Preface: how the cancer treatment market is currently structured

Before discussing why cancer treatment remains so ineffective, it is necessary to understand where global resources are actually going.

Based on public health expenditure data and industry reports, the global cancer treatment market can be broadly divided into three components:

Cancer drugs (chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy)

Medical services (hospitalization, surgery, imaging, monitoring, follow-up care)

Therapeutic medical devices (interventional, ablative, physically acting systems)

A conservative, order-of-magnitude estimate suggests:

Cancer drugs: approximately USD 200–250 billion per year

Cancer-related medical services: approximately USD 400–600 billion per year

Therapeutic medical devices: likely below USD 100 billion per year

In other words:

More than 80–90% of global cancer spending is currently absorbed by drugs and services, while engineering-based therapeutic devices account for only a small fraction of total value.

This distribution is not driven by outcomes.

It is driven by how cancer has been defined as a problem.

1. The paradox of massive investment and persistent failure

Every year, over 10 million people die from cancer worldwide.

These deaths are often explained away as consequences of:

Late diagnosis

Unequal access

Insufficient funding

Limited technology

Yet this explanation collapses under closer inspection.

A large proportion of cancer patients today:

Receive multiple lines of treatment

Are treated in well-funded healthcare systems

Use the most advanced approved drugs available

And still die.

The uncomfortable reality is this:

Most cancer deaths are not caused by a lack of treatment options, but by the absence of treatments that are reliably effective, controllable, and predictable.

2. Why drug-based cancer therapy is structurally inefficient

Drug-based cancer therapy is built on a statistical success model.

A cancer drug is considered effective if:

It improves outcomes on average

Across large patient populations

Within acceptable toxicity limits

This framework has three unavoidable consequences:

Outcomes are probabilistic, not predictable Individual failures are accepted as statistical necessity Control over tumor elimination is indirect and delayed

Even the most advanced therapies—targeted or immune-based—do not offer:

Direct control over tumor destruction

Real-time feedback on efficacy

Predictable boundaries of effect

This is not a failure of science or effort.

It is a structural limitation of biological modulation as a control strategy.

Biology is complex, adaptive, and often nonlinear.

Drugs act within this complexity rather than controlling it.

3. Medical services amplify, but do not solve, the core problem

Medical services account for an even larger share of cancer spending than drugs.

However, services primarily:

Deliver treatments

Monitor disease progression

Manage complications

Extend time

They do not fundamentally change the mechanism of tumor control.

As a result:

The healthcare system becomes increasingly busy, expensive, and labor-intensive, while the core therapeutic effectiveness remains largely unchanged.

This explains the persistent mismatch between:

Growing workforce

Rising costs

Limited improvement in cure rates

4. Medical devices represent a fundamentally different intervention paradigm

Therapeutic medical devices are not biological agents.

They are engineering systems.

Engineering systems are governed by principles that biology does not obey:

Defined operational boundaries

Direct, observable feedback

Deterministic cause–effect relationships

Explicit safety envelopes

A medical device is not validated by population averages.

It is validated by whether it does what it is designed to do, every time, within defined limits.

This distinction is critical.

5. Predictable Intervention as a governing principle

This is where the Predictable Intervention Principle (PPI) becomes central.

PPI can be stated succinctly:

Human intervention is legitimate only at system levels where outcomes are observable, controllable, and predictable.

Drug-based cancer therapy violates this principle by necessity.

Engineering-based intervention satisfies it by design.

This is not an ideological statement.

It is an engineering constraint.

6. Why engineering-based therapies remain marginal

If engineering-based intervention is more predictable, why does it represent such a small share of cancer treatment?

Because it conflicts with existing system incentives.

Engineering-based therapies tend to be:

Local rather than systemic

Fast rather than prolonged

Decisive rather than chronic

They reduce:

Long-term dependency

Repeated intervention

Ongoing revenue streams

Paradoxically:

The more effective an engineering intervention is, the more disruptive it becomes to the current treatment economy.

7. Reframing cancer as an engineering control problem

If cancer is reframed not as a problem of biological regulation, but as a problem of controllable physical intervention, the entire treatment logic changes.

The key questions shift from:

“How do we influence tumor biology?”

To:

“At which levels can we intervene predictably?”

“Where does feedback close the loop?”

“Which layers should not be touched?”

This reframing does not eliminate drugs.

It demotes them to a supporting role.

8. The future structure of cancer treatment: a gradual inversion

If predictable, engineering-based interventions become central, the market structure will change accordingly.

Over time:

Drug spending will decline as a proportion of total cancer care

Medical services will shrink in relative importance

Therapeutic medical devices will evolve into treatment platforms, not tools

These platforms will include:

The device itself

Imaging and feedback systems

Standardized procedures

Training and safety protocols

In such a system:

Engineering-based medical devices could realistically account for the majority—potentially 70–90%—of cancer treatment value, not because devices become expensive, but because they become structurally indispensable.

9. Why this shift is ethically unavoidable

Engineering principles already dominate domains where failure is unacceptable:

Aviation

Nuclear energy

Structural engineering

Cancer remains one of the last life-critical domains where unpredictable intervention is still normalized.

This tolerance is not sustainable.

10. Conclusion

Cancer is not primarily a drug problem.

It is not a funding problem.

It is not a talent problem.

It is a refusal to apply engineering principles where predictability should be non-negotiable.

Once cancer treatment is reorganized around predictable, controllable intervention, the dominance of drugs will recede naturally, and the medical device sector will expand to match its true responsibility.

Not because of ideology.

Not because of economics.

But because human life cannot remain subordinate to statistical convenience.