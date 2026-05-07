The Day the World’s Largest Supercomputer Got Rented to Its Rival

On May 6, 2026, something extraordinary happened in AI that most coverage missed. Elon Musk announced that xAI would be “dissolved as a separate company” and folded into SpaceX as a sub-brand called SpaceXAI. On the same day, Anthropic announced a deal to take over the entire compute capacity of xAI’s flagship Colossus 1 supercomputer in Memphis—over 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs, more than 300 megawatts of capacity, the largest concentrated AI compute facility ever built.

Three months earlier, Musk had publicly attacked Anthropic on X, accusing the company of “hating Western civilization.” Three months later, he was renting them his crown jewel.

This is what surrender looks like in the AI race. And it carries information far beyond Musk’s personal failure.

The Compute-Maximalist Bet

For three years, the dominant narrative in AI competition has been simple: more compute wins. Whoever builds the largest data centers, secures the most GPUs, and trains the largest models will dominate. Musk built exactly this strategy.

He had everything the compute-maximalist hypothesis says you need. The world’s largest concentration of elite AI talent: his original eleven co-founders came from DeepMind, OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft Research. Unlimited capital from Tesla, SpaceX, and his own private fortune. The most ambitious compute infrastructure ever built—Colossus 1, with plans to expand to one million GPUs and two gigawatts of power. The data corpus of X (formerly Twitter), unmatched by any competitor for real-time human conversation.

He lost. This was not a small loss. It was a structural defeat so complete that all eleven of his co-founders left the company within fifteen months. Musk himself publicly admitted xAI “was not built right the first time around.” In court testimony during his lawsuit against OpenAI, he conceded that xAI had been distilling OpenAI’s models to train its own. Then he renamed and dissolved his company, while renting his supercomputer to his most ideologically opposed competitor.

All this happened with the largest compute advantage in AI history.