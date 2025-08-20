Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
6m

Persist, persist, Xuewu.

I hope you can find a way to document your cases like this so as to validate them in the Status Quo Medicine's frame of reference.

Are there more open, alternative sources you can publish papers on cases like this?

We need to get the runs on their Scoreboard.

Something certainly has changed in terms of the popular Mainstream allowing articles on Chlorine Dioxide.

I noted several Facebook groups blatantly dedicated to CD.

And I have published there on CD as well.

It was not that long ago that anything CD was automatically banned on FB.

The CD Door has a crack of light showing the opening coming.

Keep up your good work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture