July 18, 2026

One of the questions we are asked most frequently is whether this therapy can also be applied to very large tumors.

On July 18, we treated Kevin, a 15-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi with an extensive oral melanoma. This was the fourth companion animal treated using our ultrasound-guided intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) protocol.

Although long-term follow-up is still ongoing, the initial local response was remarkably rapid.

Patient

Name: Kevin

Breed: Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Age: 15 years

Diagnosis: Large oral melanoma

Estimated tumor volume: ~350 mL

Tumor morphology: Approximately 20 confluent melanoma nodules forming one massive tumor occupying the oral cavity.

Because of the dog’s advanced age, the anesthetic risk was carefully evaluated before treatment.

Treatment Procedure

The procedure was performed under anesthesia.

Using real-time ultrasound guidance, the needle position and distribution of the injectate were continuously monitored throughout treatment.

Treatment parameters:

Intratumoral chlorine dioxide solution: 2%

Total injected volume: 35 mL

Injection time: approximately 20 minutes

Total procedure time: approximately 30 minutes

The use of ultrasound allowed continuous visualization of the injection process and helped distribute the solution throughout different regions of this highly irregular multilobulated tumor.

Before Treatment

The external surface of the melanoma appeared tense, smooth, and intact despite its enormous size.

Pre-treatment (under anesthesia)

Clinical examination before treatment

▶ Procedure Video

[Insert Treatment Video Here]

(Ultrasound-guided intratumoral injection showing real-time needle guidance and distribution of the chlorine dioxide solution.)

Immediate Response

One of the most striking observations occurred immediately after completion of the injection.

While the patient was still recovering from anesthesia, the tumor had already begun changing appearance.

Dark discoloration rapidly developed over treated regions, suggesting an immediate biological response inside the tumor.

Immediately after injection

Twenty-Four Hours Later

The most dramatic finding appeared within the first day.

The internal portion of the tumor underwent extensive necrosis, and the previous smooth architecture began to collapse.

Large areas had turned black, indicating widespread tissue death.

Twenty-four hours after treatment

Although this is only an early observation, the speed of structural breakdown was notable considering the enormous tumor burden.

Clinical Observations

At the time of writing:

Rapid tumor darkening was observed immediately after treatment.

Extensive necrosis developed within 24 hours.

Significant collapse of the internal tumor structure became visible.

No surgical excision was performed.

These observations suggest that even very large oral melanomas may demonstrate a rapid local response following intratumoral chlorine dioxide administration.

Longer follow-up will be required to determine:

progression of tumor destruction,

wound healing,

quality of life,

durability of local control.

Postoperative Care Is Especially Important in Geriatric Patients

Kevin is 15 years old, making him a geriatric patient.

Following treatment, his activity level was lower than normal.

At this stage, several factors may contribute, including:

recovery from anesthesia,

postoperative pain,

the physiological stress associated with extensive tumor necrosis,

advanced age itself.

For this reason, careful postoperative monitoring is just as important as the procedure itself, particularly in elderly animals.

Hospital observation allows clinicians to monitor:

respiratory status,

cardiovascular function,

hydration,

pain control,

overall recovery.

Successful local tumor destruction is only one component of treatment. Safe perioperative management remains essential, especially for patients with substantial tumor burden and advanced age.

Looking Forward

This represents the fourth companion animal treated with our ultrasound-guided intratumoral chlorine dioxide protocol.

Although conclusions cannot be drawn from a single case, Kevin demonstrates another important observation:

Even an exceptionally large oral melanoma composed of multiple confluent tumor masses can begin to undergo extensive visible necrosis within the first 24 hours after treatment.

We will continue documenting Kevin’s recovery, tumor evolution, and long-term outcome in future updates.