Veterinary Clinical Case Report

Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Ablation System

Case Overview

A 9-year-old Corgi dog named Luna was presented to Ningyao Veterinary Hospital, Shanghai, China with a giant mass located on the right lateral thoracic wall.

The tumor had grown to a very large size, creating a significant challenge for conventional surgical management because of its volume and its close relationship with surrounding tissues.

Pre-treatment evaluation included ultrasound examination and biopsy confirmation.

The diagnosis was:

Soft tissue sarcoma

Clinical information:

Species: Dog

Breed: Corgi

Age: 9 years

Location: Right lateral chest wall

Diagnosis: Soft tissue sarcoma

Previous treatment: None

Tumor measurement:

Length: 170 mm

Width: 130 mm

Height: 90 mm

Estimated tumor volume: approximately 1,300 mL

The tumor was accessible for ultrasound-guided intervention.

Pre-treatment Imaging Assessment

Before treatment, ultrasound examination was performed to evaluate:

tumor boundaries;

internal structure;

relationship with surrounding tissues;

accessibility for needle placement.

The ultrasound examination demonstrated that the tumor was closely associated with the rib region, with visible changes at the interface between the tumor and the adjacent bone structure.

Video 1:



Pre-treatment video showing the giant external tumor mass.

Video 2:



Ultrasound examination showing the tumor structure and its relationship with surrounding tissues.

Figure 1:

Ultrasound image showing the tumor area and the suspected reaction near the rib region.

Treatment Strategy for a Giant Tumor

For a tumor with an estimated volume of approximately 1,300 mL, a single injection point would not be expected to provide adequate distribution throughout the tumor.

Therefore, the treatment strategy was designed according to tumor geometry and ultrasound guidance.

The principle was:

Create multiple intratumoral treatment zones rather than simply injecting a large volume into one location.

The veterinarian planned a multi-point injection approach:

four lateral injection sites from different directions;

one deeper central injection site;

additional adjustment according to ultrasound feedback.

The purpose was to improve distribution inside the tumor while controlling injection volume and avoiding excessive pressure within the tumor.

Figure 2:

Hand-drawn treatment plan by the veterinarian showing the multi-point injection strategy.

Anesthesia and Procedure

Due to the large tumor size and the requirement for accurate ultrasound-guided injection, the procedure was performed using a standard surgical anesthesia and analgesia protocol.

The anesthesia and analgesia management included:

inhalational anesthesia;

dexmedetomidine;

butorphanol;

local anesthesia.

The entire procedure lasted approximately 30 minutes.

The treatment record documented: