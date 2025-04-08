I recently noticed a comment under my previous post that seems to challenge my claim of being the inventor of Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Therapy. I want to take this opportunity to clear up the facts and provide an accurate account of the situation.

You can read the comment and engage with the discussion here.

1.

The Timeline of Patents and Priority Claims

First, let’s take a look at the relevant patents:

Xuewu Liu’s Patents:

US20150004254A1 Application Date : July 11, 2013 Priority Date : July 11, 2013 Publication Date : January 1, 2015 Filed in : United States

US20150335678A1 Application Date : March 18, 2015 Priority Date : March 18, 2015 Publication Date : November 26, 2015 Filed in : United States

WO2016074203A1 Application Date : November 13, 2014 Priority Date: November 13, 2014 Publication Date : May 19, 2016 Filed in : PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) – China (PCT/CN2014/091047)

US20190015445A1 Application Date : July 12, 2018 Priority Date: March 8, 2016 Publication Date : January 17, 2019 Filed in : United States



Howard Alliger’s Patent:

US10105389B1 Application Date : March 31, 2017 Priority Date : March 31, 2017 Publication Date : October 23, 2018 Filed in : United States



2.

Key Differences in Claims

Both Xuewu Liu and Howard Alliger have patents related to the use of chlorine dioxide for cancer treatment. Here’s a comparison of their key claims:

Intra-Tumoral Injection of Chlorine Dioxide Alliger’s Patent (Claim 1) : Specifies administering a stabilized chlorine dioxide solution directly into the tumor, using a solution that includes urea or thiourea. This method focuses on creating an oxidative environment to target and destroy cancer cells.

Liu’s Patents: Liu’s patents, particularly WO2016074203A1, describe the use of chlorine dioxide for intra-tumoral injections, but without detailing the precise formulation or stabilization process in the same way Alliger’s patent does. Stabilization of Chlorine Dioxide Alliger’s Patent : Introduces a method for stabilizing chlorine dioxide with urea or thiourea, providing a specific preparation method to create the stabilized solution. This is a unique aspect of Alliger’s patent that differentiates it from Liu’s broader claims.

Liu’s Patents: While Liu’s patents focus on the use of chlorine dioxide in cancer treatment, they do not emphasize the specific chemical composition or stabilization with urea and thiourea as seen in Alliger’s patent. Dosage and Application Alliger’s Patent : Provides specific concentrations of chlorine dioxide (from 5 ppm to 1,000 ppm) and describes how the composition can be injected into multiple sites within the tumor.

Liu’s Patents: Liu’s patents describe the general method of injecting chlorine dioxide into tumors but do not provide as much detail regarding the precise concentrations and stabilization of the solution. Target Tumors Alliger’s Patent : Specifies several types of cancers that can be treated, including colorectal, breast, liver, and lung cancer.

Liu’s Patents: Liu’s patents provide a broader scope, mentioning a wide variety of cancers that could benefit from chlorine dioxide therapy.

3.

Why Alliger’s Patent is Not Overlapping with Liu’s Work

Given the priority dates of Xuewu Liu’s patents, particularly US20150004254A1 (July 11, 2013) and WO2016074203A1 (November 13, 2014), it is clear that Liu’s work predates Howard Alliger’s filing in 2017. This means that Liu’s patents have prior art status, and in many cases, the concepts described in Alliger’s patent overlap with Liu’s earlier work.

Alliger’s patent introduces a more specific method of stabilizing chlorine dioxide and provides detailed methods of preparation. However, the overall concept of intra-tumoral injection of chlorine dioxide as a cancer treatment was already being explored by Liu. The specific formulation of chlorine dioxide, including stabilization with urea or thiourea, could be seen as a refinement of Liu’s broader concepts, but not necessarily a completely novel invention.

4.

Conclusion

While Howard Alliger’s patent (US10105389B1) introduced a more specific method of stabilizing chlorine dioxide and outlined particular concentrations and formulations, Xuewu Liu’s earlier patents laid the groundwork for the broader application of chlorine dioxide in cancer therapy. Liu’s patents, particularly those filed before 2017, have priority over Alliger’s claims in terms of general methodology.

It’s important to note that while Alliger’s refinement adds specificity to the method, Liu’s contributions in intra-tumoral chlorine dioxide therapy were made earlier, making him the true pioneer in this field.

I hope this clears up any confusion regarding the intellectual property rights and the timeline of patent filings. If you have further questions or concerns, feel free to reach out.

Xuewu Liu

Inventor, Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy