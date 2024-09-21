Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sanctify Holistic's avatar
Sanctify Holistic
Oct 14

Forwarded this post to FB and it was immediately removed :/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Xuewu Liu
AncientLoveLover's avatar
AncientLoveLover
Sep 21

The question posed at the end about validity of alternative therapies applies honesty and good intention to a market that we know is highly corrupt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture