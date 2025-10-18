Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marie Therese Duggan's avatar
Marie Therese Duggan
2h

A more successful outcome one couldn’t have wished for. And with no destruction of the persons’ organs or bodily tissues from Chemotherapy. This man was cured and lives on as an intact human being; body and soul. Now, after all these examples of successful treatment, by this method, how can we remain so fooled into putting our loved ones forward for treatments that are fallacious. How can we urge them on, while calling them “Courageous and brave”. Would we do that to an animal? No. We tell them they are putting up a tremendous fight while we watch them suffer, sicken and fade and in most cases, inevitably die. And let me tell you, they die really awful deaths. Even Nature would take them before their suffering reached those extremes. I’m really beginning to believe these “Traditional, oncological treatments” are actually slow forms of murder that doctors are so bound to that they cannot see the arrogance of their thinking that the more convoluted and complex the skills which they impose upon their patients, the better they are as professionals and the greater chance these patients have of survival. They certainly cannot profess to succeed in the majority of cases at curing their patients if the statistics are correct. And yet, on we go, devising yet more expensive treatments that work for all of ten minutes and then fail. We allow our loved ones to believe that they are in safe hands, give them hope, put them through torture and torment and then we accept failure and death as the outcome. And the mantra, “ He fought a good fight” “ She did everything she was told”. but still they died. And the families are left, bereft with the memory of the suffering face of their loved one to haunt them for the rest of their lives. The living suffer on, traumatised after the process of “ Cancer Therapy”. It is clear, that no one need suffer to the extent that are made to. Because if this procedure can be rolled out for patients that are deemed suitable for the process, cancers will be destroyed and people will recover well. What’s more, costs will go down and faith in Medicine and Medical Practitioners will be revived. And the barbarity that is current “Cancer Treatment” will be a thing of the past. This man demonstrated openness and a willingness to try this therapy no doubt after thoroughly interrogating the science to his satisfaction. And now he is the beneficiary of Dr Xuewu Liu’s hard work, determination and farsightedness’s. May many more follow in his footsteps.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer Margulis's avatar
Jennifer Margulis
2h

Thanks so much for this post and the accompanying photos.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture