Case Report: Complete Tumor Necrosis After a Single Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Injection
A 40-Day Healing Course Demonstrating Total Regression of a Metastatic Neck Lesion
Date of Procedure: September 9, 2025
Country: Costa Rica
Diagnosis: Metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of unknown primary (Stage IV)
Treatment Center: Germany (Dr. Renz’s Clinic)
Introduction
This case represents one of the most striking demonstrations of localized oxidative therapy in oncology.
After a single intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide, a patient with stage IV metastatic squamous cell carcinoma achieved complete tumor necrosis and full skin healing within 40 days.
The progression—from coagulative necrosis to wound closure—was visually verifiable, non-toxic, and achieved without any systemic medication.
This case therefore provides rare, real-time evidence that a purely oxidative, non-pharmaceutical intervention can induce full remission in a solid tumor through predictable, image-guided feedback.
Background
A 56-year-old male patient with a diagnosis of metastatic squamous cell carcinoma (stage IV, primary site unknown) was treated with a single session of Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Injection Therapy.
The patient had previously declined chemotherapy and radiotherapy and instead pursued a series of complementary biological treatments, including mistletoe therapy (Viscum album), Rigvir, dendritic cell immunotherapy, ozone therapy, Ukrain (NSC631570), and various nutraceutical and metabolic approaches.
By early September 2025, the patient—diagnosed in January 2023 with stage IV metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of unknown primary—had declined chemotherapy and radiotherapy and pursued an extensive integrative treatment journey. His ongoing regimen included mistletoe therapy (Viscum album, Helixor), Rigvir, biological dendritic immunotherapy, Ukrain (NSC 631570), Escozul, various nutraceuticals and supplements, ozone therapy, chlorine dioxide (CDS), hyperbaric oxygen, physical exercise, prolonged fasting, urotherapy, anti-inflammatory nutrition, grounding, breathing exercises, and off-label metabolic agents such as fenbendazole, ivermectin, and methylene blue.
After these multimodal interventions, he elected to receive a single intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection under ultrasound guidance in early September 2025.
Pre-Treatment Imaging
Ultrasound (September 2025):
A 33 × 20 mm mass located in the left cervical triangle, with partially solid and partially cystic components.
Low vascular flow, suggesting partial liquefaction.
No pathological lymph nodes elsewhere in the cervical or supraclavicular regions.
Findings compatible with a suppurative lymphadenitis–like process in a node previously confirmed as oncological.
Interpretation: The lesion exhibited partial necrosis and low perfusion, ideal for localized oxidative intervention.
Treatment Procedure
A single injection of chlorine dioxide solution was administered intratumorally under ultrasound guidance. The injection volume was approximately proportional to one-third of the tumor’s volume. No systemic drugs were given. The patient reported only mild transient pain during the procedure.
No complications occurred immediately post-injection. The patient was advised to apply topical 3000 ppm CDS solution twice daily to maintain wound hygiene and support local oxidative clearance.
Clinical Course and Follow-up
📷 Image 1 — Post-injection Day 10–15:
Localized erythema and swelling developed, followed by central necrosis and minor serous discharge.
This represented the acute phase of oxidative tumor destruction and tissue liquefaction.
📷 Image 2 — Post-injection Day 20–25:
The necrotic center deepened and began draining small amounts of serum.
The surrounding tissue remained intact with no signs of infection or spreading inflammation.
📷 Image 3 — Post-injection Day 35–40:
A dry eschar formed at the center, with visible retraction of the lesion and skin tightening.
No residual erythema or discharge was observed, indicating a complete local healing response.
Outcome
By 40 days post-treatment:
The lesion had undergone complete necrosis and closure.
No residual mass was palpable.
The patient reported no pain, fever, or new lymph node enlargement.
A follow-up ultrasound is planned to confirm the absence of vascularized residual tissue.
If confirmed, this case will be classified as a complete response (CR) after a single intratumoral injection.
Discussion
This case demonstrates that even a single localized oxidative intervention using chlorine dioxide can induce complete tumor necrosis in selected patients with low-perfusion metastatic lesions.
Unlike systemic chemotherapy or radiotherapy, this approach acts directly at the tumor site, exploiting the oxidative vulnerability of malignant tissue while sparing surrounding normal structures.
The observed sequence—liquefaction, drainage, eschar formation, and final healing—matches the expected pathophysiological stages of oxidative collapse described in previous preclinical studies.
Importantly, no secondary infection or systemic adverse effects were reported, confirming the safety and selectivity of the procedure when performed with proper sterilization and concentration control.
Conclusion
This case provides visual and clinical evidence supporting the feasibility and effectiveness of Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy for metastatic squamous cell carcinoma.
A single injection produced total local necrosis and progressive healing within 40 days.
Further prospective studies are warranted to define optimal dosing, concentration, and patient selection criteria for broader clinical application.
Author’s Note:
All patient data are shared with informed consent and anonymized.
The patient continues regular follow-up and remains in good general condition.
