightmare outside your funnel—especially if state-level Right-to-Try opens pathways you don’t control. If you are a national editor seeking a symbol that can frighten, this is the perfect candidate to label “bleach.”

Part IV — What WIRED Actually Did: A Reconstruction Based on Eight Rebuttals (and One Omission)

The following subsections correspond to my eight detailed rebuttal articles (01–08), each documenting deliberate distortions in WIRED’s July 2025 feature. Together they establish a pattern of engineered misrepresentation rather than accidental error. To that record I now add a ninth, previously unreported fact: WIRED knowingly ignored a real patient who received my therapy.

4.1

01 – Bleach Smear and Chemical Misrepresentation

Claim: WIRED falsely equated chemically distinct chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) with household bleach (sodium hypochlorite, NaOCl).

Evidence:

ClO₂ is a selective oxidizer, molecularly distinct from NaOCl; my stabilized pharmaceutical preparation includes buffering and pH control.

My protocol is strictly intra-tumoral injection under imaging, never oral or systemic use.

The article nonetheless substituted “bleach” for “ClO₂ injection” throughout, collapsing an oncology procedure into a household cleaning chemical.

Impact: This was not a neutral shorthand; it was a deliberate stigmatization strategy designed to generate fear and ridicule.

4.2

02 – Credentials Attack & Coordinated Fake Patient

Claim: The article led with “no medical credentials” and insinuations of profiteering, supported by scripted communications from a planted fake patient.

Evidence:

Multiple inquiries showed nearly identical phrasing: “urgent need → baited prompts → induced soundbite.”

My clarifications that procedures were physician-performed under imaging were omitted.

The fake patient’s statements resurfaced in the article as “independent testimony.”

Impact: This paired credential-shaming with staged patient voices to undermine credibility and obscure physician involvement.

4.3

03 – Fabricated “No Data” Narrative & Direct Business Losses

Claim: WIRED asserted there was “no data,” despite receiving extensive documentation.

Evidence:

I provided before/after imaging of necrosis, vascular collapse, and liquefaction; procedural videos; patents; and draft manuscripts.

None of this appeared in the final article.

Within days of publication, contractual partners terminated agreements, citing reputational risk.

Impact: A fabricated absence of evidence was weaponized to trigger immediate, quantifiable financial damage.

4.4

04 – 13-Point Distortion Map

Claim: A systematic comparison of 13 points shows that WIRED’s misstatements were not isolated errors.

Evidence:

Each point pairs a distorted statement with the contemporaneous evidence (emails, imaging, patent filings, SOPs, physician notes).

The pattern shows consistent omission, conflation, or rewording to fit a prewritten script.

Impact: Demonstrates that the article was a coordinated narrative build, not a journalistic misstep.

4.5

05 – Legal Manipulation & Misrepresented Cases

Claim: WIRED misused the Helsinki Declaration and Right-to-Try laws while erasing successful treatment cases.

Evidence:

Article 37 of Helsinki and state Right-to-Try provisions explicitly allow innovative options when no alternatives exist.

All documented injections were performed under licensed doctors outside U.S. jurisdiction.

Successful case data were ignored; only ambiguous phrases were retained.

Impact: This created a legal mirage of “illegality” and painted patient access as reckless rather than lawful.

4.6

06 – Fake Patient Fiona & Concealed Background

Claim: The “patient Fiona” quoted by WIRED was not a neutral source but an anti-ClO₂ activist with a prior criminal complaint in Germany.

Evidence:

Fiona’s activism record and legal filings are publicly verifiable.

WIRED concealed this, portraying her as an ordinary patient.

Impact: Readers were misled into trusting testimony that was in fact strategically motivated and adversarial.

4.7

07 – Three Orchestrated Cases Template

Claim: The article deployed a template of three case types: fake patient, dual-role infiltrator, and a reserved “death” case.

Evidence:

Each case followed a similar pattern of contact, prompting, and sudden withdrawal.

The “death case” contained no verifiable identifiers—no dates, no clinic, no physician, no documentation.

Impact: This provided a fear anchor without accountability, ensuring the article’s conclusions could not be challenged with counter-evidence.

4.8

08 – Closing Statement & Strategic Summary

Claim: The conflict is not about one inventor but about fact-based science versus manipulative reporting.

Evidence:

Image-verified therapeutic outcomes, patent-backed preparation protocols, and an emerging physician network.

Direct damages: contract cancellations, reputational loss, chilling effect on clinical collaboration.

Impact: Establishes grounds for high damages based on actual malice and foreseeable harm.

