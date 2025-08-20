In the weeks following WIRED’s article about me (link), I began to notice a clear shift: patient consultations started to slow down. It became obvious that media narratives, amplified by forces with vested interests, were having a chilling effect.

And yet, while the public story sought to discredit, the private reality was very different. Real patients continued to seek treatment. Some traveled across borders, determined to try what mainstream medicine had denied them.

What follows is one such case. For privacy reasons, no identifying details will be shared. Instead, I present only the clinical evidence: photographs of an exposed breast tumor before and after two injections, showing visible necrosis that unfolded over four consecutive days.

Disclaimer: This article shares anonymized medical observations for the purpose of documenting scientific phenomena. All personal identifiers have been removed. Images are used strictly for educational and research purposes.

Background

One of the advantages of direct intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) at high concentration is the ability to observe visible and predictable tissue responses within a short time frame. Unlike systemic drugs, the effect is localized and can be monitored visually in tumors that are externally exposed.

This case documents a real patient with exposed breast cancer treated in a German clinic. The patient underwent two intratumoral ClO₂ injections, and tumor surface changes were documented daily for four days.

Timeline and Observations

Day 0 – Before Injection

The tumor (approx. 2–3 cm) was visibly exposed, irregular in shape, with a reddish-purple vascularized surface.

Exudation was present, indicating active tumor blood supply.

Day 1 – 24 Hours After Injection

A necrotic center emerged with visible bleeding points.

Yellow-brown necrotic tissue formed, surrounded by congested tissue.

Surface tension of the lesion decreased, consistent with rapid tissue inactivation.

Day 2 – 48 Hours After Injection

The necrotic zone expanded significantly, with central collapse.

Necrosis deepened, turning dark brown/black with grayish secretions.

Clear demarcation began to form between necrotic and healthy tissue.

Day 3 – 72 Hours After Injection

Necrotic tissue consolidated into a dark scab-like mass.

Serous discharge decreased.

Peritumoral inflammation was present but limited.

Day 4 – 96 Hours After Injection

Tumor collapsed further with central sinking.

Dark necrotic tissue began to detach.

Peripheral tissue reaction stabilized, inflammation decreased.

Key Insight: External Necrosis Mirrors Larger Internal Necrosis

It is important to emphasize that high-concentration ClO₂ was injected directly into the center of the tumor mass. What is visible on the surface represents only part of the process. The extent of external necrosis indicates that the internal necrosis must be even greater, as diffusion and oxidative action spread from the injection core outward.

This observation is critical:

Predictable progression of necrosis from the core outward.

Localized effect with minimal systemic toxicity.

Visual confirmation of the therapy’s mechanism, making exposed tumors a valuable real-time model.

Conclusion

This case illustrates that intratumoral ClO₂ injection produces rapid, predictable, and observable necrosis in exposed solid tumors within days. The surface evolution provides a window into the larger, unseen necrosis occurring internally.

Further systematic documentation with imaging (ultrasound, MRI, histology) could complement surface observations and build a stronger clinical dataset.

⚠️ Privacy Note:

All identifiers have been removed. Only cropped tumor images are shown. No personal details (name, age, or clinical background) are disclosed. The intention is purely scientific and educational, not diagnostic or promotional.





