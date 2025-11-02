1. The Problem: When Tumors Hide from Ultrasound

In our early clinical practice in Germany, we relied almost entirely on ultrasound-guided injections for intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) therapy.

While this approach worked beautifully for breast, skin, and subcutaneous tumors, we soon encountered a limitation that every interventional sonographer knows too well:

Some tumors simply cannot be seen under ultrasound.

In one case, a peritoneal metastasis was suspected based on clinical imaging, but under ultrasound it disappeared — hidden behind gas-filled intestines and motion artifacts.

Without CT, injection became impossible.

A similar difficulty arises with pancreatic tumors, especially those in the body or tail.

They are often deeply located and obscured by stomach or bowel gas, leaving no acoustic window for visualization.

This clinical bottleneck raised a crucial question for me:

Can we safely create a temporary “ultrasound window” inside the abdomen, to visualize tumors that would otherwise remain invisible?

The answer is yes — through a simple but powerful method known as Artificial Ascites.

2. The Technique: Creating an Ultrasound Window with Artificial Ascites

The concept of artificial ascites is elegant in its simplicity.

By injecting a small volume of sterile saline into the peritoneal cavity, we can temporarily transform the acoustic landscape of the abdomen.

Here’s how it works:

Liquid transmits ultrasound efficiently , eliminating the scattering and shadowing caused by gas.

The injected fluid separates the bowel loops from the abdominal wall, exposing structures like the liver capsule, omentum, or pancreatic body.

The new fluid-filled cavity acts as a lens, allowing ultrasound waves to pass through smoothly and reveal tumors that were previously hidden.

This method is well-established in radiofrequency ablation for liver cancer in Japan and Korea, but it has never been systematically used in chemical ablation or intratumoral injection therapies.

Our approach extends it to a new frontier — creating an acoustic access window for ClO₂ intratumoral therapy, especially in the peritoneum and pancreas.

3. Step-by-Step: A Hypothetical Pancreatic Tumor Case

Imagine a 4-cm pancreatic body tumor that is invisible on standard ultrasound because of bowel gas.

Here’s how we can make it visible and injectable:

Step 1: Preparation

The patient lies in a semi-left lateral position .

The lower abdomen is disinfected.

Under ultrasound, a safe puncture site is selected (usually left lower quadrant or periumbilical region).

Step 2: Injection of Artificial Ascites

Using a 21G or 18G needle , puncture into the peritoneal cavity under real-time ultrasound.

Slowly inject 400–800 mL of sterile 0.9% saline .

The intestines float backward, creating a clear liquid window between the abdominal wall and pancreas.

Step 3: Visualization

Re-scan with the probe — the pancreatic body now appears as a clear, continuous echo structure.

The tumor margin becomes visible with defined hypoechoic contrast.

Step 4: Intratumoral Injection

Use the same or a separate puncture needle under ultrasound guidance.

Inject the ClO₂ ablation solution directly into the tumor core, observing expansion and internal gas microbubbles that indicate active reaction.

Step 5: Completion and Absorption

The saline is either naturally absorbed within 12–24 hours, or partially aspirated through the same needle.

The patient remains under observation for 1–2 hours.

This process transforms an “invisible” tumor into a clearly targetable lesion, without the need for CT, contrast media, or radiation.

4. Veterinary Adaptation: Can We Use It in Animal Tumors?

In veterinary oncology, especially in dogs and cats with abdominal tumors, ultrasound guidance is the main tool for intratumoral ClO₂ therapy.

However, many tumors — such as splenic, hepatic, or mesenteric masses — may also be obscured by gas or organ overlap.

Yes, the artificial ascites technique can be applied here too, with minimal adaptation:

Procedure for Animals

Under light anesthesia, introduce a 20–22G catheter into the abdominal cavity (via flank or ventral approach).

Inject 50–200 mL of sterile saline depending on animal size.

Verify fluid distribution under ultrasound — it will appear as an anechoic zone surrounding the organs.

Proceed with the intratumoral injection once the lesion is visible.

The saline is naturally absorbed within 6–12 hours.

This method is especially useful for deep abdominal or pancreatic tumors in dogs, where conventional ultrasound offers limited visualization.

5. Combining with Local Anesthesia for Comfort

In human and veterinary applications, pain management during intratumoral injection remains important.

An interesting refinement is to combine local anesthesia with the artificial ascites step:

Lidocaine (0.5–1%) can be premixed with the saline used for ascites creation.

This provides diffuse peritoneal analgesia , reducing discomfort from both the fluid expansion and subsequent needle insertion.

Because ClO₂ injection itself is typically short and localized, this background analgesia is often sufficient to make the entire procedure painless.

Thus, artificial ascites not only improves imaging — it can also serve as a natural carrier for local anesthesia, enhancing both precision and patient comfort.

Note: The local anesthetic used in the artificial ascites fluid provides only localized analgesia at the peritoneal surface and puncture site. It does not replace sedation or inhalation anesthesia, which may still be required for anxious or uncooperative patients.

🔬 Conclusion

Artificial ascites represents one of those small but transformative insights in procedural medicine —

a simple physical modification that changes what is visible, and therefore, what is possible.

For intratumoral ClO₂ therapy, this technique opens access to previously unreachable abdominal tumors —

pancreatic, peritoneal, and even veterinary cases — using only saline, ultrasound, and a steady hand.

Sometimes, innovation doesn’t come from new machines or algorithms,

but from remembering how fluid and structure interact — and using that to create a new window into the unseen.