Over the past years, I have been developing and applying intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) therapy for cancer. During this process, I have also explored its potential in other conditions. Beyond tumors, I have personally treated five cases of alopecia areata (three lasting over 10 years, two within 1 year) and my own arthritis (both hips with a 25-year history, and the left shoulder with 1 year of symptoms).

The methods I used were simple: topical application and local injection of chlorine dioxide. Remarkably, all showed significant improvement. Based on these cases, I believe that local delivery of chlorine dioxide may effectively treat localized autoimmune diseases.

What Are Autoimmune Diseases?

Autoimmune diseases are conditions in which the body’s own immune system, which normally functions to protect against harmful invaders such as bacteria or viruses, mistakenly identifies healthy cells and tissues as threats. Instead of maintaining tolerance toward self-tissues, the immune system launches a destructive response.

Key characteristics of autoimmune diseases include:

Loss of self-tolerance : The immune system can no longer distinguish between self and non-self.

Abnormal antigen recognition : The body misidentifies normal proteins or cell structures as foreign.

Chronic inflammation : Once the attack begins, inflammatory cytokines and immune cells sustain long-term tissue damage.

Relapsing or persistent symptoms: Because the immune system’s error is ongoing, symptoms often flare repeatedly or remain constant.

There are over 250 recognized autoimmune conditions, ranging from systemic diseases such as lupus and multiple sclerosis, to localized ones such as alopecia areata, vitiligo, psoriasis, and arthritis. While systemic autoimmune diseases affect multiple organs, the vast majority present as localized conditions with specific symptoms, making them theoretically amenable to targeted local interventions.

Modern treatments — such as corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and monoclonal antibodies — mainly dampen immune activity. They can reduce symptoms but rarely lead to permanent remission because they do not remove the abnormal antigens or reset the faulty signaling mechanisms that drive the autoimmune attack.

Examples of Localized Autoimmune Diseases

Alopecia areata

Vitiligo

Psoriasis

Eczema

Lichen planus

Pemphigus vulgaris

Bullous pemphigoid

Dermatitis herpetiformis

Scleroderma (localized)

Morphea

Urticaria (chronic autoimmune type)

Autoimmune urticaria angioedema

Discoid lupus erythematosus

Cutaneous lupus erythematosus

Autoimmune thyroiditis (Hashimoto’s thyroiditis)

Graves’ disease

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Addison’s disease

Celiac disease

Crohn’s disease (localized intestinal inflammation)

Ulcerative colitis

Autoimmune hepatitis (localized to liver)

Primary biliary cholangitis

Autoimmune gastritis

Myasthenia gravis (neuromuscular junction)

Multiple sclerosis (localized to CNS)

Autoimmune encephalitis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Sjögren’s syndrome (localized to salivary/lacrimal glands)

Autoimmune uveitis

Autoimmune retinopathy

Autoimmune inner ear disease

Autoimmune myocarditis

Autoimmune pericarditis

Why Autoimmune Diseases Are So Hard to Treat

The mechanism is roughly this:

The immune system mistakenly recognizes a normal tissue as abnormal (an “abnormal antigen”). It then issues a false danger signal, triggering the same pathways used to fight infections. This leads to an excessive inflammatory assault on healthy tissue, mediated by cytokines and immune cells.

Since the tissue is repeatedly attacked, inflammation persists even though regeneration occurs. The cycle continues endlessly.

Current medical treatments focus on suppressing the attack. However, they cannot remove the “abnormal antigen” or the “false signal.” That is why autoimmune diseases are rarely cured — the root cause remains untouched.

A New Perspective: How Chlorine Dioxide Might Break the Cycle

From my observations, chlorine dioxide has unique properties that may go beyond immunosuppression. My hypothesis is that local delivery of ClO₂ can both eliminate abnormal antigens and block false immune signals, thus resolving autoimmune disease at its root.

1. Clearing Abnormal Antigens

ClO₂ is a strong oxidant. At carefully controlled micro-doses (typically less than 2 ml of 20,000 ppm solution over 10 days, whether injected or absorbed through topical application), it can penetrate inflamed tissue.

At this dosage, it does not destroy whole tissues but instead oxidizes scattered organic molecules — including potential abnormal antigens. Once these “false flags” are cleared, the immune system no longer has a reason to attack.

Importantly, the tissue damage is minimal and easily repaired by natural regeneration. Patients feel little to no discomfort during recovery.

2. Mimicking ROS and Modulating Immune Signals

ClO₂ chemically resembles reactive oxygen species (ROS) such as hydrogen peroxide. ROS are not only destructive molecules; they are also signaling messengers that immune cells use to regulate attack and defense.

When chlorine dioxide enters local tissue, I hypothesize that the immune system perceives it as a ROS saturation signal — essentially a message saying: “This site is already being handled, no need to attack further.”

As a result, immune activity is dialed down. Since chlorine dioxide quickly breaks down into harmless chloride and water after oxidation, it does not perpetuate inflammation. Instead, it serves as a temporary regulator, preventing further abnormal attacks.

Clinical Case Observations

Alopecia areata (10+ years) : In three patients with long-standing hair loss, both injection and topical delivery restored visible hair growth. These were cases that had resisted all conventional treatments.

Alopecia areata (recent, <1 year) : In two patients with recent-onset hair loss, results were even faster, with regrowth occurring within weeks.

Arthritis (25 years, hips) : In my own case, years of chronic pain subsided after a short course of injections, suggesting not just pain relief but reversal of local inflammatory damage.

Arthritis (1 year, shoulder): Early intervention led to complete remission, with no recurrence observed after cessation of treatment.

Taken together, these cases suggest that chlorine dioxide is not merely suppressing symptoms but may be resetting the immune response locally.

Theoretical Integration

If this mechanism is correct, then local delivery of chlorine dioxide could cure autoimmune diseases rather than merely control them. By removing the abnormal antigen (Step 1) and blocking the false signal (Step 2), the immune system naturally ceases its misguided attack.

This could open a new pathway for conditions like alopecia areata, arthritis, eczema, psoriasis, vitiligo, and many others.

The concept is simple:

Modern medicine : Focuses on suppressing inflammation (downstream).

Chlorine dioxide approach: Removes the trigger and resets signaling (upstream).

Clinical Implications and Future Plans

In future clinical settings, particularly in clinics offering intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy, I plan to expand to autoimmune disease treatment where local application is feasible, depending on the legal environment.

If systematically studied, this could represent a new therapeutic class: targeted oxidative immunoregulation. Unlike systemic immunosuppressants, it would act locally, sparing the rest of the body from unnecessary risk.

For Readers Interested

If you have a localized autoimmune condition and want to understand how chlorine dioxide protocols may help, I recommend my book:

👉 The Chlorine Dioxide Miracle – Safeguarding Health with Safe and Effective Applications

The book introduces 13 treatment protocols covering conditions such as hair loss, alopecia areata, acne, dry eye syndrome, rhinitis, pharyngitis, eczema, psoriasis, vitiligo, skincare, arthritis, cancer, and localized fat reduction. Each protocol leverages the unique oxidative and regulatory properties of chlorine dioxide.

Conclusion

While modern medicine has struggled against autoimmune diseases, chlorine dioxide’s dual role as an oxidant and immune signal regulator offers a radical new approach. My preliminary clinical experiences strongly suggest that local chlorine dioxide delivery deserves systematic research as a potential cure.

This hypothesis challenges the conventional paradigm and opens the possibility of not only relieving symptoms but permanently resetting immune tolerance.

If validated in larger clinical trials, it could fundamentally change how we approach a vast group of diseases that today remain incurable.