China’s Industrial Leap of the Past Five Years
Why Solar, EVs, and Wind Succeeded — While “World-First” Medical Devices Are Still Missing
Over the past five years, China has made undeniable and globally recognized progress in several major industrial sectors.
Solar power (photovoltaics), electric vehicles, and wind energy are no longer cases of simple catch-up. In many respects, China has become a rule-setter rather than a follower. At the same time, China has also shown visible progress in other technology-intensive fields, most notably innovative pharmaceuticals.
Yet when we place all these achievements on the same analytical axis, a more revealing pattern emerges:
China’s progress has not been evenly distributed across all forms of “high technology.”
In areas that truly represent original, zero-to-one (0→1) innovation, advances have been far more limited.
Most strikingly, China has not produced a single globally recognized, world-first high-end medical device.
This gap is not about effort or intelligence.
It is about fundamentally different innovation paradigms.
I. Clear Wins: Solar, Electric Vehicles, and Wind Power
First, it must be stated plainly: China’s achievements in these three sectors are real and substantial.
1. Solar Power (Photovoltaics)
China dominates global manufacturing capacity
Defines the global cost curve
Leads in process optimization and supply-chain integration
Has made itself indispensable to the global solar industry
This success is not driven by a single scientific breakthrough, but by engineering, manufacturing scale, and systems integration.
2. Electric Vehicles (EVs)
World-leading battery supply chains
Highly mature vehicle platforms
The world’s largest EV market, enabling rapid feedback loops
Increasing influence over global automotive strategies
China has not merely built EVs; it has reshaped the tempo of the industry.
3. Wind Energy
Largest installed capacity worldwide
Continuous cost reduction
Rapid accumulation of engineering experience
Rising technological maturity
This is a textbook example of large-scale industrial success.
II. The Common Logic Behind These Successes
Despite their differences, these industries share a crucial trait:
They do not rely on rare, irreplaceable original discoveries.
Instead, they depend on scale, industrialization, and relentless incremental optimization.
They share several structural characteristics:
Large-scale manufacturability
Tolerance for repeated trial-and-error
Cost reduction as a core competitive advantage
Failures that are survivable and distributable
A direct relationship between investment scale and success probability
In this innovation function, China has structural advantages:
Complete industrial ecosystems
Massive domestic markets
Strong engineering capabilities
Exceptional capital mobilization capacity
This outcome is no accident.
III. Innovative Drugs: A Technological Leap That Is Still Industrial at Its Core
Innovative pharmaceuticals provide an especially revealing case.
Over the past five years, China’s progress in innovative drugs has been obvious:
Rapid growth in clinical pipelines
Entry into first-tier global competition in oncology, immunotherapy, ADCs, and bispecific antibodies
Accelerated clinical execution
However, a deeper look reveals a critical reality:
China’s success in innovative drugs is driven less by breakthroughs in fundamental science,
and more by large-scale trial-and-error enabled by industrial capacity.
Modern drug discovery is fundamentally a probability-driven system:
Hundreds of molecular candidates
Multiple targets pursued in parallel
Large clinical trial cohorts
Statistical survival of a few winners
China’s advantages here are structural:
Large patient populations
Lower clinical trial costs
Mature CRO/CDMO infrastructure
Capital willing to support pipeline-based logic
This explains a paradox many observers overlook:
China’s innovative drugs have caught up technologically, but overall revenue remains relatively low.
This is not failure—it is a consequence of the model:
Success rates improve
But product scarcity remains limited
Pricing power is constrained
Social cost-effectiveness is high, while capital returns are modest
Once again, this is industrialized innovation, not rare, monopoly-grade invention.
Xuewu Liu’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.