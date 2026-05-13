A chlorine dioxide ablation system may not only become a tumor ablation tool in the future. It may also become a local nerve ablation tool.

As an ablation system, I have long compared my chlorine dioxide ablation system with existing ablation technologies, such as radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, alcohol ablation, and ozone ablation. I previously wrote a speculative article discussing whether a chlorine dioxide ablation system could potentially replace radiofrequency ablation in certain cardiac ablation directions. I will not expand on the cardiac direction here. Instead, I want to discuss another direction that may be easier to understand and may be closer to the local ablation characteristics of chlorine dioxide: nerve ablation.

More specifically, could the chlorine dioxide ablation system eventually be extended into pain treatment and renal pelvic denervation?

This is still only a technical hypothesis. It is not a clinical conclusion, and it is not medical advice. But as a local chemical ablation system, the characteristics of chlorine dioxide are worth comparing with existing nerve ablation technologies.

I. Several Potential Advantages of the Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System

During the development, animal experiments, and early clinical observations of my intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system, I gradually observed several important potential features of local chlorine dioxide ablation.

First, after simple injection, chlorine dioxide may produce a dose-dependent local diffusion and reaction radius. In other words, its range of action may be controlled through concentration, dose, injection volume, and tissue structure. This is extremely important because one of the core questions in any local ablation technology is whether the safety boundary is clear.

Second, chlorine dioxide is an oxidative molecule, and its mode of action has certain similarities to reactive oxygen species in the human body. Compared with traditional strongly irritating chemical ablation agents, whether chlorine dioxide may reduce inflammation, edema, or long-term irritative reactions after local ablation is a question worth studying. If this can be further verified through animal experiments and histological results, it may become an important advantage that distinguishes the chlorine dioxide ablation system from traditional ablation methods.

Third, chlorine dioxide reacts rapidly. It is unlike some slow-acting chemical ablation agents that require long residence time, diffusion, and continuous corrosion. It is closer to a “liquid scalpel”: after entering local tissue, it reacts quickly and rapidly produces local tissue destruction. This is especially important in ablation scenarios that require a clearly defined action boundary.

Fourth, chlorine dioxide is a liquid and can be injected through a fine needle. Compared with technologies that require thicker ablation needles, complex catheters, electrodes, or cryoprobes, liquid injection may offer greater procedural convenience and easier repeatability. If precise dose control and image-guided delivery can be established in the future, its procedural threshold may be lower than that of many traditional ablation devices.

These features are already meaningful in tumor ablation. If applied to nerve ablation, they may be even more significant.