4.9

New Fact — The Real Patient, and What It Reveals

Claim: The most striking fact is not that WIRED omitted a real patient, but that my attackers themselves knew the therapy worked well enough to justify undergoing it — yet still pressed forward with the smear.

Evidence:

A documented case exists of a patient who directly received my therapy under physician supervision, with verifiable imaging and follow-up.

This patient’s engagement proves that those closest to the attack were not skeptics at all ; they recognized the therapy’s plausibility strongly enough to participate.

Instead of acknowledging this, the case was deliberately hidden while fake patients and unverifiable deaths were promoted.

Impact:

This shows the assault was never about disbelief in efficacy. It was about narrative control.

Only an organized interest more powerful than a single newsroom would adopt such a contradictory strategy: acknowledging efficacy privately while denying it publicly.

This aligns with the BIO April 3 memo, which framed RFK Jr. as a “direct threat” to pharmaceutical continuity. The real patient’s silence is therefore evidence of coordination beyond WIRED — an industrial campaign designed to erase therapeutic competition while discrediting RFK.

Evidence Map — WIRED’s Tactics vs. Documented Facts

Transitional Summary — Beyond WIRED, Toward BIO

The ninth exhibit changes the interpretation entirely. If WIRED’s distortions (01–08) could be explained as ordinary media malpractice, Exhibit 09 proves otherwise: a real patient was treated, the attackers knew it, and still the smear proceeded.

This contradiction — acknowledging efficacy privately while denying it publicly — cannot be explained by journalism alone. It reveals a logic consistent with the BIO April 3 memo:

Not about truth, but about control.

Not about me, but about eliminating a political threat.

Not about chlorine dioxide, but about removing RFK Jr. by association.

Thus, the WIRED article was not an isolated editorial misfire. It was the narrative arm of a broader campaign already documented in BIO’s internal strategy: a campaign to “inspire and frighten,” to silence therapeutic competition, and to make RFK Jr. politically untenable.

Part V — How the April 3 Memo Changes the Motive Story

If WIRED’s distortions were the visible surface of a campaign, the BIO April 3 memo is its buried blueprint. The leaked document, circulated among the Vaccine Policy Steering Committee (VPSC) of BIO — the lobbying arm for Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, Eli Lilly, and Johnson & Johnson — provides direct confirmation that the media attack on me was never about science. It was about politics and industrial survival.

The memo is unambiguous. It describes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a “direct threat” to the continuity of the vaccine enterprise, warns that the capital markets for vaccine development are “frozen for 6–9 months,” and concludes with a blunt directive:

“It’s time to go to The Hill and lobby that it is time for RFK Jr. to go.”

It also allocates millions of dollars to an “inspire and frighten” communications campaign — the exact duality of tone mirrored in WIRED’s reporting: inspiring fear of “bleach” and inspiring loyalty to the pharmaceutical status quo.

Placed on a timeline, the correlation is striking:

March 28, 2025 — I publish my first Substack call for U.S. state Right-to-Try legislation.

April 3, 2025 — I publish a second call; BIO issues its internal memo the same day.

June 7, 2025 — I expose the FDA’s quiet deletion of its chlorine dioxide warning.

July 2025 — WIRED publishes its coordinated smear, weaponizing the “bleach” narrative to link me directly to RFK Jr.

In this light, WIRED was not merely “covering a fringe therapy.” It was executing the communications arm of a broader lobbying strategy already articulated in BIO’s internal planning. The real target was not chlorine dioxide, not me, but the political legitimacy of RFK Jr. and the broader Right-to-Try agenda.

Before the memo, critics could claim WIRED merely chased clicks or “debunked pseudoscience.” After the memo, the intent ecology changes:

BIO identifies RFK Jr. as a direct threat and commits to removing him.

BIO seeks communications that “inspire and frighten.”

BIO allocates dedicated funds to vaccine-aligned programming and messaging.

BIO frames vaccine approval as politicized and investor confidence as fragile.

Now add three public facts external to me:

RFK Jr. is advancing “Right-to-Try,” agency reform, and anti-capture policies. FDA’s deletion of chlorine dioxide warnings (whatever its internal rationale) is politically exploitable. ClO₂, via my work, is moving from marginal folklore to visible, image-verified oncology procedures—and I am organizing state routes for lawful access.

In that context, the “WIRED vs. Liu” headline is a decoy. The real product being sold to Congress, donors, and editorial boards is: RFK Jr. normalizes bleach. He is dangerous. Remove him.

The memo is the bridge that makes the WIRED methods legible.

