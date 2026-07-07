CT-Guided Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Injection for Canine Tumor Treatment

This video shows the CT-guided intratumoral injection procedure of the first canine tumor treatment in China using the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System.

The patient was an approximately 10-year-old Schnauzer with an oral tumor. Before treatment, CT imaging showed a tumor volume of approximately 10 mL.

The veterinary team performed the procedure under CT guidance to achieve precise localization of the tumor and accurate intratumoral injection.

The purpose of CT guidance was to:

• Confirm needle placement inside the tumor;

• Optimize local distribution of the injection;

• Support imaging-based evaluation of treatment response.

After injection, contrast-enhanced CT evaluation was performed to observe early tumor changes. Approximately 1 hour after treatment, visible changes were observed on the tumor surface, including significant darkening of tumor tissue and areas of apparent necrotic change.

The veterinary team will continue follow-up observation to evaluate:

• Progression of tumor necrosis;

• Local tissue response;

• The potential need for additional treatment.

This case represents an early clinical experience in veterinary oncology and an important step in the development of intratumoral chlorine dioxide technology.

