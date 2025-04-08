Xuewu Liu’s Substack

User's avatar
joyce wright's avatar
joyce wright
Apr 8

We honor and congratulate you, Dr. LIU ! THANK YOU for your incredible contributions to us and the world !

With Gratitude beyond measure,

Joyce

Karsten Otte's avatar
Karsten Otte
Apr 8

I am very excited that YOU, Andreas Kalcker, Pierre Kory, Philip McMillan, Peter McKernan, Dr. Mercola, Dr. Horowitz, Dr. Sircus and others are working hard to present ClO2 as the cancer-antidote, the corona-antidote, the bioweapon-antidote and even the universal-antidote which is by it`s nature due to the unique capability to collect or to spend electrons.

But wouldn`t it be one of the most important supportive measures to rebuke the content of such publications which are misused by the authorities to debunk CLO2 in order to have the legitimacy to continue the destructive work as supportive idiots for Big Pharma, WHO and the Stakeholdercapitalists pushing us all into the nightmare of Singularity and Superconvergance IF WE DON`T RESIST NOW. And in the field of Health (and beyond in many ways) CLO2 should become the inexpensive and powerful tool humanity needs to get rid of the dependcy from a health-system which is fighting against the bio-physical and bio-chemical reality LIFE really is based upon. While mRNA-bioglogics and AI-derived synthetic proteins in conjunction with 6G would create cyborgs without free will no later than 2030, it clearly is the time to act.

As a layman in this field I can`t debunk this article below. But I am 100% sure that someone has to do it in preparation of the next decisive step. Is this correct or is it correct?!

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9779649/?utm_source=chatgpt.com#B5-ijms-23-15660