Part VI — Why the Strategy Needed

Extremes

If your goal is to chill a movement (state-level petitions, clinical collaborations, patient momentum) before it matures, moderate criticism will fail. You need maximal imagery:

Bleach.

Death.

Chinese “scammer.”

AI “trickery.”

$20,000 greed.

A “doctor” saying it’s dangerous.

A “patient” saying the tumor grew.

Each item presses a primitive emotional button. None requires scientific engagement. And if you time the release to follow FDA’s deletion, and weave RFK Jr. into the same edition’s editor’s letter as a man who “wreaks havoc on Americans,” you get the maximal public-health panic with minimum evidence.

That is not journalism. It is targeted fear manufacture.

Part VII — What They Miscalculated

Two structural forces will corrode this narrative:

Visibility of localized effect.

Necrosis, cavitation, vascular collapse, and liquefaction are visible on imaging. Patients and clinicians do not un-see what they see. Over time, those images aggregate, and the visibility itself begins to neutralize “bleach” framing.

International pluralism.

Germany, Italy, China, and other jurisdictions can pilot physician-guided injections without U.S. media vetoes. Every time a non-U.S. clinic publishes observable benefit or case series, the American fear narrative loses altitude.

When the facts catch up, a new story emerges that is far more dangerous to BIO’s agenda:

A low-toxicity, low-infrastructure, image-verified oncology procedure was suppressed by coordinated media/government relations to defend an industrial revenue architecture.

RFK Jr.’s policy thesis—Right-to-Try and anti-capture reform—was vindicated by the very therapy they tried to kill by calling it “bleach.”

Part VIII — Timeline and External References

The BIO memo makes sense only when read against the public timeline. Below are the key inflection points, each of which readers can independently verify:

· Mar 28, 2025 — Cancer Patients Deserve Options: A State-by-State Initiative (Substack) 👉 My first public call for U.S. cancer patients to organize lawful Right-to-Try access. Link · Apr 3, 2025 — Calling All U.S. Cancer Patients: Join the Right-to-Try Push (Substack) 👉 My second call for action, published the same day BIO issued its memo labeling RFK Jr. a “direct threat.” Link · Jun 7, 2025 — The FDA Quietly Removed Its Warnings on Chlorine Dioxide Safety (Substack) 👉 My documentation of FDA’s quiet deletion, later reframed by WIRED as part of an RFK-linked “conspiracy.” Link · Jul 2025 — WIRED feature: Injecting Bleach into Cancerous Tumors 👉 The long-form smear that bundled me, chlorine dioxide, and RFK Jr. into a single “bleach” narrative. Link

Part IX — A Note to Clinicians, Patients, and Policymakers

Clinicians: Evaluate what is actually being done, not what a magazine calls it. Localized oxidative ablation under imaging is not “drinking bleach.” It is a safety-controllable, dose-limited, spatially constrained intervention whose effects can be measured in hours to days.

Patients: You are entitled to the truth. The same establishment that accepts oncology drugs with median survival gains of 2–3 months is asking you to fear an outpatient injection that causes visible tumor necrosis within days.

Policymakers: If your duty is to public health, your job is to open lawful channels for structured clinical evaluation—not to delegate medicine to an editorial board. Right-to-Try exists precisely for moments like this.

Part X — What Comes Next

I will continue to:

Document imaging-verified outcomes in human and veterinary cases;

Publish the formulation, stabilization, and pH-buffering logic under patent protection where appropriate;

Train physicians in image-guided delivery and post-procedural care;

Build multi-country clinical pathways—with or without U.S. acceptance;

Provide regulators with transparent case materials and adverse-event reporting;

Cooperate with any good-faith journalist who is willing to distinguish localized oxidative ablation from oral bleach narratives.

The BIO memo clarified the plan to remove RFK Jr. by turning my work into a fear totem and smashing it. They used WIRED as the hammer. I cannot control what a lobbying shop writes in its minutes. I can control whether patients and physicians are permitted to see what ultrasound and CT see when a tumor’s blood supply collapses and its volume liquefies.

And that is where this story will end—not in an editor’s letter, but in an image.

Closing

I do not ask for belief. I ask for process.

See the memo.

Check the dates.

Observe the images.

Read the protocols.

Watch the outcomes.

If you still choose the word “bleach,” that is your right. But it will then be clear that what you defend is not medicine. It is a narrative.

And narratives do not kill tumors. Oxidative collapse—precisely delivered, locally contained, and ethically overseen—sometimes does.

— Xuewu Liu

Author’s prior analyses on this subject include: